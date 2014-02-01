Program Guide 02-01-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:15:29 Victor Herbert Five Pieces for Cello & Strings
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672
00:19:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60
Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809
00:56:00 00:10:42 Francesco Maria Veracini Orchestral Suite No. 6 in B flat
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 439937
01:09:00 00:58:04 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 3 in F minor
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168
02:09:00 00:27:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major Op 69
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
02:38:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32
André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812
03:14:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
03:41:00 01:07:46 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437819
04:51:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
05:18:00 00:21:42 Joaquín Turina Sinfónia sevillana Op 23
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
05:42:00 00:05:52 Antonio Vivaldi Trumpet Concerto in A flat
Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Maurice André, trumpet EMI 56260
05:51:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174
06:00:00 00:24:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C
Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (transposed to A by Segovia)
Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430
06:25:40 Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde Third Song (Canzon terza) Soprano solo, No. 3
Syntagma Amici Jérémie Papasergio Ricercar 279
06:31:12 Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde First Song for Duet (Canzon prima a doi) Bass & Soprano No. 11
Syntagma Amici Jérémie Papasergio Ricercar 279
06:38:17 Isaac Albéniz Six Salon Mazurkas Op 66
Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953
07:00:50 Manuel García La figlia dell'aria: "E Non Lo Vedo...Son Regina"
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra La Scintilla Adam Fischer Decca 9989
07:07:52 Manuel García El poeta calculista: "Yo que soy contrabandista" (I am a smuggler)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra La Scintilla Adam Fischer Decca 9989
07:11:27 Juan Antonio Sánchez Guitar Sonata: Homenaje a Violeta Parra
José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341
07:25:54 Franz Schubert Piano Trio in E-Flat D 897 "Notturno"
Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Bridge 9376
07:38:21 Xavier Montsalvatge Cuarteto indiano
Solistes de l'Orquesta de Cadaqués Tritó 00003
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing, Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 11: 2. Holzaplef und Schlehenwein; 4. Mummenschanz Sonja van Beek, violin;
Andreas Frolich, piano CPO 999709 - Music: 4:24
Gyorgi Ligeti: Concert Romanesc
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 13:32
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lane Cheney from San Antonio, TX
Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Footprints in the Snow, from Preludes for Piano, Book I
Paul Jacobs, piano Nonesuch 73031 - Music: 5:20
Erich Korngold: Piano Quintet in E Op 15: Movements 2, 3
Stephen Prutsman, piano; St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC - Music: 18:08
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in F minor, Op. 95, "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo - Allegretto agitato - Allegro
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 453764 - Music: 4:11
Erwin Schulhoff: Divertissement for oboe, clarinet & bassoon
Anne Marie Gabriele, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO - Music: 15:32
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: Movements 2, 3, 4
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Barbican Hall, London, England - Music: 23:32
Franz Liszt: Waldesrauschen, from Two Concert Etudes, S. 145
Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 3:49
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers - Schubert
Franz Schubert: Sonata in A Major D.574: Andantino & Allegro Vivace
David Oistrakh, violin; Frida Bauer, piano (Praga 254019 CD) 4:00; 3:54
Franz Schubert: Die Schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern & Wohin?
Aksel Schiotz, tenor; Gerald Moore, piano (Membran 222168 CD) 2:44; 2:05
Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen”
Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 2903593 LP) 3:16
Franz Schubert: Polonaise No.2 D.599 for piano four hands
Yaara Tal & Andreas Groethuysen, piano (Sony 66256 CD) 3:29
Franz Schubert: Sonata in A, D.850: Rondo
Artur Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6573 CD) 7:47
Franz Schubert: Moments Musicaux: No.3 in F minor
Artur Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6573 CD) 1:48
Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Der Lindenbaum”
Hans Hotter, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 761002 CD) 4:45
Franz Schubert: Symphony No.5: Allegro vivace
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Pristine 076 CD) 5:47
OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Leon Fleisher, Part 2 - His career as a musician brought him to Cleveland and led to his recordings with George Szell in the 1950s--recordings that are still considered definitive. Leon Fleisher shares his experiences as a pianist with George Szell and what it’s like to return to the Cleveland Orchestra as a conductor
11:06:00 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in d Op 15: Rondo
Leon Fleisher Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 191805
11:24:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 "Emperor" - II. Adagio un poco moto
Leon Fleisher Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 191805
11:36:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: 18th Variation
Leon Fleisher Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63225
11:46:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in F for Three Pianos: III. Rondeau, Tempo di Menuetto (arranged for 2 pianos)
Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, Leon Fleisher Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Sony 88697
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Gioacchino Rossini’s Life
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:05:36 Gioacchino Rossini Stabat Mater: Amen
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
12:16:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
12:29:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's "La Bohème"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552
12:44:00 00:11:53 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No. 3 in C major
Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi 901847
12:56:00 00:02:36 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly (1904)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s tragedy Madama Butterfly. South African soprano Amanda Echalaz, who makes her Met debut this season, sings Cio-Cio-San, opposite tenor Bryan Hymel as Pinkerton. The cast also includes mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki and American baritone Scott Hendricks in his network broadcast debut as Sharpless, conducted by Philippe Auguin.
The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, as well as the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili. She in one of the stars of the Met’s new production of Borodin’s Prince Igor which opens on February 6.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:28:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
16:39:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat Op 18
Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 21, 2012 in Greensburg, PA
Quartet Stracciatella (Marko Dreher, coach) [Erika Gray, violin, age 16 from Wilmette, IL; HyunJae "Hannah" Lim, violin, age 14 from Wilmette, IL; Stephanie Block, viola, age 18 from Barrington, IL; Johannes Gray, cello, age 15 from Wilmette, IL]
Allegro from String Quartet No.2 "Intimate Letters" by Leoš Janácek
Ariana Chiu, age 12, from Pittsburgh, PA
The Cat and the Mouse by Aaron Copland
Ariel Horowitz, violin, age 16 from Bloomington, IN
Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck from the Violin Sonata No.1 in a Op 105 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sophia Lee, harp, age 14 from Wexford, PA
Féerie: Prélude et Danse by Marcel Tournier
Daniel Hass, cello, age 15 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Rasch, mit Feuer from Fantasiestücke Op 73 by Robert Schumann, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1960 on Stage - More than 25 musicals were unveiled in New York including “Camelot,” “The Fantasticks,” “Irma La Douce” and “Bye Bye Birdie.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:30 Charles Strouse Overture from "Bye Bye Birdie"
Orchestra Bye Bye Birdie -- London Cast Decca B'way 314-586-432-2
18:02:23 00:00:39 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams One Last Kiss
Dick Gautier Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254
18:03:01 00:02:47 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour
Ensemble Bye Bye Birdie -- London Cast Decca B'way 314-586-432-2
18:05:48 00:03:19 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put on a Happy Face
Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254
18:09:14 00:00:47 Frederick Loewe March Orchestra
Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2
18:10:01 00:05:02 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe What Do the Simple Folk Do?
Richard Burton, Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2031
18:14:58 00:00:18 Frederick Loewe Prelude Orchestra
Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2
18:15:16 00:03:11 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe If Ever I Would Leave You
Robert Goulet Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2031
18:18:23 00:01:53 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot (Finale)
Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOS2031
18:21:15 00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over
Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG
18:23:21 00:01:47 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet
Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 777764761
18:25:25 00:00:58 Frank Loesser Overture from "Greenwillow"
Orchestra Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006
18:26:21 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry
Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006
18:29:38 00:00:42 Harvey Schmidt Overture from "The Fantasticks"
Orchestra The Fantasticks -- Japanese Cast DRG 19005
18:30:20 00:02:41 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember
Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:32:58 00:01:23 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No
William Larson, Hugh Thomas The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665-2
18:34:21 00:01:54 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain
Chiara Peacock, Sam Samuelson The Fantasticks -- Japanese Cast DRG 19005
18:36:55 00:03:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands
Maurice Evans, Eileen Rodgers Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65022
18:41:06 00:02:35 Margueritte Monot-David Heneker Our Language of Love
Keith Michell, Elizabeth Seal Irma La Douce -- Original B'way Cast Columbia OS2029
18:44:22 00:03:40 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Take a Job
Nancy Walker, Phil Silvers Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2
18:47:58 00:01:59 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Make Someone Happy
John Reardon Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2
18:50:24 00:01:10 Jerry Herman There Is No Tune Like a Show Tune
Company Parade -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 440-064-738-2
18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:14 00:03:40 Frank Loesser Filler: The Music of Home
Bruce Mackay, Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG 19006
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:20:00 00:35:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
19:57:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Simon Keenlyside, baritone - from Knight Concert Hall in Miami
20:04:00 00:17:30 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
20:24:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Hymnus Op 33
20:29:00 00:03:50 Richard Strauss Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27
20:32:00 00:05:00 Richard Strauss Des Dichters Abendgang Op 47
20:37:00 00:03:00 Richard Strauss Traum durch die Dämmerung Op 29
20:40:00 00:03:58 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27
20:44:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Pilgers Morgenlied Op 33
21:55:00 00:21:32 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Suite
22:20:00 00:33:44 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McClean tells the story of “Holland”...a visit to the art of Allan Sherman including “End of a Symphony” and other items...plus A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique in B minor Op 26
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095
23:11:00 00:11:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
23:25:00 00:07:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74
Endellion String Quartet VirginClas 61436
23:34:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 New York Philharmonic
Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173
23:40:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante
Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:55:00 00:02:25 Claude Debussy Les Angélus
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947