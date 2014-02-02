Program Guide 02-02-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Joseph Kalichstein, piano
00:10:00 00:35:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat
00:48:00 01:09:42 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Adrianna Kucerova, soprano; Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Liang Li, bass; F. Murray Abraham, narrator; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Betsy Burleigh, director
02:06:00 00:06:00 Herbert Willi ABBA-MA "Echo of Peace"
02:18:00 00:45:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61
03:04:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor “Mozart’s Death in Words and Music”
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing, Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 11: 2. Holzaplef und Schlehenwein; 4. Mummenschanz Sonja van Beek, violin;
Andreas Frolich, piano CPO 999709 - Music: 4:24
Gyorgi Ligeti: Concert Romanesc
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 13:32
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lane Cheney from San Antonio, TX
Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book I
Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 73031 - Music: 5:20
Erich Korngold: Piano Quintet in E Op 15: Movements 2, 3
Stephen Prutsman, piano; St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC - Music: 18:08
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in F minor, Op. 95, "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo - Allegretto agitato - Allegro
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 453764 - Music: 4:11
Erwin Schulhoff: Divertissement for oboe, clarinet & bassoon
Anne Marie Gabriele, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO - Music: 15:32
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: Movements 2, 3, 4
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Barbican Hall, London, England - Music: 23:32
Franz Liszt: Waldesrauschen, from Two Concert Etudes, S. 145
Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 3:49
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Songs & Stories from Three Lands - Renaissance Italy and Petrarch settings; a remarkable Armenian troubadour; and Renaissance Nuremberg from royal court to the rise of humanism
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:04:02 Pavel Chesnokov Salvation is Created
Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 61
07:10:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite
London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722
07:26:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406
07:57:00 00:02:13 Gregorian Chant O lux beata trinitas
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 21, 2012 in Greensburg, PA
Quartet Stracciatella (Marko Dreher, coach) [Erika Gray, violin, age 16 from Wilmette, IL; HyunJae "Hannah" Lim, violin, age 14 from Wilmette, IL; Stephanie Block, viola, age 18 from Barrington, IL; Johannes Gray, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL]
Allegro from String Quartet No.2 "Intimate Letters" by Leoš Janáček
Ariana Chiu, age 12, from Pittsburgh, PA
The Cat and the Mouse by Aaron Copland
Ariel Horowitz, violin, age 16 from Bloomington, IN
Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck from the Violin Sonata No.1 in a Op 105 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sophia Lee, harp, age 14 from Wexford, PA
Féerie: Prélude et Danse by Marcel Tournier
Daniel Hass, cello, age 15 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Rasch, mit Feuer from Fantasiestücke Op 73 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Adrianna Kucerova, soprano; Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Liang Li, bass; F. Murray Abraham, narrator; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Betsy Burleigh, director
10:06:00 00:06:00 Herbert Willi ABBA-MA "Echo of Peace"
10:18:00 00:45:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61
11:04:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor “Mozart’s Death in Words and Music”
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
12:12:00 00:03:27 Fritz Kreisler Variations on a Theme of Corelli
James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159
12:15:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation
James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159
12:21:00 00:06:26 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D Op 39
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Royal Choral Society EMI 28379
12:27:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
12:35:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
12:38:00 00:04:38 Sir Edward Elgar Empire March
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570
12:46:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Clara Schumann; for this week’s playlist, go toDennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:22:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
15:30:00 00:10:08 Sir Edward Elgar Coronation March Op 65
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570
15:43:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
15:54:00 00:01:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in B flat
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2010
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – Tokyo concert of May 22, 1970
16:04:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture
16:16:00 00:26:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
16:45:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
17:29:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March
17:40:00 00:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture "Froissart" Op 19
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436
18:18:00 00:09:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
19:27:00 00:37:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445
20:06:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32
BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086
20:56:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony
Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music from Northeast Ohio’s First Family of composers, pieces by Margi Griebling-Haigh and Stephen T. Griebling
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sonata for Horn and Piano
Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 19:49
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos
Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57
Stephen T. Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964
Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerzy Swoboda, cond. (MMC 2027) 10:47
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Brass Tracks - bold and brazen are the organ’s trumpet pipes, and the ensemble that pits its energy against the King of Instruments!
Michael McCabe: Trumpet Tune
Massimo Nosetti (1948 Tamburini/Messina Cathedral, Italy) Syrius 141403
John Gardner: Sonata da Chiesa sopra un tema di Claudio Monteverdi Op 136
Cosmopolitan Brass; Stephen King (1991 Daniel/Cathedral of St. Mary & St. Helen, Brentwood, England) Toccata Classics 48
Alexandre Guilmant (arr Spang-Hanssen): Morceau Symphonique for Trombone & Organ Op 88
Niels-Ole Bo Johansen, trombone; Ulrik Spang-Hanssen (1989 Oberlinger/Mariae Namen Church, Hanau, Germany) Classico 122
Michael Daugherty: The Gospel According to Sister Aimee (2012)
Pacific Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble/Carl St. Clair, director; Paul Jacobsw (2008 Fisk/Segerstrom concert Hall, Costa Mesa, CA) Naxos 5597749
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845
23:07:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
23:20:00 00:05:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117
23:25:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
23:33:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:42:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
23:46:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
23:56:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
23:56:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp Op 15
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421