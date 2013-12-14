Program Guide 12-14-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:03:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

00:27:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

01:13:00 00:42:15 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

01:57:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

02:11:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

03:11:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat Op 97

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765

03:45:00 00:33:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 6311

04:20:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

04:55:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E major Op 10

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

05:24:00 00:17:01 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

05:43:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture

Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:53:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono

Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel 28009

06:12:00 Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C

Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deut Gram 439693

06:35:40 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo

The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek La Nochebuena: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas

06:39:55 Traditional 16th century Catalán Fum, Fum, Fum

Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:42:05 Traditional 17th century Catalán El Desembre Congelat

Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:45:56 Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections)

Beth Ilana Schneider, violin; Matthew Gould, guitar [Duo 46] Albany Records 829

07:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129

07:24:24 Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos & Piano

Ming Tsu, piano; Steve Richard, cello; Sebastian Toettcher, cello; Jan Karlin, viola; Tereza Stanislav, violin; Lorenz Gamma [Southwest Chamber Music]

Cambria 8853

07:56:43 Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare

Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226901

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises

Olivier Cazal, piano Naxos 553929 - Music: 4:31

Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

Elena Urioste, violin BBC National Orchestra of Wales; Garry Walker, conductor BBC Hoddinott Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales - Music: 23:13

Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the Style of Britten - This week's contestant is Bob McCouley from Houston, TX

Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Prelude and Fugue for Eighteen Strings Op 29

Ad hoc string ensemble, led by violinist Arnaud Sussmann Menlo School, San Francisco, CA - Music: 9:07

Francis Poulenc: Four Motets for the Christmas Season, Op. 152: 1. O magnum mysterium, 2. Quem vidistis, pastores dicite

Chicago a cappella Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL - Music: 5:34

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat H.XVI/43: 3. Presto

Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67554 - Music: 4:27

Antonin Dvorak: Scherzo Capriccioso Op 66

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, music director and conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 14:06

Veljo Tormis: Excerpts from Vespian Paths: 2. Venesse pugiv neiu (The Maid Striving to the Boat), 3. Kukku ja kukku (Cuckoo and Cuckoo), 5. Kiisu-miisu (Pussy-Cat), 6. Laulda teile lauluke (To Sing You a Little Song), 7. Kus sa tana magasid? (Where Did You Sleep Last Night?), 10. Vagisi mehele (Forced to Get Married)

musica intima Egilse de la Purification, Repentigny, Quebec, Canada - Music: 7:13

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 19 in c Op 17/4

Musicans from Marlboro: Veronika Eberle, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Judith Serkin, cello Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA - Music: 20:35

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Three is Not a Crowd

Max Bruch: Two Pieces from Op 83 for clarinet, cello and piano (nos. 2 & 7)

Donald Montanaro, clarinet; William Stokking, cello; Kiyoko Takeuti, piano (Boston 1065 CD) 6:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio Op 1/3: Finale

Isaac Stern, violin; Leonard Rose, cello; Eugene Istomin, piano (Sony 64510 CD) 7:56

Jean Michel Damase: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano: Movements 1 & 2

Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; Phillip Bush, piano (Boston 1055 CD) 10:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosí fan tutte: Soave sia il vento

Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Nan Merriman, sopranos; Sesto Bruscantini, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69635 CD) 3:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: Daphne’s only fault

Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Victoria de los Angeles, sopranos; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 49238 CD) 2:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Movement from Triple Concerto in C

Sviatoslav Richter, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69032 CD) 12:52

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Alex Heffes - The award-winning British composer Alex Heffes composed music for films including The Last King of Scotland and Mandela, The Long Walk To Freedom

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Taking Offices - The Long Walk to Freedom from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Opening Theme from One Day in September, 1999 - unreleased - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Approaching Sulla Grande from Touching The Void, 2003 Harkit Records UK HRKCD 8084 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Iceland from Inside Job, 2010 - unreleased - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Idi's Story, Dawn Over Lake Victoria and By the Banks of Loch Lomond from The Last King of Scotland, 2006 - Rounder Records 11661-9071-2 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

The Final Exorcism from The Rite, 2011 – Silva SILCD 1356 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Opening and End Title from Emperor, 2013 – Lakeshore digital - Alex Heffes

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Alex Heffes, cond.

Taking Offices - The Long Walk to Freedom from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Nelson & Winnie from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Cal and Steven and Writing the Article from State of Play, 2009 - Universal Studios B002A48XB2 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Where Is He? And Escape Plan Theme from Escape Plan, 2013 - Universal UK MMM33 - Alex Heffes

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Alex Heffes, cond.

Acceptance, Teach Me To Read and Reading the Letter from the First Grader, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 099 2/VSD-7099 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Nelson & Winnie, Arrest, The Release, and Taking Offices - The Long Walk to Freedom from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, 2013 - Decca/Universal 3761866 - Alex Heffes

original soundtrack/Alex Heffes, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & Fantasies

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:11:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128

12:22:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

12:32:00 00:02:06 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksong "El noi de la mare"

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730

12:38:00 00:08:32 Ron Nelson Savannah River Holiday

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

12:49:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The Pines of Rome"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:56:00 00:03:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for Strings

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season will continue with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Falstaff, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. Baritone Ambrogio Maestri, who has sung the title role at major opera houses around the world, stars in his first Met performances as Sir John Falstaff. The ensemble cast featured in Robert Carsen’s new production includes soprano Angela Meade as Alice Ford, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the wily Mistress Quickly, soprano Lisette Oropesa as Nannetta, Italian tenor Paolo Fanale in his Met debut as Fenton, and baritone Franco Vassallo as Ford. The single intermission will feature backstage interviews led by the Live in HD host, soprano Renée Fleming.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:24:02 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28

Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422

16:28:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

16:47:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D Op 1

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2, 2013 in El Paso, TX.

Andrew Moses, clarinet, age 13 from Culver City, CA

Concertino Op 26 by Carl Maria von Weber, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

David von Behren, organ, age 19 from Falls City, NE

Toccata from Suite Gothique, Op.25 by Léon Boëllmann, played on the "Mighty Wurlitzer Organ," a Wurlitzer Balaban III theater organ

Lucy Ann Sotak, harp, age 11 from Arvada, CO

Impromptu Op 35/ 9 by Reinhold Glière

Wesley Yu, violin, age 16 from El Paso, TX

Polonaise Brillante No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The Jin Twins: Julian Jenson, age 17 from Hemet, CA & Vuthithorn Chinthammit, age 17 from Bangkok, Thailand

Variations on a theme by Paganini for 2 pianos by Witold Lutoslawski

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Rome - He was an extraordinary songwriter whose work ranged from the satirical (“Pins and Needles” and “Call Me Mister”) to the ultra-romantic (“Fanny” and “Wish You Were Here”).

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:01:15 Harold Rome Sing Me a Song With Social Significance

Kay Weber, Sonny Schuyler American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:02:55 00:01:20 Harold Rome Overture Orchestra

I Can Get It for You Wholesalde -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:04:14 00:02:02 Harold Rome Doing the Reactionary

Barbra Steisand Pins and Needles -- 25th Anniv Recording Columbia CK57380

18:06:57 00:01:41 Harold Rome What Good Is Love?

Elaine Stritch Pins and Needles -- Television Soundtrack JJA 19783B

18:09:08 00:02:56 Harold Rome FDR Jones

Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG CD5249

18:12:35 00:01:31 Harod Rome Call Me Mister

Bill Callaghan Call Me Mister -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:14:03 00:02:40 Harold Rome The Money Song

Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG CD5249

18:17:29 00:02:54 Harold Rome Ballad of a Social Director

Sidney Armus Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:20:19 00:03:15 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here

Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:24:01 00:04:19 Harold Rome Welcome Home

Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:28:20 00:01:56 Harold Rome I Have to Tell You

Florence Henderson Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:30:17 00:00:30 Harold Rome Fanny

Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG CD5249

18:30:47 00:01:57 Harold Rome Fanny

William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:33:15 00:03:06 Harold Rome Tomorrow Morning

Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way DL9075

18:36:51 00:04:11 Harold Rome What Are They Doing to Us Now?

Barbra Steisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:41:30 00:01:44 Harold Rome It's Good to Be Alive

Menasha Skulnik The Zula and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way CD81366

18:43:12 00:02:58 Harold Rome Cold, Cold, Cold

Ossie Davis The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way CD81366

18:47:14 00:04:26 Harold Rome Blissful Christmas/Home Again

Chorus Gone With the Wind -- Original London Cast EMI SCXA9252

18:51:46 00:01:14 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:47 Harold Rome Filler: Miss Marmelstein

Barbra Streisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 466993

19:25:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Op 29

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; James Winner, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Archival concert recorded in Severance Hall 12/22/66

20:04:00 00:16:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"

20:23:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures

20:43:00 00:22:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat

21:10:00 00:10:35 Arnold Schoenberg Friede auf Erden Op 13

21:25:00 00:35:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells about Dave making snow...Some Fred Allen bits with Jack Benny and Oscar Levant...George and Grace sing a holiday hit...A message from Richard Howland-Bolton about the plight of Christmas Trees...also, This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:43 Astor Piazzolla Milonga Prelude "Flora's Game"

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

23:08:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:12:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

23:22:00 00:08:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 3398

23:30:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:42:00 00:03:41 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Platero and I: Melancolia

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

23:45:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665

23:55:00 00:02:53 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 9 in A flat Op 69

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375