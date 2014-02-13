Program Guide 02-13-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
00:32:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123
01:11:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
01:35:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
02:03:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765
02:44:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
03:17:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608
04:25:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059
04:49:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
05:22:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
05:43:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Hands Across the Sea"
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
06:11:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
06:27:00 00:06:22 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D flat
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
06:42:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
07:11:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
07:27:00 00:04:49 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485
07:44:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
08:11:00 00:07:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
08:27:00 00:07:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
08:42:00 00:05:40 William Arms Fischer Goin' Home
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
09:00:00 00:01:46 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
09:11:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003
09:32:00 00:04:30 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235
09:42:00 00:05:17 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:07:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
10:31:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
10:51:00 00:06:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Violin & Orchestra in B flat
Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 46448
11:06:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
11:34:00 00:10:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento for Winds in B flat
Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
11:52:00 00:06:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11
Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 75951
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:21:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122
12:38:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite
Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260
12:56:00 00:05:40 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr Ball Scene
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:10:00 00:24:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G
English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385
13:42:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
WCLV MIDDAY
14:10:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306
14:33:00 00:10:17 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
14:50:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
FEBRUARY CHOICE CDs
15:08:00 00:12:26 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765
15:31:00 00:04:57 Paulo Bellinati Jongo
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
15:46:00 00:10:25 Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 2 in G sharp minor Op 19
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:08:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595
16:25:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite
Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260
16:44:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
16:54:00 00:02:49 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: I am the very model
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353
17:09:00 00:09:36 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8
Chamber Ensemble Janine Jansen, violin Decca 5298
17:27:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
17:35:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095
17:51:00 00:03:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:14:54 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle
Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516
18:27:00 00:06:51 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
18:37:00 00:02:12 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
18:42:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:10:29 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557428
19:15:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765
19:55:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon
Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
20:00 ‘THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA THEN & NOW’ PLEDGE SPECIAL with Robert Conrad and Bob Woods
Richard Wagner: Rienzi Overture – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (recorded 9/16/65 - First Severance Hall broadcast)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24 – Robert Casadesus, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (1969)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (1969)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand – Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/Michael Charry (1970 - First time Fleisher played the Concerto with the Cleveland Orchestra)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 23 – Malcom Frager, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (Blossom 1975)
Richard Wagner: Tristan and Isolde: Prelude and Love Death – Jesse Norman, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel
22:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane, conductor & piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin
Andrew Norman: The Great Swiftness (2010)
Maurice Ravel: Piano concerto in G (1931)
James Matheson: True South (2010)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61 (1806)
Encore: Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Violin, Strings & Continuo –Hilary Hahn, violin (DeutGram 986)