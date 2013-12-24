Program Guide 12-24-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43
Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227
00:40:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play "The First Nowell"
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
01:11:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230
03:08:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major Op 28
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
03:32:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128
04:32:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
05:06:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100
05:25:00 00:14:08 Randol Alan Bass Christmas Ornaments
Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402
05:41:00 00:05:02 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; BBC National Chorus of Wales Nimbus 5310
05:57:00 00:01:49 Traditional Deck the Halls
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:04:09 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
06:15:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March "Gloria all' Egitto!"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152
06:25:00 00:03:41 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748
06:30:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat Op 18
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
06:40:00 00:07:12 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
06:51:00 00:01:45 Johnny Marks Rudolf Up on the Housetop
Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099
06:53:00 00:01:48 Traditional The Cherry Tree Carol
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
07:05:00 00:04:12 Antonio Salieri Falstaff: Overture
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
07:10:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284
07:20:00 00:02:18 Traditional Still, still, still
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
07:23:00 00:02:07 Traditional Baloo, Lammy
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
07:25:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A Op 5
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663
07:40:00 00:06:59 John Amner O Ye Little Flock
Stile Antico Fretwork Harm Mundi 807544
07:48:00 00:02:09 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
07:51:00 00:02:10 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ave Maria
Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380
07:55:00 00:03:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
08:06:00 00:04:24 Giovanni Gabrieli Sacred Symphonies: Canzona on the 12th tone
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
08:15:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
08:25:00 00:12:08 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619
08:37:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby
James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668
08:40:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133
08:51:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313
08:55:00 00:04:03 Rachel Portman Chocolat: Main theme
Unknown Conductor City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
09:05:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols
National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003
09:23:00 00:04:25 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
09:27:00 00:02:24 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
09:30:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors
Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61
09:35:00 00:06:59 Robert Farnon A la claire fontaine
Robert Farnon Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47
09:45:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
09:55:00 00:02:31 Vince Guaraldi Christmas is Coming
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
09:57:00 00:02:15 Vince Guaraldi O Tannenbaum
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
10:00 BW MEN’S CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: a repeat broadcast of the magical show put on by Frank Bianchi’s talented chorus, originally aired live Tuesday December 17th from the Gund Studio in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square
Traditional (arr Shaw/Parker): O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Traditional (arr Randol Bass): Christmas Flourish—Tracy Grady, soloist
Traditional/Johan Pachelbel (arr Michael Clawsom): The First Noel / Canon
Felix Bernard & Walter Kent (arr Jay Althouse): Winter Wonderland and I’ll Be Home for Christmas—Noah Hamrick, student conductor; Kalee Bondzio and Chris Rojas, duet; Bob Burian, soloist
Robert D. Vandall: Fantasy on Jingle Bells—Peter Douglas and Bill Shaffer, piano 4 hands
Pavel Chesnokov: Spaseniya Sodelal [Salvation Is Created]
Jule Styne: Let it Snow, Let it Snow—Tracy Grady and Bob Burian, vocals
Irving Taylor, Dudley Brooks & Hal Stanley: Man with the Bag—Mr. Sun’s Echo
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Mr. Sun’s Echo
Alan Silvestri: Believe from “Polar Express”—Kalee Bondzio, student conductor; Chris Rojas, soloist
Frederick Silver: The Twelve Days after Christmas
Irving Berlin (arr Roy Ringwald): White Christmas—Bill Shaffer & Peter Douglas, piano
WCLV MIDDAY
10:55:00 00:19:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Caprice bohémien Op 12
Alexander Anissimov National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550806
11:15:00 00:07:23 Antonio Salieri The Landlady: Overture
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:27:00 00:03:59 Traditional Wexford Carol
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Brian Keith Johnson, baritone; Mary Kay Fink, Irish whistle; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:31:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:40:00 00:02:05 Traditional Joy to the World
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:42:00 00:03:53 Franz Gruber Silent Night
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:45:00 00:01:37 Michael Praetorius In dulci jubilo
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:47:00 00:02:09 Traditional I Saw Three Ships
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:49:00 00:03:20 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:57:00 00:02:14 Leroy Anderson Goldilocks: Pirate Dance
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559382
12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: The Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here
WCLV’s Christmas Festival—36 straight hours of holiday music—begins with the Canadian Brass playing holiday favorites from their new Christmas album, including the beloved Vince Guaraldi songs from A Charlie Brown Christmas, recorded at The Greene Space at WNYC in New York.
13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Welcome, Christmas! with John Birge & VocalEssence
Daniel Kantor Night of Silence
Trad arr. Ola Gjeilo The Holly and the Ivy
Mykola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Conrad Susa Fum, Fum, Fum
James Pierpont Jingle Bells arr. Moore
John Rutter What Sweeter Music
David Biedenbender This Night (World Premiere)
Dominick Argento The Masque of Angels: Sanctus
Gian Carlo Menotti Shepherd’s Dance
John Gardner Tomw Shall Be My Dancing Day
Franz Biebl Ave Maria
Sheena Phillips The Christmas Bird (World Premiere)
Mark Sirett Thou Shalt Know Him
Adolphe Adam O Holy Night
Trad arr. Wilberg I Saw Three Ships
14:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2013
Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a same-day stereo music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.
16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Apollo's Fire - Christmas Vespers of Michael Praetorius
Recorded in 2005 at St. Paul’s Church in Cleveland Heights, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire welcome distinguished vocalists and Apollo’s Singers for Vespers Services for Advent and Christmas as they might have sounded in 1621
16:00:00 00:40:47 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 "A Lutheran Advent Service"
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673
16:43:00 00:33:44 Michael Praetorius Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 "A Vespers Service for Christmas Day"
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Jolle Greenleaf, soprano; Nell Snaidas, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673
17:18:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041
17:25:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano Avie 2269
17:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad family
The Conrad family presents their annual rendition of the famous poem
18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Celebration – Christmas Fanfares, Carols & Readings from Wales
A service of lessons and carols featuring the BBC National Chorus of Wales led by John Hugh Thomas
WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Symphony at Seven with John Simna
19:12:00 00:14:29 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634
19:28:00 00:26:11 William Henry Fry Santa Claus Symphony
Tony Rowe Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 559057
20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Cleveland Orchestra Christmas Festival Concert
Recorded live in Severance Hall in 2011, the Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus led by the Director of Choruses, Robert Porco
21:47:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385
22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: An Anonymous 4 Christmas
For Christmas, the legendary Anonymous 4 sings medieval music from England, France and Spain that praises the Virgin Mary. The devotional songs come from the Codex Las Huelgas, Montpellier Codex, and Cantigas de Santa Maria. Anglo-American ballads such as the Cherry Tree Carol and A Virgin Unspotted add a homespun seasonal touch.
WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Late Program
23:02:00 00:06:03 Franz Biebl Ave Maria
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
23:08:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël
Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739
23:21:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821
23:41:00 00:04:00 Herbert Howells Here is the Little Door
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
23:45:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony
René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304
23:55:00 00:03:02 Traditional In dulci jubilo
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
23:55:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029