Program Guide 03-02-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin
00:03:00 00:12:19 Jennifer Higdon blue cathedral Robert Spano
00:20:00 00:25:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26
01:05:00 00:43:57 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
02:10:00 00:24:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat
02:45:00 00:25:00 Mason Bates Violin Concerto Pittsburgh Symphony
03:15:00 00:36:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: "A Musical Joke" in F Major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DG 445772 - Music: 4:21
Georg Muffat: Sonata No. 5 in G from Armonico Tributo
Chatham Baroque; Allison Edberg, baroque guitar; Kristen Linfante, viola; Regina Ketter, viola; Adam Pearl, chamber organ - Music: 18:59
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY - Time: 7:38
Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 No. 4
Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284 - Music: 4:34
Albert Roussel: Concerto for Small Orchestra Op 34
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 12:36
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite Op 110: End of the Fairy Tale
Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Chandos 8450 - Music : 4:33
Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt Berwald Hall, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 17:52
Sergei Prokofiev: Visions Fugitives Op 22a
Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 7:24
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 16:47
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Erasmus of Rotterdam—In Praise of Folly - Renaissance and the rise of humanism, once again with a three-CD, 650-page volume with Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Komm, Jesu, komm"
Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716
07:04:00 00:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Delores Ziegler, mezzo-soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; John Aler, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass Telarc 80233
07:27:00 00:20:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Jesu meine Freude"
Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: recorded January 23, 2014 in Chattanooga, TN
Isabelle Durrenberger, violin, age 15 from Upper Arlington, Ohio
Introduction and Tarantella Op 43, by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
The McCallie Guitar Quartet [Ralston Hartness, age 17 from Chattanooga, Tennessee; Matthew Norris, age 17 from Signal Mountain, Tennessee; Drew Shikoh, age 16 from Signal Mountain, Tennessee; Griff Jayne, age 16 from Chattanooga, Tennessee]
Black is the Color (of My True Love’s Hair), traditional Appalachian Mountain folk song, arranged by Bryan Johanson
Adam Sadberry, flute, age 17 from Montgomery, Texas (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)
Ballade for Flute and Piano by Frank Martin, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Mayuki Miyashita, piano, age 14 from Maryville, Tennessee
The Tom and Jerry Show by Hiromi Uehara
Matthew Geise, viola, age 18 from Plano, Texas
Lento – Allegro from Suite for Viola and Piano by Ernest Bloch, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Bellaserelle String Quartet [Isabelle Durrenberger, violin I, age 15 from Upper Arlington, Ohio; Charles Gleason, violin II, age 17 from Gahanna, Ohio; Serena Hsu, viola, age 16 from Dublin, Ohio; Isobel Alsup, cello, age 16 from Delaware, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist)]
Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916–1983).
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
10:10:00 00:24:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat
10:35:00 00:25:00 Mason Bates Violin Concerto Pittsburgh Symphony
11:15:00 00:36:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
11:51:00 00:08:00 Johannes Brahms Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798
12:11:00 00:02:57 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here
RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204
12:14:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
12:22:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013
12:36:00 00:19:18 Einojuhani Rautavaara Concerto for Birds & Orchestra "Cantus Arcticus"
Leif Segerstam Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1041
12:59:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412
15:36:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
15:47:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March
Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:03:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26
16:16:00 00:29:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
16:50:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
17:40:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:08 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie in F minor Op 49
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
18:17:00 00:10:32 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E major Op 54
Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
19:36:00 00:29:10 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé Op 50
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
20:07:00 00:47:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano CBS 37803
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, works by Donald Erb, Nicholas Underhill & Edwin London
Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 3 (1995)
Audubon Quartet (CRI 857) 22:24
Nicholas Underhill: Sextet
Laura Russell, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Sean Gabriel, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:01
Edwin London: Einsame Blumen for Brass Ensemble (1972)
Kiev Camerata/Edwin London (Cambria 1477) 13:09
21:55:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Wonder Woman Wilma - a celebration, on the occasion of her 85th birthday, of the art, the music, and the indomitable spirit of one of Nashville’s great performers and classy ladies, Wilma Jensen
Jean Langlais: Hymne d’Actions de graces (Te Deum) from Trois paraphrases gregoriennes.
Herbert Howells: Rhapsody No. 1 in D-flat Op 17.
Marilyn Biery: Come down, o love divine.
James Biery: Flourish & Toccata (The Royal Banners Forward Go)
Wilma Jensen (1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/09)
Alexander Russell: The Citadel at Quebec from St. Lawrence Sketches
Wilma Jensen (1986 Casavant/St. George’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, TN) Pro Organo 7186
Aaron David Miller: Organ Preludes on Folk Songs (Afton Water; Kelvingrove).
Olivier Messiaen: The Word, the Light of Humanity (No. 6), from Meditations on the Mysteries of the Holy Trinity (Cathdral of Saint Paul, MN)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:02:32 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416
23:04:00 00:05:32 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11
Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886
23:10:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641
23:24:00 00:10:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
23:36:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503
23:41:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427
23:54:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
23:57:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546