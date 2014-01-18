Program Guide 01-18-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

00:23:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

01:02:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

01:40:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

02:22:00 00:42:13 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

03:06:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

03:47:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum

William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

04:12:00 00:31:06 Henry Holden Huss Piano Concerto in B major Op 10

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

04:45:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

05:23:00 00:16:06 Claude Pascal Octet for Winds

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

05:41:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D

Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

05:51:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Overture to Los esclavos felices (The Happy Slaves)

Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

06:08:05 Adam Falckenhagen Lute Sonata in A Op 1/3

Augustín Maruri, guitar EMEC E-022

06:16:50 Manuel Ponce Concierto para piano y orquesta en f

María Teresa Rodríguez, piano Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742/CD4

06:39:49 Tomás Luis de Victoria Missa Pro Victoria

The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood ASV 198

07:00:50 Edward Elgar Serenata para cuerdas en e (Serenade in e Op 20)

Orquesta de Cámara Gallega Boanerges 2017

07:13:11 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

Dresden Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Berlin Classics 1768

07:34:41 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons in Buenos Aires

Maria Bachmann, violin; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; Jon Klibonoff, piano [Trio Solisti] Bridge 9296

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D: Scherzo: Allegro

Takacs Quartet Decca 452239 - Music: 4:30

Richard Strauss: Serenade in E-flat for Winds Op 7

Ransom Wilson, flute; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; David Shifrin, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Bram Van Sambeek, bassoon; Harry Searing, contrabassoon; Julia Pilant, horn; Julie Landsman, horn; Michelle Baker, horn; Jennifer

Montone, horn Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Starr Theater, New York, NY - Music: 9:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mary Elfner from Richmond, VA

Puzzler Payoff: Dmitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances Op 5

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846 - Music: 3:39

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Magnificat in D H 772, Wq 215: 1. Magnificat; 2. Quia Respexit; 4. Et misericordia ejus; 5. Fecit potentiam; 8. Gloria

Elizabeth Watts, soprano; Wiebke Lehmkuhl, contralto; Lothar Odinius, tenor; Markus Eiche, bass; Rias Chamber Chorus; Florian Helgath, director Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany - Music: 23:10

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor Op 45 "Sostenuto"

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 - Music: 4:23

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g Op 19: 2. Allegro scherzando

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, MPR, St. Paul, MN - Music: 6:50

Anonymous: The Canary

Ida Kavafian, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Peter Wiley, cello; David Shifrin, clarinet; Amy J. Yang, piano OK Mozart Festival, Bartlesville Community Center, Bartlesville, OK - Music: 3:28

Performance/Chat with Rafal Blechacz, piano; Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, WQXR, New York, NY

Frederic Chopin: Waltz (Valse Brillant) in a Op 34/2 - Music: 4:40

Frederic Chopin: "Military" Polonaise in A Op 40/1 - Music: 4:12

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op 10/3: Largo - Music: 7:27

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2/2: Scherzo - Music: 2:46

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9 in D K 311: Allegro con spirito - Music:4:15

Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune - Music: 4:34

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers 2

Reinhold Gliére: The Red Poppy Ballet: Coolie dance; Soviet Sailors Dance

St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra/André Anichanov (Naxos 553496 CD) 7:00

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for Six Trumpets: Allegro

Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster 17047 LP) 6:58

Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 1: Scherzo

Moscow Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Angel 40173 LP) 7:15

Emmanuel Chabrier: Scherzo-Valse

Angela Hewitt, piano (Hyperion 67515 CD) 4:33

Ernest Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Quartet: Sicilienne

Israela Margalit, piano; Lorin Maazel, violin; The Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Daniel Majeske; Bernhard Goldschmidt, violins; Robert Vernon, viola; Stephen Geber, cello) (Telarc 10046 LP) 4:17

Muzio Clementi: Rondo from Piano Sonata in B-flat Op 25/3

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 53466 CD) 4:08

Eduard Lalo: Cello concerto in d: 3rd movement

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestre National de France/Lorin Maazel (CBS 35848 LP) 7:44

OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Lera Auerbach - She has composed over 100 scores that are performed around the world; she was named Poet of the Year by the International Pushkin Society and a “Young Global Leader” by the World Economic forum. She is a pianist, a painter and a sculptor. If the arts are a language that

can convey a message or emotion, it can be said that Lera Auerbach speaks many of those languages fluently.

11:07:00 Lera Auerbach: Preludes for Piano Op 41: No. 16 in B flat minor--Lera Auerbach, piano BIS 1462

11:21:00 Lera Auerbach: Preludes for Violincello & Piano Op 47: No.23 in F flat--Lera Auerbach –piano, Ani Aznavoorian – cello Cedille Records 137

11:32:00 Lera Auerbach: Fragile Solitudes (Shadowbox) for String Quartet & Orchestra--Borromeo String Quartet; ProMusica Chamber Orchestra/Timothy Russell Summit Recordings 573

11:47:00 Lera Auerbach: Dreams and Whispers of Poseidon (based on The Little Mermaid: After the Storm)--American Youth Symphony/Alexander Treger (Private recording)

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev “How Suite It Is!”

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

12:14:00 00:14:28 César Cui Suite Miniature Op 20

Kenneth Schermerhorn Hong Kong Philharmonic MarcoPolo 220308

12:31:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:37:00 00:09:19 Emmanuel Chabrier Gwendoline: Overture

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:49:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin (1878)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, in an archival broadcast from October 5th, 2013. Valery Gergiev conducts the performance, which features soprano Anna Netrebko as the naive heroine Tatiana, baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as the aristocratic title character,

and tenor Piotr Beczala as the poet Lenski. Mezzo-soprano Oksana Volkova sings the role of Tatiana’s sister, Olga, and Alexei Tanovitski sings Prince Gremin. This cast opened the Met season with this new production last fall.

The broadcast intermissions will include interviews with the three stars and with Maestro Gergiev.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:28:00 00:04:24 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

16:32:00 00:03:45 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

16:36:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

16:40:00 00:04:21 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

16:47:00 00:07:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

16:55:00 00:04:41 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 3, 2010 in Boston, MA - Martin Luther King Day Special

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet [Charlotte Malin, violin (17) from Westwood, MA, Kendra Lenz, violin (18) from Boston, MA, Alexandra Morgan-Welch, viola (17) from Andover, MA, Sasha Scolnik-Brower, cello (15) from Andover, MA with Katherine Kayaian, Chamber Music Manager and Coach]

Allegro vivace from Quartet No. 1 “Calvary” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson

Boston Children’s Chorus

Kasar mie la gaji (The Earth is Tired) by Alberto Grau

Chaz Salazar, flute (17) from Phoenix, AZ

Summerland by William Grant Still

Boston Children’s Chorus

Lean on Me by by Kirk Franklin (arr Andre Williams)

Break Piece - Christopher O’Riley, piano, performing Piano Etude No. 4 by Don Byron

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Thomas Z. Shepard (Part 1) - A visit with the 12-time Grammy Award-winning producer of cast albums, who guides us through selections from “1776,” “42nd Street” and much more.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:46 00:01:54 Sherman Edwards Overture from "1776"

Orchestra 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:07:34 00:02:08 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Excerpt from Act 1, Scene 1

Inez Matthews Porgy and Bess -- 1951 Studio Cast Odyssey 32-36-0018

18:11:29 00:01:44 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein All er Nothin'

Phyliss Newman, Jack Elliott Oklahoma! -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK61876

18:13:52 00:00:58 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Lonely Town

Ara Berberian Oklahoma!-- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK61876

18:15:42 00:00:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You

Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:16:20 00:02:53 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall I Tell You What I Think of You?

Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:19:57 00:02:07 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Excerpt from "Wedding Dream"

Rise Stevens, Company Lady in the Dark --1963 Studio Cast Sony 7464-62869

18:22:28 00:01:36 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Tschaikovsky

Adolph Green Lady in the Dark -- 1963 Studio Cast Sony 7464-62869

18:25:13 00:02:02 Leon Carr-Earl Shuman Drip Drop Tapoketa

Company The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Columbia OS2720

18:28:42 00:02:46 Robin Miller-Jim Wise Star Tar

Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Off Broadway Cast Sony SK48214

18:31:59 00:01:38 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar I Want to Be Happy

Ruby Keeler No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:36:29 00:02:32 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street

Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast Sony PS-525

18:40:40 00:02:46 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim The Best of All Possible Worlds

Company Candide -- 1974 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 82876-88391

18:46:36 00:02:46 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There?

William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:49:22 00:01:34 Sherman Edwards Finale from '1776'

Orchestra 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK4821518

18:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:42 00:03:14 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Filler: Finale from Act 1

Jan Peerce, Giorgia Tozzi The Student Prince -- Studio Cast Columbia OS2380

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

19:24:00 00:32:25 Luigi Cherubini Symphony in D major Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999521

19:57:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano; recorded live in the Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

20:18:00 00:29:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

20:55:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

21:39:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy reminded us that the bullet that killed the President also killed the career of Vaughn Meader. His First Family comedy albums were among the country’s best selling LPs in 1962 and ‘63. There are little known albums

by Meader called “If the Show Fits” and “A Bunch of Nuts.” We’ll sample them, plus A Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi

Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122

23:09:00 00:08:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:20:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:26:00 00:06:17 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

23:32:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

23:39:00 00:08:30 Thomas Ravenscroft

The Three Ravens Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano Avie 2205

23:47:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

23:55:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5

Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567

23:57:00 00:02:18 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: La Fileuse Op 80

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Vanguard 1239