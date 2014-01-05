Program Guide 01-05-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Gilbert Varga, conductor; Frank Almond, violin

00:04:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

00:20:00 00:26:51 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

00:55:00 00:28:33 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

01:39:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

02:20:00 00:27:44 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

02:50:00 00:19:51 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite

03:14:00 00:12:38 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25

03:30:00 00:14:50 Maurice Ravel Boléro

03:50:00 00:07:45 Johannes Brahms Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust, Part I: Scene 3: Hungarian March, "Rakoczy March"

New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Sony 46709 - Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin: Etude No. 8 in F Op 10

Vladimir Horowitz, piano Carnegie Hall, New York, NY Sony - Music: 2:23

Moritz Moszkowski: Etude No. 11 in A-flat Op 72

Vladimir Horowitz, piano Carnegie Hall, New York, NY Sony - Music: 1:19

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125: 4. Finale: Presto - Allegro assai

June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus Konig, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Members of Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Bavarian Radio Chorus; Staatskapelle Dresden; New York Philharmonic; London Symphony Orchestra; Orchestre de Paris; Orchestra of the Kirov Theater;

Dresden Philharmonic Children's Chorus; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Schauspielhaus, Berlin, Germany DeutGram 429861 - Music: 28:34

Johann Strauss Jr (arr Shostakovich): Polka "Vergnugungszug"

National Symphony Orchestra USA; Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor Grande of the Halls of Conservatory Moscow, Russia Sony 45836 - Music: 1:52

John Philip Sousa: Stars and Stripes Forever

National Symphony Orchestra USA; Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor Grande of the Halls of Conservatory Moscow, Russia Album: Rostropovich - Return To Russia Sony 45836 - Music: 3:36

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: "Pomp and Circumstance", March No. 4

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Telarc 80677 - Music: 4:33

John Lunn: Downton Abbey Main Theme

Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 1:06

Edward Elgar: Nimrod from the Enigma Variations

Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 4:03

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps

Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, Conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 8:59

Frank Bridge: Quintet in d for Piano and Strings, H49A: 1. Adagio - allegro moderato; 3. allegro energico

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ida Kavafian, violin; Benny Kim, violin: Steven Tenenbom, viola; Peter Wiley, cello Music from Angel Fire, Angel Fire Community Center, Angel Fire, NM - Music: 17:42

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for two violins in F Op 3/4

Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin Levin Performance Studio - WFMT, Chicago, IL - Music: 10:47

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Hail Was the First Greeting - The Blue Heron Ensemble continues their stellar project of bringing us the music from the Peterhouse Partbooks--Volume 3 gives us John Mason and Nicholas Ludford.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:05:04 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "Zadok the Priest"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

07:11:00 00:20:31 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 7

The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Patrizia Kwella, soprano; James Bowman, countertenor; Ian Partridge, tenor; Michael George, bass Chandos 505

07:32:00 00:23:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:57:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino

King's Singers Naxos 572987

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; Alumni Musical Mavericks Show

Cellist David Requiro, 25, from Oakland, CA

First movement from Cello Sonata in d from his debut CD titled “David Requiro-Debut” featuring collaborating pianist Elizabeth DeMio

Violist Nadia Sirota, 27, from Baltimore, MD

Etude 1a by Nico Muhly from her CD “First Things First”

Pianist Tanya Gabrielian, 27, from Mountain View, CA

Paraphrase on Glinka’s “The Lark” by Mily Balakirev

Composer/pianist Timothy Andres, 24, from Washington, CT

“The Night Jaunt” from his CD titled “Shy and Mighty” and featuring Tim Andres and David Kaplan, piano

Guitarist/composer Tim Callobre, 17, from Pasadena, CA

“Fuerza”

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:32:38 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 55

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

10:40:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

10:51:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:35:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

11:39:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture

Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

11:50:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

11:55:00 00:02:34 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Hunting Song Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

12:18:00 00:05:43 Jacques Offenbach Waltz "Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains"

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303

12:27:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

12:43:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

12:55:00 00:04:35 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:24:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

15:30:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

15:46:00 00:07:54 Hugo Wolf Italian Serenade in G

Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Ana Bela Chaves, viola Erato 45416

15:55:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

16:49:00 00:19:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133

17:11:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

17:47:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:10:23 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

18:14:00 00:14:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin Decca 12490

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

19:30:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12

Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

20:07:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO 46

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne for Flute and Orchestra

Katherine de Jongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra/Bohdan Jarmolowicz (Centaur 2585) 5:56

Monica Houghton: Sky Signs

Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, soprano saxophone (private CD) 7:23

Margaret Brouwer: Quartet (2002)

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Lynette Diers Cohen, bassoon; Diane Cohen, violin; Alex Cohen, percussion (private CD) 21:14

Donald Erb: Concerto for Brass and Orchestra

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (New World 80415) 18:14

21:56:00 00:04:11 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 3 in A flat

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook - the annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes and more

Sir Edward Elgar: Carillon Op 75

Thomas Murray (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, NYC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/30/13)

Olivier Latry: Inaugural Improvisation No. 1

Fr. Michael Perry, officiant; Olivier Latry (1934 Kilgen/Our Lady of Refuge Church, Brooklyn, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/18/13)

Jacques Berthier: Jeu de quatres

Antonio Corveiras (18th c. Anonymous-1988 Grenzing/Santa Maria la Real de la Corte, Oviedo, Asturias, Spain) A&B 4

Traditional: Jarabe del Valle

Valentin Hernandez, percussion; Cecilia Winter (1712 Chavez/Oaxaca Cathedral, Mexico) IOHIO 5

Hiram Titus: The Enchanted Castle

Maria Bucka (1965 Casavant/Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/3/06)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Harmonies du soir Op 72/1

Daryl Robinson (1993 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) Pro Organo 7261

Johannes Brahms (arr Sheen): Tragic Overture Op 81

Benjamin Sheen (1929 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens Ballroom, Kennett Square, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/22/13) [Benjamin Sheen took 1st Prize in the 2013 Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition]

Marcel Dupré: Toccata from Deuxieme Symphonie Op 26

Adam Pajan (1998 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/United Church of Christ, Claremont, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/13) [Adam Pajan took 1st Prize in the 2013 Ruth and Clarence Mader International Competition]

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:11:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 3 in A minor Op 34

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

23:15:00 00:11:00 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

23:29:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:38:00 00:05:20 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

23:46:00 00:04:03 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

23:50:00 00:03:56 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande Op 46

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:55:00 00:03:01 Anton Bruckner Motet "Locus iste"

Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

23:56:00 00:02:56 Alexander Scriabin Poème in F sharp major Op 32

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091