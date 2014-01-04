Program Guide 01-04-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale Op 16

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

00:34:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120

Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234

01:30:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

02:07:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

02:42:00 00:21:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

03:06:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

03:39:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

04:01:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

04:32:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

05:20:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

05:41:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

05:52:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:000:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826

Enrique Graf, piano Centaur Records 2125

06:23:00 Juan Carlos Cirigliano El sonido de la ciudad

Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

01/05/2014 22:36:35 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E, G.446

Richard Savino, guitar Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

01/05/2014 23:00:50 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 3

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

01/05/2014 23:21:18 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D, RV 93

Manuel Barrueco, guitar Galicia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch 7597

01/05/2014 23:33:31 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas

"Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Obra sinfonico completa"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust, Part I: Scene 3: Hungarian March, "Rakoczy March"

New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Sony 46709 - Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin: Etude No. 8 in F Op 10

Vladimir Horowitz, piano Carnegie Hall, New York, NY Sony - Music: 2:23

Moritz Moszkowski: Etude No. 11 in A-flat Op 72

Vladimir Horowitz, piano Carnegie Hall, New York, NY Sony - Music: 1:19

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125: 4. Finale: Presto - Allegro assai

June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus Konig, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Members of Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Bavarian Radio Chorus; Staatskapelle Dresden; New York Philharmonic; London Symphony Orchestra; Orchestre de Paris; Orchestra of the Kirov Theater; Dresden Philharmonic Children's Chorus; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Schauspielhaus, Berlin, Germany DeutGram 429861 - Music: 28:34

Johann Strauss Jr (arr Shostakovich): Polka "Vergnugungszug"

National Symphony Orchestra USA; Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor Grande of the Halls of Conservatory Moscow, Russia Sony 45836 - Music: 1:52

John Philip Sousa: Stars and Stripes Forever

National Symphony Orchestra USA; Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor Grande of the Halls of Conservatory Moscow, Russia Album: Rostropovich - Return To Russia Sony 45836 - Music: 3:36

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: "Pomp and Circumstance", March No. 4

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Telarc 80677 - Music: 4:33

John Lunn: Downton Abbey Main Theme

Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 1:06

Edward Elgar: Nimrod from the Enigma Variations

Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 4:03

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps

Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, Conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 8:59

Frank Bridge: Quintet in d for Piano & Strings, H49A: 1. Adagio - allegro moderato; 3. allegro energico

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ida Kavafian, violin; Benny Kim, violin: Steven Tenenbom, viola; Peter Wiley, cello Music from Angel Fire, Angel Fire Community Center, Angel Fire, NM - Music: 17:42

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for 2 violins in F Op 3/4

Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin Levin Performance Studio - WFMT, Chicago, IL - Music: 10:47

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New Year, New Beginnings

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra – Opening (Dawn)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 57215 CD) 1:30

Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite

Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67773 CD) 4:11

Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 37759 CD) 5:10

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol

Anonymous 4; Andrew Lawrence King, harp (Harmonia Mundi 907325 CD) 2:12

Gioacchino Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans

San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George (Delos 3238 CD) 3:07

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January

Alexander Budyonny, piano (TB 827598 CD) 5:40

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song

Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro

Bruce Hungerford, piano (Vanguard 1237 CD) 3:33

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” – Finale

London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki (Philips 802903 LP) 10:45

OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Franklin Cohen

11:06:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie Cleveland Orchestra

Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 439896

11:22:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176

11:37:00 00:08:00 Johannes Brahms Andante grazioso from Trio Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

11:50:00 00:08:00 Osvaldo Golijov Prelude from "The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind"

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010

11:58:00 00:02:31 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Violin Concerto Op 4

Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Antonio De Secondi, violin Naïve 30301

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Sergei Prokofiev

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94

12:37:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

12:43:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

12:57:00 00:01:40 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

12:58:00 00:51:30 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Rondeau

Witold Rowicki London Symphony Orchestra Philips 446527

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

13:00:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the company’s holiday presentation, an abridged, English-language production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. British conductor Jane Glover has made her Met debut this season leading this 100-minute presentation of Julie Taymor’s popular staging of the opera. The performance stars tenor Alek Shrader as Tamino; soprano Heidi Stober as Pamina; baritone Nathan Gunn as the bird-catcher Papageno, and bass-baritone Eric Owens as the mysterious Sarastro. American soprano Kathryn Lewek makes her network broadcast debut as the Queen of the Night.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:00:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

15:17:00 00:23:56 Josef Suk Serenade for Strings in E flat Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

15:44:00 00:06:49 Josef Suk Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

15:50:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

16:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: All Shostakovich

Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz and Polka for 2 Pianos from “The Golden Age”--Anne-Marie McDermott, André-Michel Schub, pianos

Dmitri Shostakovich: Concertino for 2 Pianos Op 94 --Anne-Marie McDermott, André-Michel Schub, pianos

Dmitri Shostakovich: Viola Sonata Op 147 --Paul Neubauer, viola; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; Alumni Musical Mavericks Show

Cellist David Requiro, 25, from Oakland, CA

First movement from Cello Sonata in d from his debut CD titled “David Requiro-Debut” featuring collaborating pianist Elizabeth DeMio

Violist Nadia Sirota, 27, from Baltimore, MD

Etude 1a by Nico Muhly from her CD “First Things First”

Pianist Tanya Gabrielian, 27, from Mountain View, CA

Paraphrase on Glinka’s “The Lark” by Mily Balakirev

Composer/pianist Timothy Andres, 24, from Washington, CT

“The Night Jaunt” from his CD titled “Shy and Mighty” and featuring Tim Andres and David Kaplan, piano

Guitarist/composer Tim Callobre, 17, from Pasadena, CA

“Fuerza”

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Stage - The best of the year including “Kismet,” “Can-Can” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Overture from 'Me and Juliet'

John Mauceri Rodgers and Hammerstein: Opening Night Philips 434-932-2

18:01:43 00:04:34 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Intermission Talk

Company Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD11915

18:06:35 00:03:07 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Other Love

Bill Hayes, Isabel Bigley Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD11915

18:09:47 00:02:31 Cole Porter Live and Let Live Lilo

Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:12:15 00:03:22 Cole Porter C'est Magnifique

Lilo, Peter Cookson Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:16:48 00:03:14 Melville-Zwar Which Witch

Hermione Gingold La Gingold DRG MRS902

18:19:57 00:02:20 Sheldon Harnick Merry Minuet

Sheldon Harnick An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:22:17 00:02:43 Bart Howard My Love Is a Wanderer

KT Sullivan In Other Words: The Songs of Bart Howard DRG CD91449

18:25:32 00:05:14 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Gesticulate

Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:31:20 00:02:30 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Baubles, Bangles and Beads

Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:33:46 00:03:19 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Baubles, Bangles and Beads

Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122

18:37:37 00:01:36 Wiliam Roy Charm Mabel Mercer

The Art of Mabel Mercer Collectables COL-CD-6838

18:39:10 00:01:28 Jule Stye-Bob Hilliard I Feel Like I'm Gonna Live Forever

Helen Gallagher Hazel Flagg -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBM1-2207

18:41:32 00:02:53 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green 100 Easy Ways

Rosalind Russell Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2

18:44:21 00:03:20 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Ohio

Rosalind Russell, Edie Adams Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2

18:48:06 00:03:36 James Van Heusen-J.Burke Here's That Rainy Day

Frank Sinatra American Popular Song Smithsonian RD031

18:51:53 00:01:07 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:48 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Big Black Giant

Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD11915

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:27 Robert Schumann Symphony in G minor

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591

19:23:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

19:57:00 00:02:14 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor; Paul Yancich, timpani; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:13:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat

20:20:00 00:16:00 Johann Carl Christian Fischer Symphony with 8 Obbligato Timpani

20:38:00 00:14:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G

20:54:00 00:07:00 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Overture

21:05:00 00:32:12 Franz Joseph Haydn

21:34:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The first of our two annual all-request shows…This Week in the Media and the radio essays take a two-week sabbatical

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:20:00 00:09:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

23:29:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23

Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:38:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings

Guildhall Strings RCA 7846

23:47:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo

Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

23:56:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony

Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668

