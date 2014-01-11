Program Guide 01-11-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
00:31:00 00:26:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Quartet in E flat Op 16
Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503
00:59:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
01:58:00 00:36:39 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
02:36:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
03:13:00 00:26:12 Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 1 in A minor Op 41
Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203
03:41:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
04:21:00 00:27:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F
Padua Chamber Orchestra Alexandre Rabinovitch Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano Teldec 98407
04:50:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
05:20:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64
Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011
05:42:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A Op 5
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663
05:51:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1
Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 0289
06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega Romance
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56418
06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva
Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675
06:17:26 Franz Léhar Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss
Montserrat Martí; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646
06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto
Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646
06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal
Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420800
07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files
Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508
07:24:38 Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda)
Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 555855
07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D
Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 2. Ballade: Con moto
Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Supraphon 110705 - Music: 4:37
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, "Moonlight," Op. 27, No. 2
Paul Lewis, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA - Music: 14:50
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL - Length: 7:33
Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Capriccio No. 7, Op. 116 Helene Grimaud, piano
Erato 143502 - Music: 2:20
Leos Janacek (arr Terje Tonnesen): String Quartet No. 1, JW VII/8, "Kreutzer Sonata"
Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Libbey Bowl, Ojai, CA - Music: 18:37
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne, Op. 98a: 2. Polka - Animoso; 3. Epilogue - Vivace
Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg flute Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor DeutGram 4764211 - Music: 4:34
Franz Schubert: Andantino Varie D. 823
Anna Polonsky, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society; Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:55
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e minor, Op. 39: Movements 1, 3, 4
French National Orchestra; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 27:52
Isaac Albeniz: Asturias (Leyenda) from Suite Espanola No. 1, Op. 47
Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 4:56
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers 1
Victor Ullmann: The Broken Jug: Overture
German Symphony Orchestra of Berlin/Gerd Albrecht (Orfeo 419981 CD) 7:02
Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1: Scherzo
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63375 CD) 6:53
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Stabat Mater: Inflammatus et accensus; Quando corpus
June Anderson, soprano; Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Sinfonietta de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (London 135488 CD) 7:33
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy: Finale
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt (Cedille 90000-083 CD) 9:35
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds: Allegro vivace
Francis Poulenc, piano; The Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet (Columbia 6518 LP) 7:17
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in D-sharp minor Op.8 No.12
Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DG 419499 CD) 2:03
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in D-sharp minor Op.8 No.12
Alexander Scriabin, piano (Pierian 0018 CD) 1:59
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Sharon Robinson – She’s an internationally acclaimed cellist, chamber musician, teacher and artistic director for music organizations and festivals around the country. Sharon has earned the Avery Fisher Recital Award, The Piatigorsky Memorial Award and a Grammy nomination. She not only celebrates the great works that came before her, but also adds to the repertoire through the performance of new works.
11:05:00 Ned Rorem: After Reading Shakespeare: V. Caliban, VII. Portia, VIII. Why Hears’t Thou Music Sadly
Cellist Sharon Robinson Naxos 8559316
11:15:00 Ellen Zwillich: Trio for violin, cello and piano: I. Allegro con brio (1987)
Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Arabesque 6676
11: 25:00 Richard Danielpour: In The Arms of the Beloved: 2. Ritual Dances (Con moto, un poco agitato) 3. Cadenza
Sharon Robinson, cello Jaime Laredo, violin Iris Chamber Orchestra Michael Stern Koch 7728
11:45:00 Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Op 36: II Scherzo. Allegro non troppo-Trio, Presto giocoso
Cellists – Sharon Robinson, Yo-Yo Ma Violists – Jaime Laredo, Michael Tree Violinists – Isaac Stern, Cho Liang Lin Sony 45820
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev: Musical Sleigh Rides
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
12:10:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
12:18:00 00:03:32 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
12:23:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32
Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300
12:28:00 00:03:25 Maurice Duruflé Sanctus from Requiem Op 9
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
12:34:00 00:14:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497
12:50:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:58:00 00:01:56 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
13:00:00 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus (1874)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Johann Strauss Jr.’s Die Fledermaus. Director Jeremy Sams has written new lyrics for the work, which will be performed entirely in English, and Tony Award-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane makes his Met debut with new dialogue. Adam Fischer conducts a cast of rising opera stars and Broadway performers. Susanna Phillips and Christopher Maltman star as the unhappily married Rosalinde and Eisenstein; Jane Archibald is their feisty maid, Adele; Anthony Roth Costanzo is Prince Orlofsky; Michael Fabiano is Rosalinde’s former lover, Alfred; Paulo Szot is the bumbling Dr. Falke; and Patrick Carfizzi is the prison superintendent, Frank. Broadway stars Danny Burstein and Betsy Wolfe make their network debuts as the drunken jailer, Frosch, and Adele’s sister, Ida.
The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars and the popular Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Bryan Hymel. He sings the role of Pinkerton in the Met’s production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly for five performances from January 16.
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2012 in Troy, NY featuring master cellist, Matt Haimovitz
Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello, age 18 from Eggleston, VA
In the Style of Albeniz by Rodion Shchedrin, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Matt Haimovitz, cello
Empty Room by Arcade Fire (arr O'Riley) from the O'Riley/Haimovitz album, "Shuffle. Play. Listen"
Performance: Requiem, Op.66, for three cellos and piano by David Popper
Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Christopher O'Riley, piano
Taeguk Mun, cello, age 18 from Westbury, NY
Humoresque Op 5 by Mstislav Rostropovich, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Performance: Open Country Joy for 5 Cellos by John McLaughlin (ar. David Sanford)
Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Leana Rutt, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 4; Bryan Holt, cello 5
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Toasts of Broadway - Songs written to toast someone or something, ranging from “The Drinking Song” (“The Student Prince”) to “Rent’s” “La Vie Boheme” 70 years later.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:03:15 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Drinking Song
Chorus The Student Prince -- 1964 Studio Cast Columbia OS2380
18:04:55 00:04:10 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick To Life!
Zero Mostel and Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430-2
18:09:29 00:03:39 Cole Porter Well, Did You Evah!
Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby High Society -- Original Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3506
18:13:37 00:04:46 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch
Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG 12994
18:19:10 00:04:42 Jonathan Larson La Vie Boheme
Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003
18:24:31 00:01:43 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Night They Invented Champagne
Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R271962
18:26:37 00:03:27 Cole Porter I Hate Men
Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG 12988
18:30:20 00:02:46 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Glamour Dream
Rise Stevens Lady in the Dark -- 1963 Studio Cast Sony MHK62869
18:33:38 00:04:02 Bob Merrill Humming
Kaye Ballard, Henry Lascoe Carnival -- Original B'way Cast Polygram 837-195-2
18:37:55 00:02:15 Harold Rome To My Wife
Walter Slezak Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074-2
18:40:23 00:02:07 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Bottoms Up
Jackie Alloway By Jupiter -- Off Broadway Cast DRG 19105
18:42:37 00:05:21 Stephen Sondheim Hymn to Dionysos Chorus
The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-525
18:48:36 00:02:41 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Here's to Us
Nancy Andrews Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482-2
18:51:28 00:01:32 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:03:45 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Filler: Here's to Your Illusions
Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:05:00 00:23:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 84 in E flat
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295
19:30:00 00:23:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Serenade for String Orchestra in E flat
I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – live from Severance Hall, Brahms Festival, Program B
20:04:00 00:13:31 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
20:20:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
21:15:00 00:42:01 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The second of our two annual all-request shows…This Week in the Media and the radio essays take a two-week sabbatical
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:10:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10
Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
23:17:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
23:25:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
23:29:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
23:40:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
23:43:00 00:02:56 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 84
Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911
23:46:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362
23:49:00 00:02:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G sharp minor Op 32
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
23:52:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409