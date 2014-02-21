Program Guide 02-21-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat Op 4
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
00:21:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254
01:05:00 00:15:28 Charles-Marie Widor Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
01:22:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
02:02:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D Op 61
Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123
02:43:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
03:25:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A
Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000
04:09:00 00:38:08 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Suite
Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009
04:49:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat
English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35
05:21:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132
Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604
05:43:00 00:05:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Barcarolle Op 11
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
05:50:00 00:04:45 Frank Bridge Norse Legend
Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012
05:56:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
05:58:00 00:00:57 Leo Arnaud La Chasse from "Bugler's Dream"
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
06:15:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
06:25:00 00:11:02 Samuel Wesley Symphony in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823
06:37:00 00:03:07 Andrea Falconieri Ciaccona
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
06:43:00 00:06:50 Eric Whitacre Her Sacred Spirit Soars
Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
06:54:00 00:01:48 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
06:55:00 00:01:53 Karl King March "Rough-Riders"
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:05:00 00:03:46 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80168
07:10:00 00:08:39 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390
07:24:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
07:25:00 00:06:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90
Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152
07:40:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
07:51:00 00:04:27 Agustín Barrios Vals Op 8
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
08:08:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano:
Tiempo Libre James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
08:15:00 00:07:06 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch
Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
08:28:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
08:44:00 00:07:55 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
08:54:00 00:01:58 Samuel Barber Scherzo from Piano Sonata Op 26
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
08:58:00 00:03:25 Danny Elfman Dick Tracy: Main theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80251
09:05:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
09:32:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
09:55:00 00:02:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Pizzicato
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Promenade sur l'eau Op 74
Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523
10:05:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
10:10:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Symphony in C
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
10:19:00 00:06:18 George Frideric Handel Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim
Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; The Sixteen Collins 70382
10:28:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
10:37:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on "School Years" Op 75
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
10:50:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
11:23:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
11:32:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
11:40:00 00:06:18 Rodolfo Halffter Festive Overture
Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838
11:48:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
12:20:00 00:05:24 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves"
István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900
12:27:00 00:08:56 George Gershwin Variations on "I Got Rhythm"
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091
12:38:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:46:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
12:57:00 00:01:59 Percy Grainger Shepherd's Hey!
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
13:35:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184
LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO with Angela Schmidt - Yaron Kohlberg and Bishara Haroni, who perform together as Duo Amal, play piano 4-hands pieces, before their performance tomorrow night as part of the Cleveland International Piano Competition’s 2014 Concert Series
14:05:00 00:19:29 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor
Güher & Süher Pekinel, pianos Teldec 44926
14:35:00 00:16:31 Igor Stravinsky Three Movements from "Pétrouchka"
Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 8733
WCLV MIDDAY
14:53:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
14:56:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
FEBRUARY CHOICE CDs
15:00:00 00:03:24 Duke Ellington In a Sentimental Mood
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
15:03:00 00:04:55 Antônio Carlos Jobim A Felicidade
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
15:08:00 00:05:53 Camille Saint-Saëns Cavatine Op 144
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
15:14:00 00:10:25 Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 2 in G sharp minor Op 19
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
15:24:00 00:06:51 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
15:44:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins
Les Délices Délices 2013
15:46:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne
Les Délices Délices 2013
15:54:00 00:03:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
16:06:00 00:02:03 Karl King March "Voice of America"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
16:12:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
16:29:00 00:05:07 Walter Murphy Ted: End Titles
London Music Works Silva 1398
16:35:00 00:03:16 Brian Dykstra Caffeinated Rag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
16:41:00 00:08:43 Robert Schumann Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179
16:46:00 00:03:58 Robert Schumann Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
16:52:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
16:57:00 00:03:23 Alexey Pajitnov Tetris: Theme
Andrew Skeet London Philharmonic Orchestra X5 Group 2011
17:05:00 00:03:09 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
17:08:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
17:24:00 00:03:37 Stanley Myers The Deer Hunter: Cavatina
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
17:27:00 00:04:16 Andrew York Sunburst
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
17:31:00 00:02:26 Regino Sainz de la Maza Zapateado
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
17:40:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
17:52:00 00:03:00 Michael Flanders & Donald Swann Ill Wind
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone Telarc 80367
17:56:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
18:29:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
18:34:00 00:02:52 Fernando Bustamante Misionera
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
18:40:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
18:54:00 00:02:42 Roland Dyens Tango en skaï
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
19:23:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
19:57:00 00:01:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:21:43 Claude Debussy La mer
George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962
20:26:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
20:56:00 00:02:45 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: conductor Riccardo Chailly
21:02:00 00:10:26 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
21:14:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
21:33:00 00:22:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159
21:56:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “Guns & Common Ground"- A Panel Discussion with Phillip Morris, columnist of The Plain Dealer, and Edward Hill, Dean of the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
23:07:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
23:14:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
23:22:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
23:26:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
23:34:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
23:43:00 00:05:59 Heino Eller Symphonic Poem "Twilight"
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
23:49:00 00:03:50 Andrés Segovia Estudio sin luz
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
23:55:00 00:03:07 Traditional The Meeting of the Waters
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14