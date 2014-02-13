Program Guide 02-13-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

00:32:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8

André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

01:11:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

01:35:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

02:03:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

02:44:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

03:17:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

04:25:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059

04:49:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

05:22:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

05:43:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Hands Across the Sea"

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

06:11:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

06:27:00 00:06:22 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D flat

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

06:42:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

07:11:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

07:27:00 00:04:49 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

07:44:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

08:11:00 00:07:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

08:27:00 00:07:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

08:42:00 00:05:40 William Arms Fischer Goin' Home

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

09:00:00 00:01:46 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

09:11:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

09:32:00 00:04:30 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

09:42:00 00:05:17 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:07:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

10:31:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

10:51:00 00:06:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Violin & Orchestra in B flat

Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 46448

11:06:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

11:34:00 00:10:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento for Winds in B flat

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

11:52:00 00:06:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11

Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 75951

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:21:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122

12:38:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite

Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

12:56:00 00:05:40 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr Ball Scene

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:10:00 00:24:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

13:42:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

WCLV MIDDAY

14:10:00 00:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67306

14:33:00 00:10:17 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

14:50:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

FEBRUARY CHOICE CDs

15:08:00 00:12:26 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

15:31:00 00:04:57 Paulo Bellinati Jongo

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

15:46:00 00:10:25 Alexander Scriabin Piano Sonata No. 2 in G sharp minor Op 19

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:08:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595

16:25:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite

Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

16:44:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

16:54:00 00:02:49 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: I am the very model

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353

17:09:00 00:09:36 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8

Chamber Ensemble Janine Jansen, violin Decca 5298

17:27:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

17:35:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

17:51:00 00:03:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:54 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

18:27:00 00:06:51 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

18:37:00 00:02:12 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

18:42:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:29 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557428

19:15:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

19:55:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon

Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

20:00 ‘THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA THEN & NOW’ PLEDGE SPECIAL with Robert Conrad and Bob Woods

Richard Wagner: Rienzi Overture – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (recorded 9/16/65 - First Severance Hall broadcast)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24 – Robert Casadesus, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (1969)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (1969)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand – Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/Michael Charry (1970 - First time Fleisher played the Concerto with the Cleveland Orchestra)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 23 – Malcom Frager, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (Blossom 1975)

Richard Wagner: Tristan and Isolde: Prelude and Love Death – Jesse Norman, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

22:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane, conductor & piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Andrew Norman: The Great Swiftness (2010)

Maurice Ravel: Piano concerto in G (1931)

James Matheson: True South (2010)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61 (1806)

Encore: Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Violin, Strings & Continuo –Hilary Hahn, violin (DeutGram 986)