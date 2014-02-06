© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Les Délices 2013

Published February 6, 2014 at 5:48 PM EST
Live 2012-2013—Les Délices (Les Délices 2013)
This is a limited-run, non-commercial disc from the Cleveland ensemble which specializes in music of the French Baroque; all recorded live in Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights where the ensemble is Artist-in-Residence. It’s available for purchase only at Les Délices concerts, not online, so you’ll have to wait for their May series (‘The Leading Men,’ May 3rd & 4th). Right now, the group is getting ready for their tour to New York and Rhode Island with their ‘Conversations galantes’ program. Les Délices has appeared on WCLV several times, most recently live in the KeyBank Studio on January 31st. The link sends you to the Les Délices website.
