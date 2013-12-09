© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Adagio: A Consideration of a Serious Matter

Published December 9, 2013 at 6:37 PM EST
adagio.jpg

Adagio: A Consideration of a Serious Matter—Ensemble Caprice (Analekta 9848)
“Charles Ives gave two titles to his most famous composition,” writes Ensemble Caprice Artistic Director Mathias Maute. “The piece generally known as The Unanswered Question was also listed under the title A Consideration of a Serious Matter.” That wonderful title became the idea behind this album of vocal and instrumental adagios throughout the centuries, from Carissimi and Zelenka to Pärt and Ives. Highlights include the Allegri Miserere, Barber’s Agnus Dei, and the Albinoni Adagio of Remo Giazotto reimagined by Mr. Maute for the baroque instruments of Ensemble Caprice. Fascinating!
Featured Mon 12/9, Wed 12/18, Tue 12/31