Mater Eucharistiae—Dominican Sisters of Mary (Decca 18696)

This is the first-ever recording from The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The fifteen peaceful and serene songs of this debut release include original compositions written by the Sisters reflecting their Dominican spirituality, along with a selection of modern and ancient hymns and chants in English and in Latin. Singing both a cappella and with accompaniment by organ, trumpet, and chimes, the Sisters have created a sweetly harmonized program reflective of the music in their daily community life.

