Program Guide 12-24-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

00:40:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play "The First Nowell"

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

01:11:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

01:50:00 00:40:47 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 "A Lutheran Advent Service"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

02:33:00 00:33:44 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 "A Vespers Service for Christmas Day"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

03:08:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

03:32:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

04:32:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

05:06:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

05:25:00 00:14:08 Randol Alan Bass Christmas Ornaments

Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402

05:41:00 00:05:02 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City

Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310

05:57:00 00:01:49 Traditional Deck the Halls

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:04:09 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

06:15:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

06:25:00 00:03:41 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748

06:30:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

06:40:00 00:07:12 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

06:51:00 00:01:45 Johnny Marks Rudolf Up on the Housetop

Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099

06:53:00 00:01:48 Traditional The Cherry Tree Carol

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

07:05:00 00:04:12 Antonio Salieri Falstaff: Overture

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

07:10:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

07:20:00 00:02:18 Traditional Still, still, still

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

07:23:00 00:02:07 Traditional Baloo, Lammy

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

07:25:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A Op 5

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

07:40:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock

Stile Antico Fretwork Harm Mundi 807544

07:48:00 00:02:09 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

07:51:00 00:02:10 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ave Maria

Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

07:55:00 00:03:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

08:06:00 00:04:24 Giovanni Gabrieli Sacred Symphonies: Canzona on the 12th tone

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

08:15:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

08:25:00 00:12:08 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

08:37:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668

08:40:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

08:51:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313

08:55:00 00:04:03 Rachel Portman Chocolat: Main theme

Unknown Conductor City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

09:05:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols

National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

09:23:00 00:04:25 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:27:00 00:02:24 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:30:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors

Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61

09:35:00 00:06:59 Robert Farnon A la claire fontaine

Robert Farnon Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47

09:45:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

09:55:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

09:57:00 00:02:15 Vince Guaraldi O Tannenbaum

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

10:00 BW MEN’S CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: a repeat broadcast of the magical show put on by Frank Bianchi’s talented chorus, originally aired live Tuesday December 17th from the Gund Studio in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square

Traditional (arr Shaw/Parker): O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Traditional (arr Randol Bass): Christmas Flourish—Tracy Grady, soloist

Traditional/Johan Pachelbel (arr Michael Clawsom): The First Noel / Canon

Felix Bernard & Walter Kent (arr Jay Althouse): Winter Wonderland and I’ll Be Home for Christmas—Noah Hamrick, student conductor; Kalee Bondzio and Chris Rojas, duet; Bob Burian, soloist

Robert D. Vandall: Fantasy on Jingle Bells—Peter Douglas and Bill Shaffer, piano 4 hands

Pavel Chesnokov: Spaseniya Sodelal [Salvation Is Created]

Jule Styne: Let it Snow, Let it Snow—Tracy Grady and Bob Burian, vocals

Irving Taylor, Dudley Brooks & Hal Stanley: Man with the Bag—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Alan Silvestri: Believe from “Polar Express”—Kalee Bondzio, student conductor; Chris Rojas, soloist

Frederick Silver: The Twelve Days after Christmas

Irving Berlin (arr Roy Ringwald): White Christmas—Bill Shaffer & Peter Douglas, piano

WCLV MIDDAY

10:55:00 00:19:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Caprice bohémien Op 12

Alexander Anissimov National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550806

11:15:00 00:07:23 Antonio Salieri The Landlady: Overture

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:27:00 00:03:59 Traditional Wexford Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Brian Keith Johnson, baritone; Mary Kay Fink, Irish whistle; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:31:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:40:00 00:02:05 Traditional Joy to the World

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:42:00 00:03:53 Franz Gruber Silent Night

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:45:00 00:01:37 Michael Praetorius In dulci jubilo

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:47:00 00:02:09 Traditional I Saw Three Ships

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:49:00 00:03:20 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:57:00 00:02:14 Leroy Anderson Goldilocks: Pirate Dance

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559382

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: The Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here

WCLV’s Christmas Festival—36 straight hours of holiday music—begins with the Canadian Brass playing holiday favorites from their new Christmas album, including the beloved Vince Guaraldi songs from A Charlie Brown Christmas, recorded at The Greene Space at WNYC in New York.

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Welcome, Christmas! with John Birge & VocalEssence

Daniel Kantor Night of Silence

Trad arr. Ola Gjeilo The Holly and the Ivy

Mykola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Conrad Susa Fum, Fum, Fum

James Pierpont Jingle Bells arr. Moore

John Rutter What Sweeter Music

David Biedenbender This Night (World Premiere)

Dominick Argento The Masque of Angels: Sanctus

Gian Carlo Menotti Shepherd’s Dance

John Gardner Tomw Shall Be My Dancing Day

Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Sheena Phillips The Christmas Bird (World Premiere)

Mark Sirett Thou Shalt Know Him

Adolphe Adam O Holy Night

Trad arr. Wilberg I Saw Three Ships

14:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2013

Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a same-day stereo music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Apollo's Fire - Christmas Vespers of Michael Praetorius

Recorded in 2005 at St. Paul’s Church in Cleveland Heights, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire welcome distinguished vocalists and Apollo’s Singers for Vespers Services for Advent and Christmas as they might have sounded in 1621

16:00:00 00:40:47 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 "A Lutheran Advent Service"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

16:43:00 00:33:44 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 "A Vespers Service for Christmas Day"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

17:18:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041

17:25:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano Avie 2269

17:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad family

The Conrad family presents their annual rendition of the famous poem

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Celebration – Christmas Fanfares, Carols & Readings from Wales

A service of lessons and carols featuring the BBC National Chorus of Wales led by John Hugh Thomas

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Symphony at Seven with John Simna

19:12:00 00:14:29 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634

19:28:00 00:26:11 William Henry Fry Santa Claus Symphony

Tony Rowe Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 559057

20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Cleveland Orchestra Christmas Festival Concert

Recorded live in Severance Hall in 2011, the Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus led by the Director of Choruses, Robert Porco

21:47:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: An Anonymous 4 Christmas

For Christmas, the legendary Anonymous 4 sings medieval music from England, France and Spain that praises the Virgin Mary. The devotional songs come from the Codex Las Huelgas, Montpellier Codex, and Cantigas de Santa Maria. Anglo-American ballads such as the Cherry Tree Carol and A Virgin Unspotted add a homespun seasonal touch.

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Late Program

23:02:00 00:06:03 Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

23:08:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël

Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:21:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821

23:41:00 00:04:00 Herbert Howells Here is the Little Door

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

23:45:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony

René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:55:00 00:03:02 Traditional In dulci jubilo

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

23:55:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029