Program Guide 12-01-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
00:04:00 00:20:00 Claude Vivier Zipangu
00:29:00 00:24:23 Claude Debussy La mer
01:00:00 00:48:35 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird
02:04:00 00:10:04 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture
02:00 LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special - The Opera Tradition
Carl Maria von WEBER (1786-1826): Der Freischütz Overture
Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 477 623) [10:13]
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART (1756-1791): Le nozze di Figaro, KV 492
Act 2. Porgi, amor (Countess) [03:39]
Act 3. Hai gia vinta la causa! (Count) [01:20]
Act 3. Vedro mentre io sospiro (Count) [03:02]
Act 3. Riconosci in questo amplesso (Sextet) [05:02]
Charlotte Margiono, soprano (Countess); Thomas Hampson, baritone (Count); Kurt Moll, bass (Bartolo); Anton Scharinger, baritone (Figaro); Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano (Marcellina); Barbara Bonney, soprano (Susanna); Christoph Späth, tenor (Don Curzio); Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Teldec 4509-90861-2) [13:02]
Giuseppe VERDI (1839-1881): Don Carlo
Act 4. Scene 1. Ella giamai m'amò...Dormirò sol nel manto mio regal
Boris Christoff, bass (Philip II) Tibor de Machula, cello Eduard van Beinum (Q Disc 97015) [10:33]
Modest MUSSORGSKY (1839-1881): Boris Godunov
Act 2. I have achieved absolute power [05:41]
Act 4. Farewell, my son [11:14]
Yi Kwei Sze, bass-baritone (Boris Godunov) Netherlands Radio Choir Bernard Haitink (Q Disc 97014) [16:55]
Giacomo PUCCINI (1906-1975): Il tabarro
Juan Pons, baritone (Michele); Stephanie Friede, soprano (Giorgietta); José Cura, tenor (Luigi); Sergio Bertocchi, tenor (Tinca); Mario Luperi, bass (Talpa); Daniella Barcellona, mezzo-soprano (La Frugola) members of the Netherlands Radio Choir (RCO Live 05001) [49:15]
Johann STRAUSS jr (1825-1899): An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314
Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Teldec 43337) [04:45]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Camille Saint-Saens (arr Gregory Flint): Winter Serenade
The Asbury Brass Quintet Albany 273 - Music: 4:34
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'Oberon'
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Mariss Jansons, conductor Prince Regent's Theatre, Munich, Germany - Music: 9:15
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ellen C from Durham, North Carolina
Olivier Messiaen: Preludes for Piano - I. The Dove
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 12056 - Music: 2:18
Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals
Orion Weiss, piano; Anna Polonsky, piano Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York - Music: 23:00
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade Overture
Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Dacapo 220518 - Music: 4:16
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Op 26
Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, Minnesota 110430 - Music: 15:05
Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 Op 13 1st movement Adagio - Allegro vivace
Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio - American Public Media, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 7:56
Danish Traditional Medley: "Sextour from Vendsyssel" (arr. Fredrik Sjolin) and "Turf Dance" (arr. Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)
Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:30
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, cond
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Discs - The Orlando Consort gives us Guillaume de Machaut; the Canadian ensemble La Nef treats us to women Troubadours; and the German ensemble Per Sonat sings Hildegard von Bingen.
MUSICA SACRA
07:03:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Rejoice"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110
07:15:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lord"
The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504
07:35:00 00:24:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140 "Wachet auf"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 19, 2013 in Princeton, NJ
The American Boychoir
Ubi Caritas from Four Motets on Gregorian Themes Op 10/1 by Maurice Duruflé
The American Boychoir Barbershop Quartet
I Love That Old Barbershop Style by Einar Pederson
Gallia Kastner, violin, age 16
Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The American Boychoir
When I'm 64 by The Beatles (arr Deke Sharon)
Julia Rosenbaum, cello, age 17
Elegy by Gabriel Fauré, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The American Boychoir with Gallia Kastner, violin; Julia Rosenbaum, cello; Kerry Heimann, organ
Two movements from Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden by J.S. Bach
The American Boychoir
The Stars & Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa (arr John Kuzma)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:05:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
10:38:00 00:10:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in B minor Op 79
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214
10:52:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
10:55:00 00:02:02 Louiguy La vie en rose
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:34:40 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63124
11:39:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259
11:50:00 00:04:38 Sir Edward Elgar La Capricieuse Op 17
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
11:56:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Wiegenlied
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
12:13:00 00:03:50 Leonard Bernstein Candide: I am easily assimilated
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Chorus of the Teatro Regio DeutGram 14777
12:17:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
12:20:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
12:27:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
12:30:00 00:03:58 Marguerite Monnot Un grand amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
12:34:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
12:40:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
12:45:00 00:08:51 John Williams The Cowboys: Overture
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to the playlist on Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:20:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
15:26:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
15:44:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86
16:50:00 00:19:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133
17:15:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence
17:50:00 00:08:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:19:26 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor Op 20
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127
18:23:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat Op 117
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
19:22:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841
20:02:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610
21:57:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Assessing Alkan - a bicentennial review of some intriguing compositions by the reclusive and legendary 19th century virtuoso Charles-Valentin Alkan.
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Priere Op 64/13 in G
John Wells (1862 Willis/St. Matthews-in-the-City, Auckland, NZ) Ribbonwood 1001)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Priere Op 64/9 in E
Kevin Bowyer (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, UK) Nimbus 5089
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Grand Préludes Op 66 (No. 1 in F; No. 2 in d; No. 6 in c; No. 8 in f)
Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Etude No. 8 in d for Pedal Solo
Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0031
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Grand Prélude Op 66 (No. 5 in E-flat)
Olivier Latry (1853 Erard pedal-piano) Cité de la Musique 5278
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Grand Prélude Op 66/5; Benedictus Op 54
Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp
Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
23:08:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes
Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262
23:19:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
23:24:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
23:32:00 00:12:01 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61
Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6
23:44:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
23:55:00 00:03:04 Percy Grainger Brigg Fair
English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657
23:58:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14
King's Singers Naxos 572987