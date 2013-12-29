Program Guide 12-29-2013

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Lang Lang, piano (season finale)

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, The Inextinguishable

2:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special - Classic Recordings, Part 4 (series finale)

Joseph HAYDN: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise'

Sir Colin Davis (Philips 442 614) [23:50]

Max BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26

Itzhak Perlman, violin; Bernard Haitink, conductor (EMI 74707402) [24:00]

Sergei PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100

Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor (Decca 417 314) [42:45]

Peter TCHAIKOVSKY: The Nutcracker, Op. 71 -Finale

Antal Dorati, conductor (Decca 464 747) [17:24]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major, "Oxford": 3. Menuetto: Allegretto - Trio

Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor EMI 94237 - Music: 4:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3: 4. Presto

Alban Berg Quartet Mozartsaal, Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria EMI 54587 - Music: 4:53

Giuseppe Verdi (trans. Liszt): Rigoletto: Concert Paraphrase, S. 434

Daniel Barenboim, piano Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy Warner 69785 - Music: 7:45

Jean-Paul-Gilles Martini: Plaisir d'amour

Angela Gheorghiu, soprano; Jeff Cohen, piano Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy EMI 94420 - Music: 3:52

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C Major

Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany EMI 94237 - Music: 26:49

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1: 3. Scherzo

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 44939 - Music: 4:25

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ricercar a 6 from Musical Offering, BWV 1079

Geoff Nuttall, violin; Scott St. John, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, viola; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Dennis Godburn, bassoon; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA - Music: 6:12

Franz Schubert: 3 Klavierstucke: No. 2 in E flat

Imogen Cooper, piano Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, England Avie 2156 - Music: 10:30

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 10: 1. Adagio

San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA - Music: 27:35

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Renaissance Christmas - Recent recordings include the continuing series dedicated to Palestrina, including the great Christmas Mass O magnum mysterium.

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:06:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

07:11:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

07:29:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 6

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:57:00 00:02:10 Benjamin Britten A New Year Carol

Anonymous 4; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians: Where Are They Now VII

Gabriela Martinez, 29-year-old pianist from New York, NY

Sonata No 31 in A Flat, Movement 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Peng-Peng Gong, 20-year-old composer from New York, NY

Death of the Honeybees; Suite No. 1 from the 2 Act Ballet (based on the tragic fairytale by He Shu-Kun) Act I, Scene I “City Scenes” and Act I, Scene II “The Dance of the Boy.”

The Mobius Trio which includes alumnus, Mason Fish, 25-year-old guitarist

First Light by Dan Becker from the Mobius Trio's CD titled "First Light" - with guitarists Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance.

Eliodoro Vallecillo, 22-year-old french horn player

Morceau de Concert by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Bella Hristiova, 27-year-old violinist

Partita No. 2 in d: Mvt. 4, "Gigue" by Johann Sebastian Bach from her new CD titled "Bella Unaccompanied"

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:18:06 Carl Reinecke Flute Concerto in D major Op 283

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

10:24:00 00:12:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 9 in C

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529

10:38:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

10:54:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

11:24:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture "Rob Roy"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421193

11:39:00 00:15:04 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 30 in D

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

11:55:00 00:03:20 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:14:19 Eric Coates London Suite

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

12:25:00 00:07:04 Anatoly Lyadov Kikimora Op 63

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

12:34:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:49:00 00:05:08 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

12:54:00 00:06:29 Léon Minkus Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go toDennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:06:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25

Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

15:24:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815

15:37:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C Op 9

Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

15:50:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor - Severance Hall concert of 11/03/13

16:04:00 00:06:28 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96

16:13:00 00:10:15 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

16:25:00 00:10:00 Wojciech Kilar Orawa

16:40:00 00:32:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

17:15:00 00:45:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G

London Mozart Players Sir James Galway James Galway, flute RCA 63701

18:21:00 00:07:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31

Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 68978

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

19:37:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

19:57:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

20:19:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Three Movements for Two Violins, Viola and Cello

Cara Tweed, Alicia Koeli, violins; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Stephen Fang, cello (Capstone 8736) 12:25

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications

Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 37 (2002)

Matama Takahashi, violin; Lawrence Picard, piano (private CD) 9:41

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008)

Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindsfleisch, cond. (Albany 1434) 13:59

21:56:00 00:03:59 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: International Holiday Surprises - a multi-cultural exploration of diverse musicks for the Festival of the Nativity

Eugene Gigout: Rhapsodie sur des Noëls

Elke Völker (2001 Göckel/Church of St. Elisabeth, Mannheim, Germany) Aeolus 10401

Jean Guillou: Improvisation on "Lo, how a rose"

Jean Guillou (1988 Kleucker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland) Dorian 90119

Carl Rütti: Two Carols (I wonder as I wander; My dancing day)

Escorial Choir/Christopher Duarte, director; Carl Rütti (1942 Hill, Norman & Beard/Norwich Cathedral, England) Guild 7238

Alexandre Guilmant: Two Pieces (Pastorale Op 26; Noël Polonais Op 60/2)

François Lambrecht, piano; Kurt Luedders, harmonium (1870 Mustel/Lutheran Church of the Ascension, Paris, France) Hortus 044

Helmut Walcha: Three Christmas Chorale Preludes (Herr Christ, der einig Gottes Sohn; O Jesu Christe, wahres Licht; Lobt Gott den Herrn, ihr Heiden all)

Wolfgang Rübsam (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.572911

Franz Murschhauser: Variations on "Lasst uns den Kindelein wiegen"

Jan van de Laar (1772 Robustelly/St. Lambertus Church, Helmond, The Netherlands) Stichtine Vrienden Robustelly-orgel 1992

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Postlude on "Lobt Gott, ihr Christen allzugleich"

Stefan Engels (1931 Steinmeyer/Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Altoona, PA) Priory 830

Traditional (arr Gunnar Idenstam): Two Christmas Hymns (Gläd dig du Kristi brud; Veni, veni Emmanuel)

Emma Härdelin, vocals; Lisa Rydberg, violin; St. Jacobs Chamber Choir/Gary Graden, director; Gunnar Idenstam (1949 Marcussen/Oskars Church, Stockholm, Sweden) BIS 5031

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

23:05:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:15:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy

Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002

23:22:00 00:05:33 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

23:27:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:37:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 68288

23:45:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor

Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

23:55:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089

23:57:00 00:03:02 George Frideric Handel Air for Oboe & Orchestra

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430