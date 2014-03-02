Program Guide 03-02-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin

00:03:00 00:12:19 Jennifer Higdon blue cathedral Robert Spano

00:20:00 00:25:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26

01:05:00 00:43:57 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

02:10:00 00:24:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat

02:45:00 00:25:00 Mason Bates Violin Concerto Pittsburgh Symphony

03:15:00 00:36:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: "A Musical Joke" in F Major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DG 445772 - Music: 4:21

Georg Muffat: Sonata No. 5 in G from Armonico Tributo

Chatham Baroque; Allison Edberg, baroque guitar; Kristen Linfante, viola; Regina Ketter, viola; Adam Pearl, chamber organ - Music: 18:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY - Time: 7:38

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 No. 4

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284 - Music: 4:34

Albert Roussel: Concerto for Small Orchestra Op 34

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 12:36

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite Op 110: End of the Fairy Tale

Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Chandos 8450 - Music : 4:33

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt Berwald Hall, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 17:52

Sergei Prokofiev: Visions Fugitives Op 22a

Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 7:24

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 16:47

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Erasmus of Rotterdam—In Praise of Folly - Renaissance and the rise of humanism, once again with a three-CD, 650-page volume with Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Komm, Jesu, komm"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

07:04:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc 80233

07:27:00 00:20:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Jesu meine Freude"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: recorded January 23, 2014 in Chattanooga, TN

Isabelle Durrenberger, violin, age 15 from Upper Arlington, Ohio

Introduction and Tarantella Op 43, by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

The McCallie Guitar Quartet [Ralston Hartness, age 17 from Chattanooga, Tennessee; Matthew Norris, age 17 from Signal Mountain, Tennessee; Drew Shikoh, age 16 from Signal Mountain, Tennessee; Griff Jayne, age 16 from Chattanooga, Tennessee]

Black is the Color (of My True Love’s Hair), traditional Appalachian Mountain folk song, arranged by Bryan Johanson

Adam Sadberry, flute, age 17 from Montgomery, Texas (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)

Ballade for Flute and Piano by Frank Martin, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Mayuki Miyashita, piano, age 14 from Maryville, Tennessee

The Tom and Jerry Show by Hiromi Uehara

Matthew Geise, viola, age 18 from Plano, Texas

Lento – Allegro from Suite for Viola and Piano by Ernest Bloch, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Bellaserelle String Quartet [Isabelle Durrenberger, violin I, age 15 from Upper Arlington, Ohio; Charles Gleason, violin II, age 17 from Gahanna, Ohio; Serena Hsu, viola, age 16 from Dublin, Ohio; Isobel Alsup, cello, age 16 from Delaware, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)]

Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916–1983).



PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

10:10:00 00:24:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat

10:35:00 00:25:00 Mason Bates Violin Concerto Pittsburgh Symphony

11:15:00 00:36:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

11:51:00 00:08:00 Johannes Brahms Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

12:11:00 00:02:57 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here

RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204

12:14:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

12:22:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

12:36:00 00:19:18 Einojuhani Rautavaara Concerto for Birds & Orchestra "Cantus Arcticus"

Leif Segerstam Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1041

12:59:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412

15:36:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

15:47:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March

Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:03:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

16:16:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

16:50:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

17:40:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:08 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie in F minor Op 49

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

18:17:00 00:10:32 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E major Op 54

Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

19:36:00 00:29:10 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

20:07:00 00:47:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano CBS 37803

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, works by Donald Erb, Nicholas Underhill & Edwin London

Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 3 (1995)

Audubon Quartet (CRI 857) 22:24

Nicholas Underhill: Sextet

Laura Russell, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Sean Gabriel, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:01

Edwin London: Einsame Blumen for Brass Ensemble (1972)

Kiev Camerata/Edwin London (Cambria 1477) 13:09

21:55:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Wonder Woman Wilma - a celebration, on the occasion of her 85th birthday, of the art, the music, and the indomitable spirit of one of Nashville’s great performers and classy ladies, Wilma Jensen

Jean Langlais: Hymne d’Actions de graces (Te Deum) from Trois paraphrases gregoriennes.

Herbert Howells: Rhapsody No. 1 in D-flat Op 17.

Marilyn Biery: Come down, o love divine.

James Biery: Flourish & Toccata (The Royal Banners Forward Go)

Wilma Jensen (1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/09)

Alexander Russell: The Citadel at Quebec from St. Lawrence Sketches

Wilma Jensen (1986 Casavant/St. George’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, TN) Pro Organo 7186

Aaron David Miller: Organ Preludes on Folk Songs (Afton Water; Kelvingrove).

Olivier Messiaen: The Word, the Light of Humanity (No. 6), from Meditations on the Mysteries of the Holy Trinity (Cathdral of Saint Paul, MN)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:02:32 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

23:04:00 00:05:32 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11

Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886

23:10:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:24:00 00:10:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

23:36:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

23:41:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

23:54:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

23:57:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546