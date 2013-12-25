Program Guide 12-25-2013

12:00am WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Millennium of Music: Medieval Christmas

Robert Aubry Davis presents two fine young Finnish ensembles, Oliphant and Vox Silentii, reminding us of the glories of sacred music for the season from the middle ages

1:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Trinity Church ‘Messiah’

Handel’s “Messiah” performed by The Trinity Choir and Trinity Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Julian Wachner. The concert was recorded live in December 2011 at Trinity Church (the same church where “Messiah” had its US premiere in 1770). A portrait of the church and surrounding lower Manhattan community in December of 2001, just two months after the September 11th attacks, is also featured. In addition, the program includes Christmas Carols by the Trinity Choir with conductor Owen Burdick: Sussex Carol, Away in a Manger, The Holly and the Ivy, and The Three Kings by Peter Cornelius.

4:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Alison Young

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Steven Amundsen, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Christopher Aspaas, Manitou Singers conducted by Sigrid Johnson, Narrator Pastor Matthew Marohl

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event, which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians who are members of five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis (Excerpt) – St. Olaf Orchestra (SA)

Felix Mendelssohn: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (from Elijah) – Women of the Massed Choirs (SJ)

Carolyn Jennings: Climb to the Top of the Highest Mountain – Massed Choirs and St. Olaf Orchestra (SJ)

[Reading: Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Swedish Folk Tune, arr. John Ferguson: Prepare the Royal Highway (World Premiere) – Massed Choirs,

Audience and St. Olaf Orchestra (SA)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs) – Massed Choir and St. Olaf Orchestra (CA)

Johann G. Ebeling, arr. Christopher Aspaas: This Night (World Premiere) – Viking Chorus, Jared Miller,

piano (CA)

Kenneth Jennings: Noel: Christmas Eve, 1913 – St. Olaf Choir, Charles Gray, viola (AA)

Kim Andre Arneson: Cradle Hymn (US Premiere) – Manitou Singers & St. Olaf Orchestra (SJ)

Franklin L. Sheppard, arr. John Ferguson: This is My Father’s World (World Premiere) – Massed Choirs,

Audience and St. Olaf Orchestra (JB)

[Reading: Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Franklin L. Sheppard, arr. John Ferguson: This is My Father’s World (World Premiere) – Massed Choirs,

Audience and St. Olaf Orchestra (JB)

Russell Schulz-Widmar, orch. Robert Scholz: Midnight Clear – Cantorei (JB)

Felix Mendelssohn, arr. Steven Landau: Hark! – Chapel Choir (CA)

African-American Spiritual, arr. Michael Huff: Go Tell It on the Mountain – Massed Choirs, Audience

And St. Olaf Orchestra (SA)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis (Excerpt) – St. Olaf Orchestra (SA)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est – Cantorei (JB)

Johann A.P. Schultz, arr. Christopher Aspaas: Your Little Ones, Dear Lord (World Premiere) – Chapel

Choir (CA)

Gryorgy Orban: Gloria – Manitou singer, Matthew Harikian, piano (SJ)

Old French Air, arr. Carolyn Jennings: Bring a Torch – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Jean Berger: Glory be to God – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Via Olatunji, arr. Wendell Whalum: Betelehemu – Viking Chorus (CA)

Trad. English, arr. Mack Wilberg: I Saw Three Ships – Massed Choirs and St. Olaf Orchestra (JB)

Trad., arr. Hershy Kay: Pat-a-Pan – St. Olaf Orchestra (SA)

Various, arr. Bradley Ellingboe: Carols from Eve ‘til Morn (World Premiere) – Massed Choirs

Danish Trad., arr. G. Winston Cassler: Bright and Glorious is the Sky – Massed Choirs, Audience and

St. Olaf Orchestra (SA)

[Reading: Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Trad., arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Praise to the Lord – Massed Choirs (AA)

Benjamin Britten: The Spirit of the Lord (The World of the Spirit) – Massed Choirs and St. Olaf

Orchestra (AA)

Trad., arr. John Rutter: All Creatures of Our God and King – Massed Choirs, Audience and St. Olaf

Orchestra (SA)

Paul O. Manz: E’en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come – Massed Choirs (SJ)

Silesian Folk Tune, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choirs (AA)

6:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Chanticleer Christmas

A Chanticleer Christmas is a one-hour celebration of the season as told through the glorious voices of Chanticleer, the 12-voice San Francisco-based men’s choir. The program spans the globe and the centuries – from England in the 1300s to new arrangements of classic and contemporary carols.

7:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Music of the Baroque Brass & Choral Holiday Concert with Kerry Frumkin

Schein: Rorate caeli desuper; Canzon a 6

Daquin: O Dieu de clemence

Ord: Adam lay ybounden

Gardner: Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

Manz: Here I shall be satisfied; E'en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come

Pearsall: In dulci jubilo

Monteverdi: Beatus vir

Gabrieli: Missus est Gabriel; Hymn to the Virgin; Bororoditise Djevo; Canzon

Domino: Noe Noe, pastores cantate

Susato: La danserye

Drake: In the Bleak Mid-Winter

Tavener: The lamb

Mateo: Rui rui chiu

Leighton: Coventry Carol

Whitacre: Lux aurumque

Handle: Illuminare

Gabrieli: Canzona septumi toni

Praetorius: Te Deum laudamus; Es ist ein Ros' ensprungen

Praetorius: Passameza from Terpsichore

9:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker

A WCLV tradition on Christmas morning! Seiji Ozawa conducts the Boston Symphony in a complete recording of Tchaikovsky’s magical ballet

1:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Cleveland Orchestra: Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Robert Porco conducts The Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus with outstanding soloists in George Frideric Handel’s oratorio masterpiece

3:10 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Leroy Anderson Christmas

It's an hour of Classic Christmas arrangements and original music by Leroy Anderson, hosted by conductor Leonard Slatkin and the composer's son Kurt Anderson, and features recorded performances of Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Music with Leonard Slatkin conducting the BBC Concert Orchestra, and Leroy Anderson conducting his “Pops” Concert Orchestra. Listeners will also hear Leroy Anderson talking about how he wrote some of his famous Christmas music and what Christmas means to him.

4:10 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach’s ‘Magnificat’

Johann Sebastian Bach’s great setting of “My Soul Doth Magnify the Lord” from the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, the oldest American Bach Choir, founded in 1898

5:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Vaughan Williams: Hodie

Richard Hickox leads the Choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in the Christmas cantata of Ralph Vaughan Williams

6:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers

Soprano Meredith Hall and Apollo’s Singers with Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire in the 2011 recording of the program performed this year in various Northeast Ohio venues

7:10 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Symphony at Seven with John Simna

Alfred Reed’s arrangement of Russian Christmas Music for band and the Masque “On Christmas Night” by Ralph Vaughan Williams

9:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2013 [repeat]

A repeat of the 2013 stereo music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England, hosted by Michael Barone The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Late Program