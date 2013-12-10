Program Guide 12-10-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349
00:36:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
01:13:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059
01:52:00 00:52:09 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time
Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram 469052
02:46:00 00:36:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Christian Thielemann Philharmonia Orchestra DeutGram 449981
03:24:00 00:32:47 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27
Guarneri Quartet Philips 426286
03:58:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
04:27:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858
04:57:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
05:22:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703
05:42:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia "Arioso"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
05:57:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
06:15:00 00:07:06 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet
Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
06:22:00 00:07:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253
06:31:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
06:41:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
06:51:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
06:55:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:03:52 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
07:10:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
07:20:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
07:25:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
07:29:00 00:05:45 César Franck Allegretto from Violin Sonata in A
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
07:40:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
07:51:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Die Forelle"
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
07:55:00 00:03:54 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mercury Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
08:06:00 00:04:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
08:12:00 00:06:01 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Finale from Suite Concertino Op 16
Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921
08:20:00 00:03:30 Morton Gould Folk Suite: Overture
David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010
08:27:00 00:10:05 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506
08:37:00 00:02:14 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
08:40:00 00:07:12 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle Brigade
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
08:51:00 00:01:40 Gus Edwards In My Merry Oldsmobile
Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Clelia Goldings, bassoon; Richard Galler, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374
08:55:00 00:04:11 John Williams Memoirs of a Geisha: Going to School
Chicago Symphony Orchestra John Williams Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307
09:05:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
09:25:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers Selections from "The Sound of Music"
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
09:35:00 00:08:55 Josef Strauss Waltz "Path of Hesperus" Op 279
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
09:45:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings
Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
09:55:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:03:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Russian Dance
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
10:07:00 00:03:48 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop
Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8669
10:12:00 00:06:42 Emmanuel Chabrier Bourrée fantasque
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
10:21:00 00:05:51 Felix Draeseke Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 12
Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746
10:29:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
10:44:00 00:05:24 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
10:53:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:30:00 00:03:15 Traditional Of the Father's Love Begotten
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
11:33:00 00:01:13 Edmund Rubbra Dormi Jesu
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:35:00 00:06:25 Randol Alan Bass The Night Before Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Dorothy Silver, narrator; Reuben Silver, narrator MAA 2008
11:44:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:51:00 00:01:27 John Joubert Torches Op 7
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993
11:52:00 00:02:09 Traditional I Saw Three Ships
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"
André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125
12:18:00 00:04:17 Leon Jessel Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
12:25:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
12:35:00 00:05:36 Morton Gould Gavotte & Finale from American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
12:47:00 00:09:06 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
13:37:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 439896
WCLV MIDDAY
14:02:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32 London Festival Orchestra
Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786
14:06:00 00:04:20 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
14:12:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104
14:16:00 00:08:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in G major Op 51
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 68911
14:35:00 00:08:10 Johan Wagenaar Amphitrion Overture Op 45
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
14:44:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
WCLV ARTS PARTNERS: Burning River Brass, Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland Philharmonic, Fairmount Presbyterian Church & Credo Chamber Music
15:02:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
15:11:00 00:08:24 Michael Praetorius Processional from "Christmas Vespers"
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Koch Intl 7673
15:23:00 00:07:19 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949
15:33:00 00:06:37 Herbert Howells Magnificat
Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579
15:39:00 00:04:18 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down
Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579
15:47:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
15:50:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:58 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance & Chinoiserie
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
16:06:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre
Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947
16:13:00 00:10:20 Morton Gould American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
16:29:00 00:05:10 Randy Edelman Dragon - The Bruce Lee Story: Theme
Unknown Conductor London Music Works Silva 1398
16:36:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale
Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
16:41:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
16:52:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
16:56:00 00:03:11 Daryl Runswick Troika to the Little Town of Bethlehem
Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003
17:05:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
17:22:00 00:14:32 César Franck Symphonic Variations
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812
17:41:00 00:03:50 William Billings A Virgin Unspotted
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
17:46:00 00:02:42 Traditional Joseph est bien marié
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
17:52:00 00:03:17 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
17:57:00 00:02:04 Jakob Handl Hodie Christus natus est
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115
18:28:00 00:03:01 Olivier Messiaen O sacrum convivium
Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
18:31:00 00:03:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344
18:34:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914
18:54:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
19:12:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
CSU FACULTY RECITAL SERIES live from Drinko Hall at Cleveland State University - CSU Brass faculty: Lyle Steelman and Steve Chapdelaine, trumpets; David Brockett, horn; Shachar Israel, trombone; John DiCesare, tuba; with host John Simna
20:03 Daniel Speer Die Bänkelsängerlieder
20:06 Samuel Scheidt Battle Suite
20:16 Ludwig Maurer Three Pieces from "12 Pieces for Brass"
20:26 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contapunctus I
20:31 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contapunctus IX
20:59 Malcolm Forsyth Golyarde's Grounde
21:05 Victor Ewald Brass Quintet No. 1
21:20 Anthony DiLorenzo Fire Dance
21:26 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride
21:28 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas
CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor
22:04:00 00:37:43 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76
22:46:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70
22:55:00 00:25:21 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals
23:26:00 00:30:00 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90