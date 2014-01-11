Program Guide 01-11-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

00:31:00 00:26:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Quartet in E flat Op 16

Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

00:59:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

01:58:00 00:36:39 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

02:36:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

03:13:00 00:26:12 Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 1 in A minor Op 41

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203

03:41:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

04:21:00 00:27:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F

Padua Chamber Orchestra Alexandre Rabinovitch Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano Teldec 98407

04:50:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

05:20:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64

Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011

05:42:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A Op 5

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

05:51:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1

Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 0289

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega Romance

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva

Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Léhar Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss

Montserrat Martí; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto

Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos; Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal

Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files

Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda)

Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D

Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 2. Ballade: Con moto

Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Supraphon 110705 - Music: 4:37

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, "Moonlight," Op. 27, No. 2

Paul Lewis, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA - Music: 14:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL - Length: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Capriccio No. 7, Op. 116 Helene Grimaud, piano

Erato 143502 - Music: 2:20

Leos Janacek (arr Terje Tonnesen): String Quartet No. 1, JW VII/8, "Kreutzer Sonata"

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Libbey Bowl, Ojai, CA - Music: 18:37

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne, Op. 98a: 2. Polka - Animoso; 3. Epilogue - Vivace

Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg flute Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor DeutGram 4764211 - Music: 4:34

Franz Schubert: Andantino Varie D. 823

Anna Polonsky, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society; Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:55

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e minor, Op. 39: Movements 1, 3, 4

French National Orchestra; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 27:52

Isaac Albeniz: Asturias (Leyenda) from Suite Espanola No. 1, Op. 47

Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 4:56

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 10th Anniversary January Composers 1

Victor Ullmann: The Broken Jug: Overture

German Symphony Orchestra of Berlin/Gerd Albrecht (Orfeo 419981 CD) 7:02

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1: Scherzo

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63375 CD) 6:53

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Stabat Mater: Inflammatus et accensus; Quando corpus

June Anderson, soprano; Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Sinfonietta de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (London 135488 CD) 7:33

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy: Finale

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt (Cedille 90000-083 CD) 9:35

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds: Allegro vivace

Francis Poulenc, piano; The Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet (Columbia 6518 LP) 7:17

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in D-sharp minor Op.8 No.12

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DG 419499 CD) 2:03

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in D-sharp minor Op.8 No.12

Alexander Scriabin, piano (Pierian 0018 CD) 1:59

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Sharon Robinson – She’s an internationally acclaimed cellist, chamber musician, teacher and artistic director for music organizations and festivals around the country. Sharon has earned the Avery Fisher Recital Award, The Piatigorsky Memorial Award and a Grammy nomination. She not only celebrates the great works that came before her, but also adds to the repertoire through the performance of new works.

11:05:00 Ned Rorem: After Reading Shakespeare: V. Caliban, VII. Portia, VIII. Why Hears’t Thou Music Sadly

Cellist Sharon Robinson Naxos 8559316

11:15:00 Ellen Zwillich: Trio for violin, cello and piano: I. Allegro con brio (1987)

Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Arabesque 6676

11: 25:00 Richard Danielpour: In The Arms of the Beloved: 2. Ritual Dances (Con moto, un poco agitato) 3. Cadenza

Sharon Robinson, cello Jaime Laredo, violin Iris Chamber Orchestra Michael Stern Koch 7728

11:45:00 Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Op 36: II Scherzo. Allegro non troppo-Trio, Presto giocoso

Cellists – Sharon Robinson, Yo-Yo Ma Violists – Jaime Laredo, Michael Tree Violinists – Isaac Stern, Cho Liang Lin Sony 45820

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev: Musical Sleigh Rides

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

12:10:00 00:05:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Three German Dances

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

12:18:00 00:03:32 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

12:23:00 00:03:19 Christian Sinding Rustles of Spring Op 32

Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

12:28:00 00:03:25 Maurice Duruflé Sanctus from Requiem Op 9

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

12:34:00 00:14:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

12:50:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:58:00 00:01:56 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

13:00:00 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus (1874)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Johann Strauss Jr.’s Die Fledermaus. Director Jeremy Sams has written new lyrics for the work, which will be performed entirely in English, and Tony Award-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane makes his Met debut with new dialogue. Adam Fischer conducts a cast of rising opera stars and Broadway performers. Susanna Phillips and Christopher Maltman star as the unhappily married Rosalinde and Eisenstein; Jane Archibald is their feisty maid, Adele; Anthony Roth Costanzo is Prince Orlofsky; Michael Fabiano is Rosalinde’s former lover, Alfred; Paulo Szot is the bumbling Dr. Falke; and Patrick Carfizzi is the prison superintendent, Frank. Broadway stars Danny Burstein and Betsy Wolfe make their network debuts as the drunken jailer, Frosch, and Adele’s sister, Ida.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars and the popular Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring tenor Bryan Hymel. He sings the role of Pinkerton in the Met’s production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly for five performances from January 16.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2012 in Troy, NY featuring master cellist, Matt Haimovitz

Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello, age 18 from Eggleston, VA

In the Style of Albeniz by Rodion Shchedrin, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Matt Haimovitz, cello

Empty Room by Arcade Fire (arr O'Riley) from the O'Riley/Haimovitz album, "Shuffle. Play. Listen"

Performance: Requiem, Op.66, for three cellos and piano by David Popper

Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Taeguk Mun, cello, age 18 from Westbury, NY

Humoresque Op 5 by Mstislav Rostropovich, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Performance: Open Country Joy for 5 Cellos by John McLaughlin (ar. David Sanford)

Matt Haimovitz, cello 1; Leana Rutt, cello 2; Taeguk Mun, cello 3; Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello 4; Bryan Holt, cello 5

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Toasts of Broadway - Songs written to toast someone or something, ranging from “The Drinking Song” (“The Student Prince”) to “Rent’s” “La Vie Boheme” 70 years later.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:15 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Drinking Song

Chorus The Student Prince -- 1964 Studio Cast Columbia OS2380

18:04:55 00:04:10 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick To Life!

Zero Mostel and Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430-2

18:09:29 00:03:39 Cole Porter Well, Did You Evah!

Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby High Society -- Original Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3506

18:13:37 00:04:46 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch

Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty DRG 12994

18:19:10 00:04:42 Jonathan Larson La Vie Boheme

Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:24:31 00:01:43 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Night They Invented Champagne

Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:26:37 00:03:27 Cole Porter I Hate Men

Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG 12988

18:30:20 00:02:46 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Glamour Dream

Rise Stevens Lady in the Dark -- 1963 Studio Cast Sony MHK62869

18:33:38 00:04:02 Bob Merrill Humming

Kaye Ballard, Henry Lascoe Carnival -- Original B'way Cast Polygram 837-195-2

18:37:55 00:02:15 Harold Rome To My Wife

Walter Slezak Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074-2

18:40:23 00:02:07 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Bottoms Up

Jackie Alloway By Jupiter -- Off Broadway Cast DRG 19105

18:42:37 00:05:21 Stephen Sondheim Hymn to Dionysos Chorus

The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-525

18:48:36 00:02:41 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Here's to Us

Nancy Andrews Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482-2

18:51:28 00:01:32 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:45 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Filler: Here's to Your Illusions

Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:23:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 84 in E flat

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

19:30:00 00:23:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Serenade for String Orchestra in E flat

I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – live from Severance Hall, Brahms Festival, Program B

20:04:00 00:13:31 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

20:20:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:15:00 00:42:01 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The second of our two annual all-request shows…This Week in the Media and the radio essays take a two-week sabbatical

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:10:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

23:17:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

23:25:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

23:29:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

23:40:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

23:43:00 00:02:56 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 84

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:46:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

23:49:00 00:02:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G sharp minor Op 32

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:52:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

