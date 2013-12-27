Program Guide 12-27-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2 BWV 248 (1734)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b Op 16 "Four Temperaments" (1902)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin (arr Roy Douglas): Les Sylphides (1907)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Louis Moreau Gottschalk (arr Hershy Kay): Grand Tarantelle Op 67 (1868)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

3:00 DECEMBER CHOICE CDs

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Passacaglia & Fugue in c BWV 582 (1707)

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert (arr Brian Newbould): Symphony No. 8 in b D 759 (1822)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88 (1889)

9:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)

10:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, John Campbell of Waterfront Toronto on Toronto’s waterfront revolution

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791)

