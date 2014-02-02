Program Guide 02-02-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Joseph Kalichstein, piano

00:10:00 00:35:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat

00:48:00 01:09:42 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Adrianna Kucerova, soprano; Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Liang Li, bass; F. Murray Abraham, narrator; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Betsy Burleigh, director

02:06:00 00:06:00 Herbert Willi ABBA-MA "Echo of Peace"

02:18:00 00:45:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

03:04:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor “Mozart’s Death in Words and Music”

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing, Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 11: 2. Holzaplef und Schlehenwein; 4. Mummenschanz Sonja van Beek, violin;

Andreas Frolich, piano CPO 999709 - Music: 4:24

Gyorgi Ligeti: Concert Romanesc

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 13:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lane Cheney from San Antonio, TX

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book I

Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 73031 - Music: 5:20

Erich Korngold: Piano Quintet in E Op 15: Movements 2, 3

Stephen Prutsman, piano; St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC - Music: 18:08

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in F minor, Op. 95, "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo - Allegretto agitato - Allegro

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 453764 - Music: 4:11

Erwin Schulhoff: Divertissement for oboe, clarinet & bassoon

Anne Marie Gabriele, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO - Music: 15:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: Movements 2, 3, 4

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Barbican Hall, London, England - Music: 23:32

Franz Liszt: Waldesrauschen, from Two Concert Etudes, S. 145

Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 3:49

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Songs & Stories from Three Lands - Renaissance Italy and Petrarch settings; a remarkable Armenian troubadour; and Renaissance Nuremberg from royal court to the rise of humanism

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:04:02 Pavel Chesnokov Salvation is Created

Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 61

07:10:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite

London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:26:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

07:57:00 00:02:13 Gregorian Chant O lux beata trinitas

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 21, 2012 in Greensburg, PA

Quartet Stracciatella (Marko Dreher, coach) [Erika Gray, violin, age 16 from Wilmette, IL; HyunJae "Hannah" Lim, violin, age 14 from Wilmette, IL; Stephanie Block, viola, age 18 from Barrington, IL; Johannes Gray, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL]

Allegro from String Quartet No.2 "Intimate Letters" by Leoš Janáček

Ariana Chiu, age 12, from Pittsburgh, PA

The Cat and the Mouse by Aaron Copland

Ariel Horowitz, violin, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck from the Violin Sonata No.1 in a Op 105 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sophia Lee, harp, age 14 from Wexford, PA

Féerie: Prélude et Danse by Marcel Tournier

Daniel Hass, cello, age 15 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rasch, mit Feuer from Fantasiestücke Op 73 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

12:12:00 00:03:27 Fritz Kreisler Variations on a Theme of Corelli

James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

12:15:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation

James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

12:21:00 00:06:26 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D Op 39

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Royal Choral Society EMI 28379

12:27:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

12:35:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

12:38:00 00:04:38 Sir Edward Elgar Empire March

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

12:46:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Clara Schumann; for this week’s playlist, go toDennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:22:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

15:30:00 00:10:08 Sir Edward Elgar Coronation March Op 65

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

15:43:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

15:54:00 00:01:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in B flat

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2010

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – Tokyo concert of May 22, 1970

16:04:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

16:16:00 00:26:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

16:45:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

17:29:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

17:40:00 00:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture "Froissart" Op 19

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

18:18:00 00:09:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

19:27:00 00:37:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

20:06:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

20:56:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony

Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music from Northeast Ohio’s First Family of composers, pieces by Margi Griebling-Haigh and Stephen T. Griebling

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sonata for Horn and Piano

Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 19:49

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos

Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Stephen T. Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964

Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerzy Swoboda, cond. (MMC 2027) 10:47

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Brass Tracks - bold and brazen are the organ’s trumpet pipes, and the ensemble that pits its energy against the King of Instruments!

Michael McCabe: Trumpet Tune

Massimo Nosetti (1948 Tamburini/Messina Cathedral, Italy) Syrius 141403

John Gardner: Sonata da Chiesa sopra un tema di Claudio Monteverdi Op 136

Cosmopolitan Brass; Stephen King (1991 Daniel/Cathedral of St. Mary & St. Helen, Brentwood, England) Toccata Classics 48

Alexandre Guilmant (arr Spang-Hanssen): Morceau Symphonique for Trombone & Organ Op 88

Niels-Ole Bo Johansen, trombone; Ulrik Spang-Hanssen (1989 Oberlinger/Mariae Namen Church, Hanau, Germany) Classico 122

Michael Daugherty: The Gospel According to Sister Aimee (2012)

Pacific Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble/Carl St. Clair, director; Paul Jacobsw (2008 Fisk/Segerstrom concert Hall, Costa Mesa, CA) Naxos 5597749

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:07:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:20:00 00:05:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

23:25:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:33:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:42:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

23:46:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

23:56:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

23:56:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp Op 15

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421