Program Guide 01-01-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:00:00 00:30:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D

Pierre Boulez Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

00:30:00 00:25:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80187

01:02:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat

Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

01:40:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

02:22:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

02:34:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

03:27:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 6

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

03:54:00 00:35:28 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 6

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

04:31:00 00:47:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 3 in C

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Lucy Crowe, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; Richard Croft, tenor; Luca Tittolo, bass; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183

05:21:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

05:38:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

06:22:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

06:42:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

06:50:00 00:08:47 Franz Schubert Thirteen Ländler

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

07:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA GALA CONCERT with Robert Conrad (repeat)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C , K. 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz, Op. 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D. 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op. 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods , Op. 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Kuenstlerleben (Artist’s Life) Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Be Embraced, You Millions Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka

WCLV MIDDAY

10:02:00 00:32:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

10:38:00 00:36:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1 "The Spell"

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

11:17:00 00:42:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 2 "The Vision"

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

12:02:00 00:47:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 3 "Aurora's Wedding"

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

12:52:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: January Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

12:55:00 00:03:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

14:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY FROM VIENNA

Get ready to pop the New Year’s Day champagne! The Vienna Philharmonic presents its annual salute to the waltz on New Year’s Day 2014. The orchestra has invited Daniel Barenboim to welcome 2014 by conducting the annual New Year’s concert, honoring his 25 years of musical collaboration with the orchestra, and his efforts to bring peace to the world through music. Hear the hit tunes of the Strauss family and others – polkas, gallops and waltzes, live from the Musikverein, on New Year’s Day from Vienna! Hosted by Laura Carlo of WCRB Classical New England, a service of WGBH

16:00 OUT OF MANY ONE: Concert Commemorating Pope John Paul II

The man known as the Pope’s Maestro, Sir Gilbert Levine, leads the combined forces of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Chorus in a special concert celebrating the uniquely unifying, multi-cultural message of Pope John Paul II, which brought a great American city together in music and spirit. Taped at Orchestra Hall in Chicago, this special program includes performances of Bach’s Magnificat, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”-- two composers beloved by the Pontiff-- among others.

DINNER CLASSICS

18:00:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439

18:19:00 00:03:44 Carl Maria von Weber Turandot: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

18:23:00 00:02:41 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Hymn to the Moon

Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Royal Opera Chorus EMI 64356

18:25:00 00:21:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:54:00 00:05:00 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Overture

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 11 in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

19:14:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

19:57:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat major Op 64

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

19:58:00 00:01:09 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 20 in D flat major Op 25

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

20:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY FROM VIENNA (repeat)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Duke Ellington and his orchestra

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air from Concerto in G major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

23:11:00 00:06:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76

Carmina Quartet Denon 78963

23:20:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:27:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena

New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127

23:37:00 00:07:55 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

23:44:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:56:00 00:03:15 Jascha Heifetz Contemplation after Brahms

London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

23:56:00 00:02:59 César Franck Danse lente

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914