The Carnegie Recital—Daniil Trifonov (DeutGram 4791728)

Opinions differ on whether he is the heir of Horowitz, Richter or Kissin but in that line of giants, critical opinion is unanimous: Daniil Trifonov is the Great Russian Pianist for the 21st Century. In the past thirty years, the honor of a live Carnegie Hall recital recording has been bestowed by Deutsche Grammophon upon only two other pianists: Mikhail Pletnev and Lang Lang. Daniil Trifonov now joins this elite company for his very first recording on the Yellow Label. “This hall has some magic, turbulent atmosphere and when the audience comes in it just becomes completely crazy. They create such an exciting spirit and they give energy, they give wings to the performer. It’s incredible,” says the gifted student of CIM’s Sergei Babayan. Recorded in February 2013, this richly contrasted and spectacularly virtuosic program includes much-loved classics by Chopin and Liszt and is the perfect album to introduce the world to DG’s newest piano star.

Featured Wed 2/5, Fri 2/14, Tue 2/25

