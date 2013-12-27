Program Guide 12-27-2013
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2 BWV 248 (1734)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b Op 16 "Four Temperaments" (1902)
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin (arr Roy Douglas): Les Sylphides (1907)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Louis Moreau Gottschalk (arr Hershy Kay): Grand Tarantelle Op 67 (1868)
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897)
2:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)
3:00 DECEMBER CHOICE CDs
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Passacaglia & Fugue in c BWV 582 (1707)
4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert (arr Brian Newbould): Symphony No. 8 in b D 759 (1822)
8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88 (1889)
9:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D K 334 (1779)
10:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, John Campbell of Waterfront Toronto on Toronto’s waterfront revolution
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791)