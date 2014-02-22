Program Guide 02-22-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257
00:27:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
00:56:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390
01:45:00 00:27:09 Arnold Schoenberg Transfigured Night Op 4
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060
02:14:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230
02:53:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
03:29:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
04:09:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
04:32:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112
05:24:00 00:16:20 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1
Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815
05:42:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
05:52:00 00:07:10 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch
Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 José Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra
Viktor Aepli, cello; Camerata Bariloche Sono Luminus 90201
06:09:46 Jesús Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodías vascas)
National Orchestra of Spain Ataúlfo Argenta Medici Masters 34-2
06:31:33 Robert Schumann Allegro in b, Op. 8
Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 421525
06:42:44 Carlos Jiménez Mabarak Ballad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pájaro y las doncellas)
Orquesta Sinfónica de la UNAM Armando Zayas Sonopress 7742
07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D)
Daniel Blanch, piano; Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Pérez Columna Musica 150
07:19:33 Joaquín Turina Piano Quartet in a, Op. 67
Damocles Trio Claves 2409
07:39:58 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra No. 2: Iberia
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs (Ballet Suite), Op. 28: 4. Two-step; 6. Gallop
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Schenk, conductor Koch 7005 - Music: 04:23
Niccolo Paganini: 24 Caprices for Solo Violin: Caprice No. 5 in a minor: Prelude - Agitato - Finale; Caprice No. 16 in g minor: Presto; Caprice No. 24 in a minor: Tema quasi presto - 11 variations - Finale
James Ehnes, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:28
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Abigail Cross from Somerville, MA - Time: 6:42
Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: 8. Praise to the Immortality of Jesus
Amici Ensemble Naxos 554824 - Music: 6:20
Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 Op 9
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH - Music: 22:31
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Ferde Grofe: Death Valley Suite: 2. 49er Emigrant Train
Capitol Symphony Orchestra; Ferde Grofe, conductor EMI 66387 - Music: 4:34
Paul McCartney (arr Time for Three): Blackbird
Time for Three Music from Angel Fire, Ilfeld Auditorium, Las Vegas, NM - Music: 5:03
Ferde Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite
Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL - Music: 30:41
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso
Inon Barnatan, piano Steinway Hall, New York, NY - Music: 6:34
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: David Bamberger – Opera in English
Benjamin Britten: Midsummer Night’s Dream: Be kind and courteous & Come sit thee down
Elizabeth Harwood, soprano; Owen Brannigan, bass; London Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425603) 3:55
Douglas Moore: The Ballad of Baby Doe: Willow Song
Beverly Sills, soprano; New York City Opera Orchestra/Emerson Buckley (DG 228550) 3:01
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Riders of the Sea: Bartley will be lost now
Linda Finnie, mezzo-soprano; Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox (Chandos 9392) 3:47
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Aria and Sea Interlude II
Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: When I am laid to rest
Kirsten Flagstad, soprano; Orchestra/Geraint Jones (Seraphim 60346 LP) 4:18
Gilbert & Sullivan: Nightmare Aria from Iolanthe
Martyn Green, baritone; The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 62005 LP) 3:46
Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort ye my people & Every valley shall be exalted
Aksel Schiøtz, tenor; Orchestra/Mögens Wöldike (RCA 1968 LP) 7:39
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Isabel Trautwein & ‘El Sistema’ – As a member of the first violin section of the Cleveland Orchestra, Isabel believes in bringing music to the community. In September 2011, she partnered with the Rainey Institute in Cleveland to launch an intensive after-school music program, El Sistema at Rainey. El Sistema, “the system,” was founded 35 years ago in Venezuela to bring the power of music into the lives of children. Isabel Trautwein talks about bringing El Sistema to Cleveland this week on Offbeat.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Meteorological music by Rossini & Friends
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:04:50 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
12:13:00 00:09:35 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm
Berlin Philharmonic James Levine RIAS Chamber Chorus DeutGram 431624
12:26:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
12:39:00 00:04:04 Giacomo Puccini La Bohème: O soave fanciulla
Dresden State Orchestra Nicola Luisotti Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor DeutGram 8845
12:45:00 00:03:26 John Philip Sousa March "George Washington Bicentennial"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
12:48:00 00:03:58 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: George Washington
Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749
12:52:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:58:00 00:01:15 Carlos López Buchardo Bailecito
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Op 59 (1911)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, heard in an archival broadcast from earlier this season. Edward Gardner leads the cast that features Viennese soprano Martina Serafin in one of her signature roles, the Marschallin. Mezzo-soprano Alice Coote sings the trouser role of the Marschallin’s young lover, Octavian, while soprano Erin Morley is Sophie, the innocent young woman who comes between the two. Bass Peter Rose reprises his acclaimed interpretation of the Marschallin’s oafish cousin, Baron Ochs.
17:05 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2013 in San Marcos, TX
Festival Duo: Jeremy (J.T.) Hassell, age 16 and Melvina Kuoshu, age 14
Moderé & Brazileira from Scaramouche Suite for 2 Pianos Op.165b by Darius Milhaud
The Brioso Trio featuring Hannah Ryu, violin, age 11, Evan Hsu, cello, age 12, and Andrew Li, piano, age 13
Allegro from the Piano Trio in C Hob. XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn
Elbert Gong, piano, age 16
Ondine from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel
J.P. Redmond, composer, age 13. (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist): Three Poems to Sing
featuring FTT alum Kara Sainz, mezzo-soprano and Christopher O'Riley, piano
I. There Was an Old Person (Edward Lear)
II. The Eagle (Lord Alfred Tennyson)
III. How Doth the Little Crocodile (Lewis Carroll)
5-piano concert finale: Stars and Stripes Forever, Homage to Cohan and Sousa by Peter Petroff
Piano 1 – Christopher O'Riley
Piano 2 – Martin Kesuma, age 18 from Jakarta, Indonesia
Piano 3 – Jenny Park, age 23 from Fort Worth, TX
Piano 4 – Helen Nebeker, age 15 from Austin, TX
Piano 5 – Eunice Lee, age 14 from Austin, TX
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1982 on Stage and Screen - It was the year of “Cats,” but let’s not forget Tommy Tune’s adventurous “Nine” and the very first edition of “Forbidden Broadway.”
18:05:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:05:54 00:01:17 Andrew Lloyd Webber Memory
Orchestra A Broadway Extravaganza MCA MCAC-6119
18:07:11 00:00:13 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats
Company Cats -- Australian Cast EMI 240422
18:07:24 00:00:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Macavity
Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2031-2
18:07:48 00:00:23 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Mr. Mistoffelees
Company Cats -- London Cast Geffen 92017-2
18:08:11 00:00:26 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Old Gumbie Cat
Company Cats -- London Cast Geffen 92017-2
18:08:37 00:00:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Mungojerrie
Company Cats -- Australian Cast EMI EMI240422
18:09:01 00:00:34 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Rum Tum Tugger
Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 92017-2
18:09:35 00:00:51 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Finale from Cats
Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 92017-2
18:10:38 00:04:44 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Trevor Nunn Memory
Betty Buckley Betty Buckley's Broadway Sterling S1018-2
18:16:23 00:03:56 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Somewhere That's Green
Ellen Greene Little Shop of Horrors -- Off Broadway Cast Geffen FWDS-2020
18:20:31 00:02:07 Gerard Alessandrini Forbidden Broadway
Company Forbidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585
18:23:10 00:03:36 G.Alessandrini-Cole Porter Merman and Martin Sequence
Chloe Webb, Nora Mae Lyng Forgidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585
18:28:07 00:03:54 Larry Grossman-B.Comden-A.Green Can You Hear Me Now?
George Hearn, Betsy Joslyn A Doll's Life -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3031
18:32:45 00:01:05 Maury Yeston Overture from "Nine"
Orchestra Nine -- The New B'way Cast Recording PS Classics PS-312
18:33:50 00:03:16 Maury Yeston Guido's Song
Raul Julia Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK38325
18:37:06 00:02:52 Maury Yeston Getting Tall
Cameron Johann Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK38325
18:40:35 00:03:07 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neals'
Company Upstairs at O'Neals' Painted Smiles PS1344
18:44:11 00:03:28 Ronald Melrose The Soldier and the Washerworker
Bebe Neuwirth Upstairs at O'Neals' Painted Smiles PS1344
18:47:36 00:02:52 Murray Horwitz Talkin' Morosco Blues
Richard Ryder Upstairs at O'Neals' Original Cast OC9931
18:51:12 00:02:35 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Gay Paree
Robert Preston Victor/Victoria -- Original Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038
18:54:08 00:02:31 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Crazy World
Julie Andrews Victor/Victoria -- Original Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:52 Franz Joseph Haydn
Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
19:29:00 00:25:34 Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin; from Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:14:40 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93
20:22:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19
20:50:00 00:48:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
21:47:00 00:11:29 George Frideric Handel Halle Sonata in a
William Bennett, flute; Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 412606
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Poetry is topic one with Bob and Ray, Take Five, Nichols and May and Severn Darden and others...A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:29 Percy Grainger Dreamery
Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584
23:08:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
23:21:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96
Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80610
23:28:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:40:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp
Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
23:46:00 00:06:50 Franz Strauss Nocturno Op 7
Peter Landgren, horn; Ann Schein, piano Elan 82260
23:55:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691
23:56:00 00:02:22 Samuel Barber Sure on This Shining Night Op 13
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445