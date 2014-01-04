Program Guide 01-04-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale Op 16
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323
00:34:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120
Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234
01:30:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436
02:07:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
02:42:00 00:21:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
03:06:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
03:39:00 00:20:38 Josef Myslivecek Cello Concerto in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
04:01:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
04:32:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964
05:20:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
05:41:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517
05:52:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:000:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826
Enrique Graf, piano Centaur Records 2125
06:23:00 Juan Carlos Cirigliano El sonido de la ciudad
Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079
01/05/2014 22:36:35 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E, G.446
Richard Savino, guitar Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039
01/05/2014 23:00:50 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 3
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178
01/05/2014 23:21:18 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D, RV 93
Manuel Barrueco, guitar Galicia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch 7597
01/05/2014 23:33:31 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas
"Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Obra sinfonico completa"
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust, Part I: Scene 3: Hungarian March, "Rakoczy March"
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Sony 46709 - Music: 4:32
Frederic Chopin: Etude No. 8 in F Op 10
Vladimir Horowitz, piano Carnegie Hall, New York, NY Sony - Music: 2:23
Moritz Moszkowski: Etude No. 11 in A-flat Op 72
Vladimir Horowitz, piano Carnegie Hall, New York, NY Sony - Music: 1:19
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125: 4. Finale: Presto - Allegro assai
June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus Konig, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Members of Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Bavarian Radio Chorus; Staatskapelle Dresden; New York Philharmonic; London Symphony Orchestra; Orchestre de Paris; Orchestra of the Kirov Theater; Dresden Philharmonic Children's Chorus; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Schauspielhaus, Berlin, Germany DeutGram 429861 - Music: 28:34
Johann Strauss Jr (arr Shostakovich): Polka "Vergnugungszug"
National Symphony Orchestra USA; Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor Grande of the Halls of Conservatory Moscow, Russia Sony 45836 - Music: 1:52
John Philip Sousa: Stars and Stripes Forever
National Symphony Orchestra USA; Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor Grande of the Halls of Conservatory Moscow, Russia Album: Rostropovich - Return To Russia Sony 45836 - Music: 3:36
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Sir Edward Elgar: "Pomp and Circumstance", March No. 4
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Telarc 80677 - Music: 4:33
John Lunn: Downton Abbey Main Theme
Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 1:06
Edward Elgar: Nimrod from the Enigma Variations
Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 4:03
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps
Mary Preston, organ; Dallas Wind Symphony, Jerry Junkin, Conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 8:59
Frank Bridge: Quintet in d for Piano & Strings, H49A: 1. Adagio - allegro moderato; 3. allegro energico
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ida Kavafian, violin; Benny Kim, violin: Steven Tenenbom, viola; Peter Wiley, cello Music from Angel Fire, Angel Fire Community Center, Angel Fire, NM - Music: 17:42
Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for 2 violins in F Op 3/4
Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin Levin Performance Studio - WFMT, Chicago, IL - Music: 10:47
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New Year, New Beginnings
Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra – Opening (Dawn)
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 57215 CD) 1:30
Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite
Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67773 CD) 4:11
Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 37759 CD) 5:10
Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol
Anonymous 4; Andrew Lawrence King, harp (Harmonia Mundi 907325 CD) 2:12
Gioacchino Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans
San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George (Delos 3238 CD) 3:07
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January
Alexander Budyonny, piano (TB 827598 CD) 5:40
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song
Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro
Bruce Hungerford, piano (Vanguard 1237 CD) 3:33
Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” – Finale
London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki (Philips 802903 LP) 10:45
OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Franklin Cohen
11:06:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie Cleveland Orchestra
Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 439896
11:22:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176
11:37:00 00:08:00 Johannes Brahms Andante grazioso from Trio Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
11:50:00 00:08:00 Osvaldo Golijov Prelude from "The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind"
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010
11:58:00 00:02:31 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Violin Concerto Op 4
Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Antonio De Secondi, violin Naïve 30301
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Sergei Prokofiev
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94
12:37:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
12:43:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538
12:57:00 00:01:40 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
12:58:00 00:51:30 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Rondeau
Witold Rowicki London Symphony Orchestra Philips 446527
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
13:00:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the company’s holiday presentation, an abridged, English-language production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. British conductor Jane Glover has made her Met debut this season leading this 100-minute presentation of Julie Taymor’s popular staging of the opera. The performance stars tenor Alek Shrader as Tamino; soprano Heidi Stober as Pamina; baritone Nathan Gunn as the bird-catcher Papageno, and bass-baritone Eric Owens as the mysterious Sarastro. American soprano Kathryn Lewek makes her network broadcast debut as the Queen of the Night.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:00:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323
15:17:00 00:23:56 Josef Suk Serenade for Strings in E flat Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
15:44:00 00:06:49 Josef Suk Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964
15:50:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
16:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: All Shostakovich
Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz and Polka for 2 Pianos from “The Golden Age”--Anne-Marie McDermott, André-Michel Schub, pianos
Dmitri Shostakovich: Concertino for 2 Pianos Op 94 --Anne-Marie McDermott, André-Michel Schub, pianos
Dmitri Shostakovich: Viola Sonata Op 147 --Paul Neubauer, viola; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; Alumni Musical Mavericks Show
Cellist David Requiro, 25, from Oakland, CA
First movement from Cello Sonata in d from his debut CD titled “David Requiro-Debut” featuring collaborating pianist Elizabeth DeMio
Violist Nadia Sirota, 27, from Baltimore, MD
Etude 1a by Nico Muhly from her CD “First Things First”
Pianist Tanya Gabrielian, 27, from Mountain View, CA
Paraphrase on Glinka’s “The Lark” by Mily Balakirev
Composer/pianist Timothy Andres, 24, from Washington, CT
“The Night Jaunt” from his CD titled “Shy and Mighty” and featuring Tim Andres and David Kaplan, piano
Guitarist/composer Tim Callobre, 17, from Pasadena, CA
“Fuerza”
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Stage - The best of the year including “Kismet,” “Can-Can” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Overture from 'Me and Juliet'
John Mauceri Rodgers and Hammerstein: Opening Night Philips 434-932-2
18:01:43 00:04:34 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Intermission Talk
Company Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD11915
18:06:35 00:03:07 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Other Love
Bill Hayes, Isabel Bigley Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD11915
18:09:47 00:02:31 Cole Porter Live and Let Live Lilo
Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664
18:12:15 00:03:22 Cole Porter C'est Magnifique
Lilo, Peter Cookson Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664
18:16:48 00:03:14 Melville-Zwar Which Witch
Hermione Gingold La Gingold DRG MRS902
18:19:57 00:02:20 Sheldon Harnick Merry Minuet
Sheldon Harnick An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603
18:22:17 00:02:43 Bart Howard My Love Is a Wanderer
KT Sullivan In Other Words: The Songs of Bart Howard DRG CD91449
18:25:32 00:05:14 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Gesticulate
Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252
18:31:20 00:02:30 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252
18:33:46 00:03:19 R.Wright-Chet Forrest Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122
18:37:37 00:01:36 Wiliam Roy Charm Mabel Mercer
The Art of Mabel Mercer Collectables COL-CD-6838
18:39:10 00:01:28 Jule Stye-Bob Hilliard I Feel Like I'm Gonna Live Forever
Helen Gallagher Hazel Flagg -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBM1-2207
18:41:32 00:02:53 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green 100 Easy Ways
Rosalind Russell Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2
18:44:21 00:03:20 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Ohio
Rosalind Russell, Edie Adams Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2
18:48:06 00:03:36 James Van Heusen-J.Burke Here's That Rainy Day
Frank Sinatra American Popular Song Smithsonian RD031
18:51:53 00:01:07 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:10 00:03:48 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Big Black Giant
Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD11915
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:27 Robert Schumann Symphony in G minor
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591
19:23:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
19:57:00 00:02:14 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor; Paul Yancich, timpani; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:13:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 1 in E flat
20:20:00 00:16:00 Johann Carl Christian Fischer Symphony with 8 Obbligato Timpani
20:38:00 00:14:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G
20:54:00 00:07:00 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Overture
21:05:00 00:32:12 Franz Joseph Haydn
21:34:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The first of our two annual all-request shows…This Week in the Media and the radio essays take a two-week sabbatical
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418
23:20:00 00:09:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
23:29:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23
Ahn Trio EMI 56674
23:38:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings
Guildhall Strings RCA 7846
23:47:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo
Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118
23:56:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:56:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony
Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668