Sempre Espressivo—Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano (MLR 2013)

‘Always expressively’ is the accurate title of the second recording by the Cleveland Orchestra’s Principal Trombone, Massimo La Rosa. His technical abilities are of the highest level. His challenging program includes several staples of the trombone repertoire, music originally written for the instrument, including the Saint-Saëns ‘Cavatine,’ Frank Martin’s ‘Ballade’ and Ferdinand David’s Concertino. His beautiful sound is highlighted in ‘Träume’ from Wagner’s Wesendonck songs and in the Intermezzo from Puccini’s ‘Manon Lescaut.’ He also makes you believe in his performance of the first of Bach’s Suites for Solo Cello. Pianist Elizabeth DeMio shows herself to be a sensitive collaborator. There’s also an adaptation of a Sinfonia by Pergolesi, originally for viola da gamba, and most frequently performed as a cello piece, in which Massimo La Rosa is joined by a quartet of strings from the Cleveland Orchestra and Elizabeth DeMio at the harpsichord. –John Simna (The link sends you to bomabrass.com.)

