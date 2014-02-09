Program Guide 02-09-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor

00:04:00 00:07:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

00:15:00 00:34:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36

00:59:00 00:08:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

01:16:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Michael Rusinek, clarinet

02:08:00 00:11:00 Mason Bates Mothership

02:25:00 00:29:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A

03:05:00 00:43:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Der Burger als Edelmann: 4. Entrance and Dance of the Tailors

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435871 - Music: 4:37

Osvaldo Lacerda: Fantasia and Rondo

American Brass Quintet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL - Music: 5:56

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN - Time: 7:19

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite: 4. Conversations of Beauty and the Beast

New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY - Music: 4:26

Richard Strauss: Metamorphoses, study for 23 solo strings

L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Marek Janowski, conductor Batiment des Forces Motrices, Geneva, Switzerland - Music: 25:55

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jeremy Cohen:Tanguori

Quartet San Francisco: Jeremy Cohen, violin; Kayo Miki, violin; Emily Onderdonk, viola; Joel Cohen, cello Violin Jazz 105 - Music: 4:30

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to L'italiana in Algeri

Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George High School, Queensbury, NY - Music: 7:38

Hans Bruderl (arr. Louis Trepanier): Octopus

Canadian Guitar Quartet Round Top International Guitar Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX - Music: 7:18

Patrick Roux: Concerto Tradicionuevo: 1. Cafe Gardel

Canadian Guitar Quartet Round Top International Guitar Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX - Music: 11:56

Andre Mathieu: Ballet Scenes

Tucson Symphony Orchestra; George Hanson, conductor Tucson Music Hall, Convention Center Hall, Tucson, AZ - Music: 21:27

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from ‘Alia Vox Heritage’ - Jordi Savall, the director of the Hesperion XXI, Le Concert des Nations, and the Capella Real de Catalunya, has released so many recordings since last we looked, we dedicate a series of shows to his work during the month of February. This first program features remastered SACDs of three classic recordings with Jordi Savall, dedicated to Diego Ortiz, Bach, and John Dowland.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

07:15:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:30:00 00:22:02 Orlande de Lassus Missa "Tous les regrets"

Paul Van Nevel Huelgas Ensemble Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: recorded January 18, 2014 in Costa Mesa, CA

Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York

Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude

La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California

"Under the Willow Tree" by Samuel Barber and "With a Lily in Your Hand" from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre

Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California

Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky

Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California

Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Ila Shon, cello, age 16 from San Francisco, California

Andante from Cello Sonata in g Op 19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18, all from from Idyllwild, California

Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947).

10:07:00 00:15:06 Avner Dorman Piano Concerto in A

Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620

10:30:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

10:47:00 00:05:14 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets

Carl Topilow CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

11:02:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

11:12:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

11:26:00 00:13:57 Francis Poulenc Concerto for 2 Pianos in D minor

Baldwin Wallace Symphony Dwight Oltman Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano; Robert Mayerovitch, piano BaldwinWal 2011

11:47:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

11:49:00 00:02:12 Jennifer Higdon Echo Dash

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

12:12:00 00:05:33 Johannes Brahms How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place from "A German Requiem"

Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901

12:26:00 00:09:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 4 Keyboards in A minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Sponseller, hc; Janina Ceaser, harpsichord; Paul Jenkins, harpsichord Eclectra 2059

12:38:00 00:06:31 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: A Ball

Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

12:50:00 00:03:24 Duke Ellington In a Sentimental Mood

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of a history of the Cleveland Orchestra; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

15:08:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

15:31:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:36:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

15:48:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance

Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor - Archival program

16:04:00 00:19:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D

16:28:00 00:34:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat Op 38

17:10:00 00:28:32 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1945)

18:02:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

18:19:00 00:08:11 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 32

Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:27:09 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

19:31:00 00:24:21 Edvard Grieg Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

19:58:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

20:57:00 00:01:02 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 11 in G minor

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, works by Frederick Koch, Rudolph Bubalo, Walter Aschaffenburg & Edwin London

Frederick Koch: Sonata for Cello and Piano

Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino for Orchestra (1984)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 12:13

Walter Aschaffenburg: Concerto for Oboe & Orchestra (1986)

Elizaveta Zuyeva, oboe; Russian State Symphoni Capella/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80511) 20:51

Edwin London: Before the World Was Made: Crazy Jane on God (1994)

Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 208) 7:52

21:57:00 00:02:29 Claude Debussy Syrinx

Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Heiller and Homilius - you might think them an odd couple, but Anton Heiller from 20th century Austria and Gottfried August Homilius from 18th century Saxony both knew a thing or two about writing for the organ

Anton Heiller: Praeludium und Fuga in A (1949)

Roman Summereder (1774 Chrisman-1996 Kögler/St. Florian Monastery, Austria) Ambiente 2027

Gottfried August Homilius: Sei lob und Ehr dem höchsten Gut

Jan van Mol (1727 König/Steinfeld Basilica, Germany) Pavane 7271

Gottfried August Homilius: Two Chorale Preludes "Gott des Himmels und der Erden" & "Es ist gewisslich an der Zeit"

Johannes Gerdes (1992 Eule/Dreikönigskirche, Dresden) Querstand 9608

Anton Heiller: Passacaglia (1940/42)

Mark Steinbach (1962 Beckerath/St. Paul’s Cathedral, Pittsburgh, PA) Loft 1116

Anton Heiller: Double Concerto for Organ, Harpsichord & Chamber Orchestra

Eastman Graduate Chamber Orchestra/Peter Planyavsky, conductor; Edouardo Bellotti, harpsichord; Hans-Ola Ericsson (1952-1991 Austin/3rd Presbyterian Church, Rochester, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/28/13)

Gottfried August Homilius: Three Chorale-preludes "Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit," "Mein Gott, das Herze bring ich dir" & "Dies sind die heil’gen zehn Gebot"

Ulrike Theresia Wegele (1750 Gabler/Weingarten Abbey, Germany) Tacet 30

23:02:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:08:00 00:06:22 Arvo Pärt Summa

Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907182

23:14:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer

David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323

23:22:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:29:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor

Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:41:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:46:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky

Choral Concerto No. 2 "Let my Prayer Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

23:55:00 00:03:04 Percy Grainger Brigg Fair

English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657