Program Guide 01-01-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:00:00 00:30:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D
Pierre Boulez Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
00:30:00 00:25:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80187
01:02:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat
Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996
01:40:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
02:22:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298
02:34:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
03:27:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 6
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
03:54:00 00:35:28 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 6
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
04:31:00 00:47:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 3 in C
Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Lucy Crowe, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; Richard Croft, tenor; Luca Tittolo, bass; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183
05:21:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
05:38:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
06:22:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat
Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420
06:42:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149
06:50:00 00:08:47 Franz Schubert Thirteen Ländler
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
07:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA GALA CONCERT with Robert Conrad (repeat)
Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C , K. 200
Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz, Op. 437
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D. 485
Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op. 311
Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods , Op. 325
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Kuenstlerleben (Artist’s Life) Waltz
Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka
Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka
Johann Strauss Jr.: Be Embraced, You Millions Waltz
Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)
Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka
WCLV MIDDAY
10:02:00 00:32:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
10:38:00 00:36:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1 "The Spell"
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
11:17:00 00:42:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 2 "The Vision"
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
12:02:00 00:47:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 3 "Aurora's Wedding"
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
12:52:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: January Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
12:55:00 00:03:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753
14:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY FROM VIENNA
Get ready to pop the New Year’s Day champagne! The Vienna Philharmonic presents its annual salute to the waltz on New Year’s Day 2014. The orchestra has invited Daniel Barenboim to welcome 2014 by conducting the annual New Year’s concert, honoring his 25 years of musical collaboration with the orchestra, and his efforts to bring peace to the world through music. Hear the hit tunes of the Strauss family and others – polkas, gallops and waltzes, live from the Musikverein, on New Year’s Day from Vienna! Hosted by Laura Carlo of WCRB Classical New England, a service of WGBH
16:00 OUT OF MANY ONE: Concert Commemorating Pope John Paul II
The man known as the Pope’s Maestro, Sir Gilbert Levine, leads the combined forces of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Chorus in a special concert celebrating the uniquely unifying, multi-cultural message of Pope John Paul II, which brought a great American city together in music and spirit. Taped at Orchestra Hall in Chicago, this special program includes performances of Bach’s Magnificat, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”-- two composers beloved by the Pontiff-- among others.
DINNER CLASSICS
18:00:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439
18:19:00 00:03:44 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: Overture
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
18:23:00 00:02:41 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Hymn to the Moon
Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Royal Opera Chorus EMI 64356
18:25:00 00:21:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525
18:54:00 00:05:00 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Overture
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 11 in D
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914
19:14:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
19:57:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat major Op 64
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
19:58:00 00:01:09 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 20 in D flat major Op 25
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
20:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY FROM VIENNA (repeat)
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Duke Ellington and his orchestra
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air from Concerto in G major
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
23:11:00 00:06:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76
Carmina Quartet Denon 78963
23:20:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:27:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena
New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127
23:37:00 00:07:55 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
23:44:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
23:56:00 00:03:15 Jascha Heifetz Contemplation after Brahms
London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
23:56:00 00:02:59 César Franck Danse lente
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914