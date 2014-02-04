Program Guide 02-04-2014

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" (1938)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44 (1936)

Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Op 10/2 (1798)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 1 (1891)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

Sir William Walton: Prelude & Fugue "The Spitfire" (1942)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 (1897)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Gustav Mahler (arr Deryck Cooke): Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

3:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell - Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G K 525 "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" (1787)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Op 29 (1869)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104 (1895)

9:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A RV 158 (c.1710)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 "Prague" (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68/5 (1891)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1920)