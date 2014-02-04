Program Guide 02-04-2014
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" (1938)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44 (1936)
Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Op 10/2 (1798)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 1 (1891)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Sir William Walton: Prelude & Fugue "The Spitfire" (1942)
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 (1897)
2:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Gustav Mahler (arr Deryck Cooke): Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
3:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G K 525 "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" (1787)
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Op 29 (1869)
8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b Op 104 (1895)
9:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A RV 158 (c.1710)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 "Prague" (1786)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68/5 (1891)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1920)