Program Guide 02-21-2014

00:02:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat Op 4

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

00:21:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

01:05:00 00:15:28 Charles-Marie Widor Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

01:22:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

02:02:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D Op 61

Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

02:43:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

03:25:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A

Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

04:09:00 00:38:08 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Suite

Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

04:49:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat

English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35

05:21:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132

Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

05:43:00 00:05:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Barcarolle Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

05:50:00 00:04:45 Frank Bridge Norse Legend

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

05:56:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

05:58:00 00:00:57 Leo Arnaud La Chasse from "Bugler's Dream"

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

06:08:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

06:15:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

06:25:00 00:11:02 Samuel Wesley Symphony in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

06:37:00 00:03:07 Andrea Falconieri Ciaccona

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

06:43:00 00:06:50 Eric Whitacre Her Sacred Spirit Soars

Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

06:54:00 00:01:48 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

06:55:00 00:01:53 Karl King March "Rough-Riders"

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:03:46 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80168

07:10:00 00:08:39 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390

07:24:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

07:25:00 00:06:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90

Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152

07:40:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

07:51:00 00:04:27 Agustín Barrios Vals Op 8

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

08:08:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano:

Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

08:15:00 00:07:06 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

08:28:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

08:44:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

08:54:00 00:01:58 Samuel Barber Scherzo from Piano Sonata Op 26

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

08:58:00 00:03:25 Danny Elfman Dick Tracy: Main theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80251

09:05:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

09:32:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

09:55:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

10:00:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Promenade sur l'eau Op 74

Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

10:05:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

10:10:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Symphony in C

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

10:19:00 00:06:18 George Frideric Handel Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim

Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; The Sixteen Collins 70382

10:28:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

10:37:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on "School Years" Op 75

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

10:50:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

11:23:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

11:32:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

11:40:00 00:06:18 Rodolfo Halffter Festive Overture

Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838

11:48:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

12:10:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

12:20:00 00:05:24 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"

István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900

12:27:00 00:08:56 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

12:38:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:46:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

12:57:00 00:01:59 Percy Grainger Shepherd's Hey!

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

13:00:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

13:35:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184

Yaron Kohlberg and Bishara Haroni, who perform together as Duo Amal, play piano 4-hands pieces, before their performance tomorrow night as part of the Cleveland International Piano Competition's 2014 Concert Series

14:05:00 00:19:29 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor

Güher & Süher Pekinel, pianos Teldec 44926

14:35:00 00:16:31 Igor Stravinsky Three Movements from "Pétrouchka"

Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 8733

14:53:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

14:56:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

15:00:00 00:03:24 Duke Ellington In a Sentimental Mood

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

15:03:00 00:04:55 Antônio Carlos Jobim A Felicidade

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

15:08:00 00:05:53 Camille Saint-Saëns Cavatine Op 144

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

15:14:00 00:10:25 Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 2 in G sharp minor Op 19

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:24:00 00:06:51 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

15:44:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins

Les Délices Délices 2013

15:46:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne

Les Délices Délices 2013

15:54:00 00:03:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

15:58:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

16:06:00 00:02:03 Karl King March "Voice of America"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

16:12:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

16:29:00 00:05:07 Walter Murphy Ted: End Titles

London Music Works Silva 1398

16:35:00 00:03:16 Brian Dykstra Caffeinated Rag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

16:41:00 00:08:43 Robert Schumann Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

16:46:00 00:03:58 Robert Schumann Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

16:52:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

16:57:00 00:03:23 Alexey Pajitnov Tetris: Theme

Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic Orchestra X5 Group 2011

17:05:00 00:03:09 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

17:08:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

17:24:00 00:03:37 Stanley Myers The Deer Hunter: Cavatina

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

17:27:00 00:04:16 Andrew York Sunburst

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

17:31:00 00:02:26 Regino Sainz de la Maza Zapateado

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

17:40:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

17:52:00 00:03:00 Michael Flanders & Donald Swann Ill Wind

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80367

17:56:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

18:09:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

18:29:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

18:34:00 00:02:52 Fernando Bustamante Misionera

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

18:40:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

18:54:00 00:02:42 Roland Dyens Tango en skaï

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

19:23:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

19:57:00 00:01:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

20:02:00 00:21:43 Claude Debussy La mer

George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962

20:26:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

20:56:00 00:02:45 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

21:02:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

21:14:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

21:33:00 00:22:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

21:56:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:07:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:14:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

23:22:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:26:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:34:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:43:00 00:05:59 Heino Eller Symphonic Poem "Twilight"

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

23:49:00 00:03:50 Andrés Segovia Estudio sin luz

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

23:55:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14