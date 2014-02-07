Program Guide 02-07-2014

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F Op 31 (1913)

Robert Schumann: Bunte Blätter Op 99 (1852)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 (1888)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11/1 (1901)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93 (1812)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

3:00 HISTORY OF CLASSICAL MUSIC SPECIAL with Dianne Nicolini – A crash course in Western art music and an opportunity to acquire a copy of the book “Music: The Definitive Visual History” produced in association with the Smithsonian Institution, and the CD set “A-Z of Classical Music” from Naxos Records

4:30 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G BWV 1049 (1720)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat Op 38 "Spring" (1841)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67 (1808)

9:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Leopold Stokowski): Pictures at an Exhibition (1940)

10:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, T.R. Reid, Reporter and Author on "A Global Quest for Better, Cheaper and Fairer Health Care"

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's "St. John Passion" (1914)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)