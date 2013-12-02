Richard Strauss Tone Poems

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Death & Transfiguration & Till Eulenspiegel—Pittsburgh Symphony/Manfred Honeck (Reference 707)

Just because the orchestra is composed entirely (one supposes) of Steelers’ fans is no reason for Clevelanders to disregard the latest from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Manfred Honeck, who has been Music Director in the Steel City since 2008. And by the way, beginning January 12th, you can hear 26 weeks of broadcast concerts by the Pittsburgh Symphony here on WCLV, Sundays at 10am.

Featured Mon 12/2, Wed 12/11, Fri 12/20