Program Guide 12-10-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

00:36:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

01:13:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059

01:52:00 00:52:09 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time

Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram 469052

02:46:00 00:36:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Christian Thielemann Philharmonia Orchestra DeutGram 449981

03:24:00 00:32:47 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27

Guarneri Quartet Philips 426286

03:58:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

04:27:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858

04:57:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

05:22:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

05:42:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia "Arioso"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

05:57:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

06:15:00 00:07:06 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

06:22:00 00:07:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

06:31:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

06:41:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

06:51:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

06:55:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:03:52 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

07:10:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

07:20:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

07:25:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

07:29:00 00:05:45 César Franck Allegretto from Violin Sonata in A

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

07:40:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

07:51:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Die Forelle"

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

07:55:00 00:03:54 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mercury Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

08:06:00 00:04:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

08:12:00 00:06:01 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Finale from Suite Concertino Op 16

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

08:20:00 00:03:30 Morton Gould Folk Suite: Overture

David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010

08:27:00 00:10:05 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

08:37:00 00:02:14 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

08:40:00 00:07:12 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle Brigade

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

08:51:00 00:01:40 Gus Edwards In My Merry Oldsmobile

Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Clelia Goldings, bassoon; Richard Galler, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374

08:55:00 00:04:11 John Williams Memoirs of a Geisha: Going to School

Chicago Symphony Orchestra John Williams Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307

09:05:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

09:25:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers Selections from "The Sound of Music"

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

09:35:00 00:08:55 Josef Strauss Waltz "Path of Hesperus" Op 279

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

09:45:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

09:55:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:03:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Russian Dance

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

10:07:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop

Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669

10:12:00 00:06:42 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

10:21:00 00:05:51 Felix Draeseke Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 12

Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

10:29:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

10:44:00 00:05:24 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

10:53:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:30:00 00:03:15 Traditional Of the Father's Love Begotten

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

11:33:00 00:01:13 Edmund Rubbra Dormi Jesu

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:35:00 00:06:25 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator MAA 2008

11:44:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:51:00 00:01:27 John Joubert Torches Op 7

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:52:00 00:02:09 Traditional I Saw Three Ships

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125

12:18:00 00:04:17 Leon Jessel Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

12:25:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

12:35:00 00:05:36 Morton Gould Gavotte & Finale from American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

12:47:00 00:09:06 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

13:37:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 439896

WCLV MIDDAY

14:02:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32 London Festival Orchestra

Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786

14:06:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

14:12:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

14:16:00 00:08:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in G major Op 51

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 68911

14:35:00 00:08:10 Johan Wagenaar Amphitrion Overture Op 45

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

14:44:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: Burning River Brass, Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland Philharmonic, Fairmount Presbyterian Church & Credo Chamber Music

15:02:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

15:11:00 00:08:24 Michael Praetorius Processional from "Christmas Vespers"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673

15:23:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

15:33:00 00:06:37 Herbert Howells Magnificat

Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579

15:39:00 00:04:18 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down

Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579

15:47:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

15:50:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:58 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance & Chinoiserie

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

16:06:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre

Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947

16:13:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

16:29:00 00:05:10 Randy Edelman Dragon - The Bruce Lee Story: Theme

Unknown Conductor London Music Works Silva 1398

16:36:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale

Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

16:41:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

16:52:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

16:56:00 00:03:11 Daryl Runswick Troika to the Little Town of Bethlehem

Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

17:05:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

17:22:00 00:14:32 César Franck Symphonic Variations

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

17:41:00 00:03:50 William Billings A Virgin Unspotted

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

17:46:00 00:02:42 Traditional Joseph est bien marié

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

17:52:00 00:03:17 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

17:57:00 00:02:04 Jakob Handl Hodie Christus natus est

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115

18:28:00 00:03:01 Olivier Messiaen O sacrum convivium

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

18:31:00 00:03:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344

18:34:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914

18:54:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

19:12:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

CSU FACULTY RECITAL SERIES live from Drinko Hall at Cleveland State University - CSU Brass faculty: Lyle Steelman and Steve Chapdelaine, trumpets; David Brockett, horn; Shachar Israel, trombone; John DiCesare, tuba; with host John Simna

20:03 Daniel Speer Die Bänkelsängerlieder

20:06 Samuel Scheidt Battle Suite

20:16 Ludwig Maurer Three Pieces from "12 Pieces for Brass"

20:26 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contapunctus I

20:31 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contapunctus IX

20:59 Malcolm Forsyth Golyarde's Grounde

21:05 Victor Ewald Brass Quintet No. 1

21:20 Anthony DiLorenzo Fire Dance

21:26 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

21:28 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas

CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor

22:04:00 00:37:43 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76

22:46:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70

22:55:00 00:25:21 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

23:26:00 00:30:00 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90