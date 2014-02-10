© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Ragtime Classics

Published February 10, 2014 at 5:52 PM EST
Ragtime Classics, 1901-1919—Brian Dykstra, piano (Centaur 3340)
Here’s the latest from College of Wooster faculty member Brian Dykstra, recorded by The Cleveland Orchestra’s Audio Supervisor, Bruce Gigax, at Audio Recording Studio in Bentleyville, Ohio. These 18 pieces are all from the years of peak popularity for the music that featured syncopated (or “ragged”) rhythm. Brian Dykstra offers seven Scott Joplin (including ‘Solace’ and ‘The Entertainer’) plus pieces by Joseph Lamb, James Scott, Tom Turpin and the best-known among female ragtime composers, May Aufderheide. The link sends you to the Centaur Records website.
Featured Mon 2/10, Wed 2/19, Fri 2/28