Program Guide 12-14-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:03:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
00:27:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
01:13:00 00:42:15 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448
01:57:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76
02:11:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128
03:11:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat Op 97
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765
03:45:00 00:33:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 6311
04:20:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
04:55:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E major Op 10
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
05:24:00 00:17:01 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
05:43:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
05:53:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono
Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel 28009
06:12:00 Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C
Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deut Gram 439693
06:35:40 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo
The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek La Nochebuena: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas
06:39:55 Traditional 16th century Catalán Fum, Fum, Fum
Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129
06:42:05 Traditional 17th century Catalán El Desembre Congelat
Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129
06:45:56 Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections)
Beth Ilana Schneider, violin; Matthew Gould, guitar [Duo 46] Albany Records 829
07:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4
Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129
07:24:24 Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos & Piano
Ming Tsu, piano; Steve Richard, cello; Sebastian Toettcher, cello; Jan Karlin, viola; Tereza Stanislav, violin; Lorenz Gamma [Southwest Chamber Music]
Cambria 8853
07:56:43 Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare
Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226901
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Francis Poulenc: Villageoises
Olivier Cazal, piano Naxos 553929 - Music: 4:31
Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
Elena Urioste, violin BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Garry Walker, conductor BBC Hoddinott Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales - Music: 23:13
Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the Style of Britten - This week's contestant is Bob McCouley from Houston, TX
Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Prelude and Fugue for Eighteen Strings Op 29
Ad hoc string ensemble, led by violinist Arnaud Sussmann Menlo School, San Francisco, CA - Music: 9:07
Francis Poulenc: Four Motets for the Christmas Season, Op. 152: 1. O magnum mysterium, 2. Quem vidistis, pastores dicite
Chicago a cappella Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL - Music: 5:34
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat H.XVI/43: 3. Presto
Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67554 - Music: 4:27
Antonin Dvorak: Scherzo Capriccioso Op 66
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, music director and conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 14:06
Veljo Tormis: Excerpts from Vespian Paths: 2. Venesse pugiv neiu (The Maid Striving to the Boat), 3. Kukku ja kukku (Cuckoo and Cuckoo), 5. Kiisu-miisu (Pussy-Cat), 6. Laulda teile lauluke (To Sing You a Little Song), 7. Kus sa tana magasid? (Where Did You Sleep Last Night?), 10. Vagisi mehele (Forced to Get Married)
musica intima Egilse de la Purification, Repentigny, Quebec, Canada - Music: 7:13
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 19 in c Op 17/4
Musicans from Marlboro: Veronika Eberle, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Judith Serkin, cello Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA - Music: 20:35
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Three is Not a Crowd
Max Bruch: Two Pieces from Op 83 for clarinet, cello and piano (nos. 2 & 7)
Donald Montanaro, clarinet; William Stokking, cello; Kiyoko Takeuti, piano (Boston 1065 CD) 6:44
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio Op 1/3: Finale
Isaac Stern, violin; Leonard Rose, cello; Eugene Istomin, piano (Sony 64510 CD) 7:56
Jean Michel Damase: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano: Movements 1 & 2
Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; Phillip Bush, piano (Boston 1055 CD) 10:44
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosí fan tutte: Soave sia il vento
Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Nan Merriman, sopranos; Sesto Bruscantini, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69635 CD) 3:21
Franz Joseph Haydn: Daphne’s only fault
Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Victoria de los Angeles, sopranos; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 49238 CD) 2:36
Ludwig van Beethoven: Movement from Triple Concerto in C
Sviatoslav Richter, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69032 CD) 12:52
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Alex Heffes - The award-winning British composer Alex Heffes composed music for films including The Last King of Scotland and Mandela, The Long Walk To Freedom
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Taking Offices - The Long Walk to Freedom from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Opening Theme from One Day in September, 1999 - unreleased - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Approaching Sulla Grande from Touching The Void, 2003 Harkit Records UK HRKCD 8084 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Iceland from Inside Job, 2010 - unreleased - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Idi's Story, Dawn Over Lake Victoria and By the Banks of Loch Lomond from The Last King of Scotland, 2006 - Rounder Records 11661-9071-2 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
The Final Exorcism from The Rite, 2011 – Silva SILCD 1356 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Opening and End Title from Emperor, 2013 – Lakeshore digital - Alex Heffes
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Alex Heffes, cond.
Taking Offices - The Long Walk to Freedom from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Nelson & Winnie from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Cal and Steven and Writing the Article from State of Play, 2009 - Universal Studios B002A48XB2 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Where Is He? And Escape Plan Theme from Escape Plan, 2013 - Universal UK MMM33 - Alex Heffes
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Alex Heffes, cond.
Acceptance, Teach Me To Read and Reading the Letter from the First Grader, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 099 2/VSD-7099 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Nelson & Winnie, Arrest, The Release, and Taking Offices - The Long Walk to Freedom from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes
original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & Fantasies
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:11:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128
12:22:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052
12:32:00 00:02:06 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong "El noi de la mare"
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730
12:38:00 00:08:32 Ron Nelson Savannah River Holiday
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
12:49:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The Pines of Rome"
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
12:56:00 00:03:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for Strings
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season will continue with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Falstaff, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. Baritone Ambrogio Maestri, who has sung the title role at major opera houses around the world, stars in his first Met performances as Sir John Falstaff. The ensemble cast featured in Robert Carsen’s new production includes soprano Angela Meade as Alice Ford, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the wily Mistress Quickly, soprano Lisette Oropesa as Nannetta, Italian tenor Paolo Fanale in his Met debut as Fenton, and baritone Franco Vassallo as Ford. The single intermission will feature backstage interviews led by the Live in HD host, soprano Renée Fleming.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:02:00 00:24:02 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28
Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422
16:28:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100
16:47:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D Op 1
Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2, 2013 in El Paso, TX.
Andrew Moses, clarinet, age 13 from Culver City, CA
Concertino Op 26 by Carl Maria von Weber, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
David von Behren, organ, age 19 from Falls City, NE
Toccata from Suite Gothique, Op.25 by Léon Boëllmann, played on the "Mighty Wurlitzer Organ," a Wurlitzer Balaban III theater organ
Lucy Ann Sotak, harp, age 11 from Arvada, CO
Impromptu Op 35/ 9 by Reinhold Glière
Wesley Yu, violin, age 16 from El Paso, TX
Polonaise Brillante No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The Jin Twins: Julian Jenson, age 17 from Hemet, CA & Vuthithorn Chinthammit, age 17 from Bangkok, Thailand
Variations on a theme by Paganini for 2 pianos by Witold Lutoslawski
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Rome - He was an extraordinary songwriter whose work ranged from the satirical (“Pins and Needles” and “Call Me Mister”) to the ultra-romantic (“Fanny” and “Wish You Were Here”).
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:01 00:01:15 Harold Rome Sing Me a Song With Social Significance
Kay Weber, Sonny Schuyler American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036
18:02:55 00:01:20 Harold Rome Overture Orchestra
I Can Get It for You Wholesalde -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020
18:04:14 00:02:02 Harold Rome Doing the Reactionary
Barbra Steisand Pins and Needles -- 25th Anniv Recording Columbia CK57380
18:06:57 00:01:41 Harold Rome What Good Is Love?
Elaine Stritch Pins and Needles -- Television Soundtrack JJA 19783B
18:09:08 00:02:56 Harold Rome FDR Jones
Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG CD5249
18:12:35 00:01:31 Harod Rome Call Me Mister
Bill Callaghan Call Me Mister -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02
18:14:03 00:02:40 Harold Rome The Money Song
Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG CD5249
18:17:29 00:02:54 Harold Rome Ballad of a Social Director
Sidney Armus Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326
18:20:19 00:03:15 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here
Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326
18:24:01 00:04:19 Harold Rome Welcome Home
Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074
18:28:20 00:01:56 Harold Rome I Have to Tell You
Florence Henderson Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074
18:30:17 00:00:30 Harold Rome Fanny
Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG CD5249
18:30:47 00:01:57 Harold Rome Fanny
William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074
18:33:15 00:03:06 Harold Rome Tomorrow Morning
Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way DL9075
18:36:51 00:04:11 Harold Rome What Are They Doing to Us Now?
Barbra Steisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020
18:41:30 00:01:44 Harold Rome It's Good to Be Alive
Menasha Skulnik The Zula and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way CD81366
18:43:12 00:02:58 Harold Rome Cold, Cold, Cold
Ossie Davis The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way CD81366
18:47:14 00:04:26 Harold Rome Blissful Christmas/Home Again
Chorus Gone With the Wind -- Original London Cast EMI SCXA9252
18:51:46 00:01:14 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:03:47 Harold Rome Filler: Miss Marmelstein
Barbra Streisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 466993
19:25:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Op 29
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; James Winner, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Archival concert recorded in Severance Hall 12/22/66
20:04:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"
20:23:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures
20:43:00 00:22:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat
21:10:00 00:10:35 Arnold Schoenberg Friede auf Erden Op 13
21:25:00 00:35:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells about Dave making snow...Some Fred Allen bits with Jack Benny and Oscar Levant...George and Grace sing a holiday hit...A message from Richard Howland-Bolton about the plight of Christmas Trees...also, This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:43 Astor Piazzolla Milonga Prelude "Flora's Game"
Joel Fan, piano Reference 119
23:08:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
23:12:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
23:22:00 00:08:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 3398
23:30:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803
23:42:00 00:03:41 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Platero and I: Melancolia
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853
23:45:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665
23:55:00 00:02:53 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 9 in A flat Op 69
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375