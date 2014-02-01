Program Guide 02-01-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:15:29 Victor Herbert Five Pieces for Cello & Strings

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

00:19:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60

Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

00:56:00 00:10:42 Francesco Maria Veracini Orchestral Suite No. 6 in B flat

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 439937

01:09:00 00:58:04 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 3 in F minor

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168

02:09:00 00:27:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major Op 69

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

02:38:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32

André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

03:14:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

03:41:00 01:07:46 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437819

04:51:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

05:18:00 00:21:42 Joaquín Turina Sinfónia sevillana Op 23

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

05:42:00 00:05:52 Antonio Vivaldi Trumpet Concerto in A flat

Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Maurice André, trumpet EMI 56260

05:51:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

06:00:00 00:24:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C

Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (transposed to A by Segovia)

Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430

06:25:40 Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde Third Song (Canzon terza) Soprano solo, No. 3

Syntagma Amici Jérémie Papasergio Ricercar 279

06:31:12 Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde First Song for Duet (Canzon prima a doi) Bass & Soprano No. 11

Syntagma Amici Jérémie Papasergio Ricercar 279

06:38:17 Isaac Albéniz Six Salon Mazurkas Op 66

Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953

07:00:50 Manuel García La figlia dell'aria: "E Non Lo Vedo...Son Regina"

Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra La Scintilla Adam Fischer Decca 9989

07:07:52 Manuel García El poeta calculista: "Yo que soy contrabandista" (I am a smuggler)

Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra La Scintilla Adam Fischer Decca 9989

07:11:27 Juan Antonio Sánchez Guitar Sonata: Homenaje a Violeta Parra

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341

07:25:54 Franz Schubert Piano Trio in E-Flat D 897 "Notturno"

Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Bridge 9376

07:38:21 Xavier Montsalvatge Cuarteto indiano

Solistes de l'Orquesta de Cadaqués Tritó 00003

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing, Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 11: 2. Holzaplef und Schlehenwein; 4. Mummenschanz Sonja van Beek, violin;

Andreas Frolich, piano CPO 999709 - Music: 4:24

Gyorgi Ligeti: Concert Romanesc

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 13:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lane Cheney from San Antonio, TX

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book I

Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 73031 - Music: 5:20

Erich Korngold: Piano Quintet in E Op 15: Movements 2, 3

Stephen Prutsman, piano; St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC - Music: 18:08

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in F minor, Op. 95, "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo - Allegretto agitato - Allegro

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 453764 - Music: 4:11

Erwin Schulhoff: Divertissement for oboe, clarinet & bassoon

Anne Marie Gabriele, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO - Music: 15:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: Movements 2, 3, 4

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Barbican Hall, London, England - Music: 23:32

Franz Liszt: Waldesrauschen, from Two Concert Etudes, S. 145

Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 3:49

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers - Schubert

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A Major D.574: Andantino & Allegro Vivace

David Oistrakh, violin; Frida Bauer, piano (Praga 254019 CD) 4:00; 3:54

Franz Schubert: Die Schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern & Wohin?

Aksel Schiotz, tenor; Gerald Moore, piano (Membran 222168 CD) 2:44; 2:05

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen”

Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 2903593 LP) 3:16

Franz Schubert: Polonaise No.2 D.599 for piano four hands

Yaara Tal & Andreas Groethuysen, piano (Sony 66256 CD) 3:29

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A, D.850: Rondo

Artur Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6573 CD) 7:47

Franz Schubert: Moments Musicaux: No.3 in F minor

Artur Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6573 CD) 1:48

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Der Lindenbaum”

Hans Hotter, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 761002 CD) 4:45

Franz Schubert: Symphony No.5: Allegro vivace

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Pristine 076 CD) 5:47

OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Leon Fleisher, Part 2 - His career as a musician brought him to Cleveland and led to his recordings with George Szell in the 1950s--recordings that are still considered definitive. Leon Fleisher shares his experiences as a pianist with George Szell and what it’s like to return to the Cleveland Orchestra as a conductor

11:06:00 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in d Op 15: Rondo

Leon Fleisher Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 191805

11:24:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 "Emperor" - II. Adagio un poco moto

Leon Fleisher Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 191805

11:36:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: 18th Variation

Leon Fleisher Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63225

11:46:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in F for Three Pianos: III. Rondeau, Tempo di Menuetto (arranged for 2 pianos)

Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, Leon Fleisher Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Sony 88697

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini’s Life

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:05:36 Gioacchino Rossini Stabat Mater: Amen

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

12:16:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

12:29:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's "La Bohème"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

12:44:00 00:11:53 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No. 3 in C major

Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi 901847

12:56:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly (1904)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s tragedy Madama Butterfly. South African soprano Amanda Echalaz, who makes her Met debut this season, sings Cio-Cio-San, opposite tenor Bryan Hymel as Pinkerton. The cast also includes mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki and American baritone Scott Hendricks in his network broadcast debut as Sharpless, conducted by Philippe Auguin.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, as well as the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili. She in one of the stars of the Met’s new production of Borodin’s Prince Igor which opens on February 6.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:28:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

16:39:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat Op 18

Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 21, 2012 in Greensburg, PA

Quartet Stracciatella (Marko Dreher, coach) [Erika Gray, violin, age 16 from Wilmette, IL; HyunJae "Hannah" Lim, violin, age 14 from Wilmette, IL; Stephanie Block, viola, age 18 from Barrington, IL; Johannes Gray, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL]

Allegro from String Quartet No.2 "Intimate Letters" by Leoš Janácek

Ariana Chiu, age 12, from Pittsburgh, PA

The Cat and the Mouse by Aaron Copland

Ariel Horowitz, violin, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck from the Violin Sonata No.1 in a Op 105 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sophia Lee, harp, age 14 from Wexford, PA

Féerie: Prélude et Danse by Marcel Tournier

Daniel Hass, cello, age 15 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rasch, mit Feuer from Fantasiestücke Op 73 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1960 on Stage - More than 25 musicals were unveiled in New York including “Camelot,” “The Fantasticks,” “Irma La Douce” and “Bye Bye Birdie.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:30 Charles Strouse Overture from "Bye Bye Birdie"

Orchestra Bye Bye Birdie -- London Cast Decca B'way 314-586-432-2

18:02:23 00:00:39 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams One Last Kiss

Dick Gautier Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:03:01 00:02:47 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour

Ensemble Bye Bye Birdie -- London Cast Decca B'way 314-586-432-2

18:05:48 00:03:19 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put on a Happy Face

Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:09:14 00:00:47 Frederick Loewe March Orchestra

Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:10:01 00:05:02 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe What Do the Simple Folk Do?

Richard Burton, Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2031

18:14:58 00:00:18 Frederick Loewe Prelude Orchestra

Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:15:16 00:03:11 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe If Ever I Would Leave You

Robert Goulet Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2031

18:18:23 00:01:53 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot (Finale)

Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2031

18:21:15 00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over

Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG

18:23:21 00:01:47 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet

Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 777764761

18:25:25 00:00:58 Frank Loesser Overture from "Greenwillow"

Orchestra Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006

18:26:21 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry

Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006

18:29:38 00:00:42 Harvey Schmidt Overture from "The Fantasticks"

Orchestra The Fantasticks -- Japanese Cast DRG 19005

18:30:20 00:02:41 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember

Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:32:58 00:01:23 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No

William Larson, Hugh Thomas The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2

18:34:21 00:01:54 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain

Chiara Peacock, Sam Samuelson The Fantasticks -- Japanese Cast DRG 19005

18:36:55 00:03:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands

Maurice Evans, Eileen Rodgers Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65022

18:41:06 00:02:35 Margueritte Monot-David Heneker Our Language of Love

Keith Michell, Elizabeth Seal Irma La Douce -- Original B'way Cast Columbia OS2029

18:44:22 00:03:40 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Take a Job

Nancy Walker, Phil Silvers Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2

18:47:58 00:01:59 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Make Someone Happy

John Reardon Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2

18:50:24 00:01:10 Jerry Herman There Is No Tune Like a Show Tune

Company Parade -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 440-064-738-2

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:03:40 Frank Loesser Filler: The Music of Home

Bruce Mackay, Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:29 Victor Herbert Five Pieces for Cello & Strings

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

19:20:00 00:35:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

19:57:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Simon Keenlyside, baritone - from Knight Concert Hall in Miami

20:04:00 00:17:30 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

20:24:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33

20:29:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27

20:32:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47

20:37:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29

20:40:00 00:03:58 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27

20:44:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33

21:55:00 00:21:32 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Suite

22:20:00 00:33:44 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McClean tells the story of “Holland”...a visit to the art of Allan Sherman including “End of a Symphony” and other items...plus A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique in B minor Op 26

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

23:11:00 00:11:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

23:25:00 00:07:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74

Endellion String Quartet VirginClas 61436

23:34:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 New York Philharmonic

Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:40:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante

Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:55:00 00:02:25 Claude Debussy Les Angélus

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

