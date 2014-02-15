Program Guide 02-15-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

00:24:00 00:21:57 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor Op 21

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

00:48:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

01:40:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

02:17:00 00:40:19 John Adams Harmonielehre

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051

02:59:00 00:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E flat major Op 127

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

03:37:00 00:23:38 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526

04:03:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

04:34:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 469172

05:22:00 00:16:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

05:41:00 00:06:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

06:00:50 Antonio Martin Huerto ameno de varias flores de música (Pleasant Garden of Musical Flowers)

Laura Puerto, harpsichord; La Folía Columna Musica 0181

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:09:33 Julio Sagreras El Colibri (The Hummingbird)

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:10:47 Agustín Barrios Las abejas (The Bees)

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:12:48 Traditional Mexican Por ti mi corazon (For You My Heart)

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:18:12 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie in f, Op. 49

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

06:32:35 Johannes Brahms Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38

Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 17523

07:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Sonata No. 2, BWV 1003 (arr. for guitar)

Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012

07:25:23 Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final

Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90202

07:45:52 Federico Mompou Tres Paisajes (3 Countrysides)

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Robert Schumann: Andante and Variations for 2 Pianos, 2 Cellos & Horn Op 46

Derek Han, piano; Gloria Chien, piano; David Finckel, cello; Laurence Lesser, cello; Kevin Rivard, French horn Music@Menlo, Center of Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA - Music: 19:38

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Billy Brown from NM - Time: 7:31

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Tränenregen from Die schöne Müllerin

Benjamin Luxon, baritone; David Willison, piano Chandos 8725 - Music: 4:27

Alexander Borodin: Polovtsian Dances, from Prince Igor

Nashville Symphony; Nashville Symphony Chorus; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN - Music: 11:49

Sir Lennox Berkeley: Symphony No. 1: 2. Allegretto

BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Richard Hickox, conductor Chandos 9981 - Music: 4:36

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell

Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR - Music: 10:24

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Everest Redux Pt. 2

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No.1

Jorge Bolet, piano (Everest 3062 CD) 10:25

Alberto Ginastera: Panambi – Ballet Suite: Excerpts

London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Eugene Goossens (Everest 3003 CD) 7:05

Ferde Grofé: The Grand Canyon Suite: Painted Desert

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra/ Ferde Grofé (Everest3044 CD) 5:03

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3: II Allegro Molto

London Symphony Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Everest 3018 CD) 8:14

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: The Perlman’s - Itzhak and Toby Perlman have made a difference in the lives of countless people. They shared their vision, passion and memories of lives well lived when they received their honorary doctorates from CIM in 2011, and they share their music and stories on Offbeat this week.

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, op. 66: III Scherzo

Itzhak Perlman, violin Yo-Yo Ma, cello Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 52192

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Itzhak Perlman, violin New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta DeutGram 423063

J.S. Bach: Partita No. 3, PBW 1006: I. Preludio

Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 49483

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Overtures from Composers other than Gioacchino Rossini

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:11:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

12:26:00 00:06:29 John Adams Lollapalooza

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

12:40:00 00:10:36 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Jeff Tyzik Rochester Philharmonic Harm Mundi 807441

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten (1917)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with an archival broadcast of Richard Strauss’s Die Frau ohne Schatten from last fall, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski and featuring two highly acclaimed performances from the leading sopranos: Anne Schwanewilms in her network broadcast debut as the Empress; and Christine Goerke, who has recently emerged as a major dramatic soprano, singing the role of the Dyer’s Wife. The cast also includes Johan Reuter as Barak, Ildikó Komlósi as the Nurse, and Torsten Kerl as the Emperor.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; Highlight Show

Violinist Kyung-Jun Kim, age 18 from Rutherford, NJ

Violin Sonata, 4th mvt. by John Corigliano

Special guest soprano Dawn Upshaw, flutist Meghan Emigh, 14 from Haddonfield, NJ, and Christopher O’Riley

A Simple Song by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Lee Blaske

Soprano Dawn Upshaw and baritone Kevin Ray, 17 from Cornwall, NY

O Waly Waly by Benjamin Britten

Special guest cellist Janos Starker and cellist Ana Kim, 16 from Bloomington, Indiana

Sonata for Two Cellos in C, Mvt. 1 by Luigi Boccherini

Special guest violinist Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg and Christopher O’Riley

Vocalise by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Violinist Nadia Salerno Sonnenberg, violinist Zachary Taxin, 16 from New York, New York, cellist Jessica Wang, 18 from Bedminster, New Jersey and Christopher O’Riley

Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 44 by Robert Schumann

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Richard Glazier - A visit with a pianist who is just as accurately described as an evangelist for the glorious popular music written during the heyday of Hollywood and Broadway.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:20 00:01:57 Richard Rodgers-orenz Hart Isn't It Romantic?

Richard Glazier Collected Piano Works Centaur CRC2403

18:03:29 00:04:37 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Richard Glazier Gershwin: Rembrance and Discovery, Vol. 1 Centaur CRC2271

18:09:08 00:02:27 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay

Richard Glazier Gershwin: Remembrance and Discvery, Vol. 1 Centaur CRC2271

18:13:09 00:03:07 Johnny Green-Edward Heyman I Cover the Waterfront

Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC2577

18:20:18 00:02:00 Johnny Green-Edward Heyman Body and Soul

Richard Glazier Hooray for Love Centaur CRC2741

18:22:23 00:04:18 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine

Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC2577

18:28:57 00:03:46 George and Ira Gershwin Soon

Richard Glazier Gershwin: Remembrance and Discovery, Vol. 2 Centaur CRC2487

18:33:28 00:05:36 George Gershwin An American in Paris (in Miniature)

Richard Glazier Gershwin: Remembrance and Discovery, Vol. 2 Centaur CRC2487

18:39:07 00:06:14 Hugh Martin Medley from "Meet Me in St. Louis"

Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC2577

18:48:09 00:02:18 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow

Richard Glazier Hooray for Love Centaur CRC2741

18:50:45 00:02:15 Geroge and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:53 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Man That Got Away

Richard Glazier Hooray for Love Centaur CRC2741

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:44 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

19:24:00 00:29:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass - Blossom Festival Concert

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude and Liebestod

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan’s Farewell and Magic Fire Music

Richard Wagner: Die Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey

Richard Wagner: Die Götterdämmerung: Siegfried’s Death & Funeral Music

Richard Wagner: Die Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde’s Immolation

21:32:00 00:29:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Superman originated in Cleveland, and we salute the Man of Steel with bits by Bob Newhart and Jim Gearhart, plus the Cincinnati Pops plays music about Superman…Also Cautionary Tales by Hilaire Belloc, spoken and sung… Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

23:08:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

23:20:00 00:08:32 Jacques Offenbach Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Jérôme Pernoo, cello Archiv 4776403

23:28:00 00:08:42 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 3140

23:39:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:47:00 00:06:21 Peteris Vasks Cantabile for String Orchestra

Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80457

23:55:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

