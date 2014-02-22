Program Guide 02-22-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

00:27:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

00:56:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

01:45:00 00:27:09 Arnold Schoenberg Transfigured Night Op 4

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

02:14:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

02:53:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

03:29:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

04:09:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

04:32:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

05:24:00 00:16:20 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1

Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

05:42:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

05:52:00 00:07:10 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra

Viktor Aepli, cello; Camerata Bariloche Sono Luminus 90201

06:09:46 Jesús Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodías vascas)

National Orchestra of Spain Ataúlfo Argenta Medici Masters 34-2

06:31:33 Robert Schumann Allegro in b, Op. 8

Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 421525

06:42:44 Carlos Jiménez Mabarak Ballad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pájaro y las doncellas)

Orquesta Sinfónica de la UNAM Armando Zayas Sonopress 7742

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D)

Daniel Blanch, piano; Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Pérez Columna Musica 150

07:19:33 Joaquín Turina Piano Quartet in a, Op. 67

Damocles Trio Claves 2409

07:39:58 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra No. 2: Iberia

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs (Ballet Suite), Op. 28: 4. Two-step; 6. Gallop

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Schenk, conductor Koch 7005 - Music: 04:23

Niccolo Paganini: 24 Caprices for Solo Violin: Caprice No. 5 in a minor: Prelude - Agitato - Finale; Caprice No. 16 in g minor: Presto; Caprice No. 24 in a minor: Tema quasi presto - 11 variations - Finale

James Ehnes, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Abigail Cross from Somerville, MA - Time: 6:42

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: 8. Praise to the Immortality of Jesus

Amici Ensemble Naxos 554824 - Music: 6:20

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 Op 9

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH - Music: 22:31

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ferde Grofe: Death Valley Suite: 2. 49er Emigrant Train

Capitol Symphony Orchestra; Ferde Grofe, conductor EMI 66387 - Music: 4:34

Paul McCartney (arr Time for Three): Blackbird

Time for Three Music from Angel Fire, Ilfeld Auditorium, Las Vegas, NM - Music: 5:03

Ferde Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite

Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL - Music: 30:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso

Inon Barnatan, piano Steinway Hall, New York, NY - Music: 6:34

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: David Bamberger – Opera in English

Benjamin Britten: Midsummer Night’s Dream: Be kind and courteous & Come sit thee down

Elizabeth Harwood, soprano; Owen Brannigan, bass; London Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425603) 3:55

Douglas Moore: The Ballad of Baby Doe: Willow Song

Beverly Sills, soprano; New York City Opera Orchestra/Emerson Buckley (DG 228550) 3:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Riders of the Sea: Bartley will be lost now

Linda Finnie, mezzo-soprano; Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox (Chandos 9392) 3:47

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Aria and Sea Interlude II

Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: When I am laid to rest

Kirsten Flagstad, soprano; Orchestra/Geraint Jones (Seraphim 60346 LP) 4:18

Gilbert & Sullivan: Nightmare Aria from Iolanthe

Martyn Green, baritone; The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 62005 LP) 3:46

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort ye my people & Every valley shall be exalted

Aksel Schiøtz, tenor; Orchestra/Mögens Wöldike (RCA 1968 LP) 7:39

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Isabel Trautwein & ‘El Sistema’ – As a member of the first violin section of the Cleveland Orchestra, Isabel believes in bringing music to the community. In September 2011, she partnered with the Rainey Institute in Cleveland to launch an intensive after-school music program, El Sistema at Rainey. El Sistema, “the system,” was founded 35 years ago in Venezuela to bring the power of music into the lives of children. Isabel Trautwein talks about bringing El Sistema to Cleveland this week on Offbeat.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Meteorological music by Rossini & Friends

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:13:00 00:09:35 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm

Berlin Philharmonic James Levine RIAS Chamber Chorus DeutGram 431624

12:26:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

12:39:00 00:04:04 Giacomo Puccini La Bohème: O soave fanciulla

Dresden State Orchestra Nicola Luisotti Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor DeutGram 8845

12:45:00 00:03:26 John Philip Sousa March "George Washington Bicentennial"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

12:48:00 00:03:58 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: George Washington

Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

12:52:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:58:00 00:01:15 Carlos López Buchardo Bailecito

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Op 59 (1911)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, heard in an archival broadcast from earlier this season. Edward Gardner leads the cast that features Viennese soprano Martina Serafin in one of her signature roles, the Marschallin. Mezzo-soprano Alice Coote sings the trouser role of the Marschallin’s young lover, Octavian, while soprano Erin Morley is Sophie, the innocent young woman who comes between the two. Bass Peter Rose reprises his acclaimed interpretation of the Marschallin’s oafish cousin, Baron Ochs.

17:05 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2013 in San Marcos, TX

Festival Duo: Jeremy (J.T.) Hassell, age 16 and Melvina Kuoshu, age 14

Moderé & Brazileira from Scaramouche Suite for 2 Pianos Op.165b by Darius Milhaud

The Brioso Trio featuring Hannah Ryu, violin, age 11, Evan Hsu, cello, age 12, and Andrew Li, piano, age 13

Allegro from the Piano Trio in C Hob. XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn

Elbert Gong, piano, age 16

Ondine from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

J.P. Redmond, composer, age 13. (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist): Three Poems to Sing

featuring FTT alum Kara Sainz, mezzo-soprano and Christopher O'Riley, piano

I. There Was an Old Person (Edward Lear)

II. The Eagle (Lord Alfred Tennyson)

III. How Doth the Little Crocodile (Lewis Carroll)

5-piano concert finale: Stars and Stripes Forever, Homage to Cohan and Sousa by Peter Petroff

Piano 1 – Christopher O'Riley

Piano 2 – Martin Kesuma, age 18 from Jakarta, Indonesia

Piano 3 – Jenny Park, age 23 from Fort Worth, TX

Piano 4 – Helen Nebeker, age 15 from Austin, TX

Piano 5 – Eunice Lee, age 14 from Austin, TX

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1982 on Stage and Screen - It was the year of “Cats,” but let’s not forget Tommy Tune’s adventurous “Nine” and the very first edition of “Forbidden Broadway.”

18:05:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:05:54 00:01:17 Andrew Lloyd Webber Memory

Orchestra A Broadway Extravaganza MCA MCAC-6119

18:07:11 00:00:13 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats

Company Cats -- Australian Cast EMI 240422

18:07:24 00:00:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Macavity

Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2031-2

18:07:48 00:00:23 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Mr. Mistoffelees

Company Cats -- London Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:08:11 00:00:26 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Old Gumbie Cat

Company Cats -- London Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:08:37 00:00:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Mungojerrie

Company Cats -- Australian Cast EMI EMI240422

18:09:01 00:00:34 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Rum Tum Tugger

Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:09:35 00:00:51 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Finale from Cats

Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:10:38 00:04:44 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Trevor Nunn Memory

Betty Buckley Betty Buckley's Broadway Sterling S1018-2

18:16:23 00:03:56 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Somewhere That's Green

Ellen Greene Little Shop of Horrors -- Off Broadway Cast Geffen FWDS-2020

18:20:31 00:02:07 Gerard Alessandrini Forbidden Broadway

Company Forbidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585

18:23:10 00:03:36 G.Alessandrini-Cole Porter Merman and Martin Sequence

Chloe Webb, Nora Mae Lyng Forgidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585

18:28:07 00:03:54 Larry Grossman-B.Comden-A.Green Can You Hear Me Now?

George Hearn, Betsy Joslyn A Doll's Life -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3031

18:32:45 00:01:05 Maury Yeston Overture from "Nine"

Orchestra Nine -- The New B'way Cast Recording PS Classics PS-312

18:33:50 00:03:16 Maury Yeston Guido's Song

Raul Julia Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK38325

18:37:06 00:02:52 Maury Yeston Getting Tall

Cameron Johann Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK38325

18:40:35 00:03:07 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neals'

Company Upstairs at O'Neals' Painted Smiles PS1344

18:44:11 00:03:28 Ronald Melrose The Soldier and the Washerworker

Bebe Neuwirth Upstairs at O'Neals' Painted Smiles PS1344

18:47:36 00:02:52 Murray Horwitz Talkin' Morosco Blues

Richard Ryder Upstairs at O'Neals' Original Cast OC9931

18:51:12 00:02:35 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Gay Paree

Robert Preston Victor/Victoria -- Original Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038

18:54:08 00:02:31 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Crazy World

Julie Andrews Victor/Victoria -- Original Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:52 Franz Joseph Haydn

Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

19:29:00 00:25:34 Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin; from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:14:40 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

20:22:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19

20:50:00 00:48:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

21:47:00 00:11:29 George Frideric Handel Halle Sonata in a

William Bennett, flute; Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 412606

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Poetry is topic one with Bob and Ray, Take Five, Nichols and May and Severn Darden and others...A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:29 Percy Grainger Dreamery

Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584

23:08:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:21:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80610

23:28:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:40:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp

Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:46:00 00:06:50 Franz Strauss Nocturno Op 7

Peter Landgren, horn; Ann Schein, piano Elan 82260

23:55:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:56:00 00:02:22 Samuel Barber Sure on This Shining Night Op 13

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

