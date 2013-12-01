Program Guide 12-01-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:04:00 00:20:00 Claude Vivier Zipangu

00:29:00 00:24:23 Claude Debussy La mer

01:00:00 00:48:35 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird

02:04:00 00:10:04 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture

Carl Maria von WEBER (1786-1826): Der Freischütz Overture

Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 477 623) [10:13]

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART (1756-1791): Le nozze di Figaro, KV 492

Act 2. Porgi, amor (Countess) [03:39]

Act 3. Hai gia vinta la causa! (Count) [01:20]

Act 3. Vedro mentre io sospiro (Count) [03:02]

Act 3. Riconosci in questo amplesso (Sextet) [05:02]

Charlotte Margiono, soprano (Countess); Thomas Hampson, baritone (Count); Kurt Moll, bass (Bartolo); Anton Scharinger, baritone (Figaro); Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano (Marcellina); Barbara Bonney, soprano (Susanna); Christoph Späth, tenor (Don Curzio); Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Teldec 4509-90861-2) [13:02]

Giuseppe VERDI (1839-1881): Don Carlo

Act 4. Scene 1. Ella giamai m'amò...Dormirò sol nel manto mio regal

Boris Christoff, bass (Philip II) Tibor de Machula, cello Eduard van Beinum (Q Disc 97015) [10:33]

Modest MUSSORGSKY (1839-1881): Boris Godunov

Act 2. I have achieved absolute power [05:41]

Act 4. Farewell, my son [11:14]

Yi Kwei Sze, bass-baritone (Boris Godunov) Netherlands Radio Choir Bernard Haitink (Q Disc 97014) [16:55]

Giacomo PUCCINI (1906-1975): Il tabarro

Juan Pons, baritone (Michele); Stephanie Friede, soprano (Giorgietta); José Cura, tenor (Luigi); Sergio Bertocchi, tenor (Tinca); Mario Luperi, bass (Talpa); Daniella Barcellona, mezzo-soprano (La Frugola) members of the Netherlands Radio Choir (RCO Live 05001) [49:15]

Johann STRAUSS jr (1825-1899): An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314

Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Teldec 43337) [04:45]

Camille Saint-Saens (arr Gregory Flint): Winter Serenade

The Asbury Brass Quintet Albany 273 - Music: 4:34

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'Oberon'

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Mariss Jansons, conductor Prince Regent's Theatre, Munich, Germany - Music: 9:15

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ellen C from Durham, North Carolina

Olivier Messiaen: Preludes for Piano - I. The Dove

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 12056 - Music: 2:18

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals

Orion Weiss, piano; Anna Polonsky, piano Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York - Music: 23:00

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade Overture

Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Dacapo 220518 - Music: 4:16

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Op 26

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Roberto Abbado, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, Minnesota 110430 - Music: 15:05

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 Op 13 1st movement Adagio - Allegro vivace

Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio - American Public Media, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 7:56

Danish Traditional Medley: "Sextour from Vendsyssel" (arr. Fredrik Sjolin) and "Turf Dance" (arr. Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)

Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, Violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, Violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, Viola; Fredrik Sjolin, Cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:30

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Three Dances for Orchestra

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra, cond

07:03:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Rejoice"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:15:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lord"

The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

07:35:00 00:24:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140 "Wachet auf"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 19, 2013 in Princeton, NJ

The American Boychoir

Ubi Caritas from Four Motets on Gregorian Themes Op 10/1 by Maurice Duruflé

The American Boychoir Barbershop Quartet

I Love That Old Barbershop Style by Einar Pederson

Gallia Kastner, violin, age 16

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir

When I'm 64 by The Beatles (arr Deke Sharon)

Julia Rosenbaum, cello, age 17

Elegy by Gabriel Fauré, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir with Gallia Kastner, violin; Julia Rosenbaum, cello; Kerry Heimann, organ

Two movements from Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden by J.S. Bach

The American Boychoir

The Stars & Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa (arr John Kuzma)

10:05:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

10:38:00 00:10:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in B minor Op 79

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

10:52:00 00:03:18 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 15 in C minor

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

10:55:00 00:02:02 Louiguy La vie en rose

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

11:02:00 00:34:40 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63124

11:39:00 00:09:45 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63259

11:50:00 00:04:38 Sir Edward Elgar La Capricieuse Op 17

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

11:56:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Wiegenlied

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

12:09:00 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

12:13:00 00:03:50 Leonard Bernstein Candide: I am easily assimilated

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Chorus of the Teatro Regio DeutGram 14777

12:17:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

12:20:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

12:27:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

12:30:00 00:03:58 Marguerite Monnot Un grand amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

12:34:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

12:40:00 00:05:38 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

12:45:00 00:08:51 John Williams The Cowboys: Overture

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to the playlist on Dennis’s website.

15:03:00 00:20:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

15:26:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

15:44:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:42:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

16:50:00 00:19:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133

17:15:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

17:50:00 00:08:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78

18:02:00 00:19:26 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor Op 20

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127

18:23:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat Op 117

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

19:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

19:22:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841

20:02:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

21:57:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Assessing Alkan - a bicentennial review of some intriguing compositions by the reclusive and legendary 19th century virtuoso Charles-Valentin Alkan.

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Priere Op 64/13 in G

John Wells (1862 Willis/St. Matthews-in-the-City, Auckland, NZ) Ribbonwood 1001)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Priere Op 64/9 in E

Kevin Bowyer (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, UK) Nimbus 5089

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Grand Préludes Op 66 (No. 1 in F; No. 2 in d; No. 6 in c; No. 8 in f)

Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Etude No. 8 in d for Pedal Solo

Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0031

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Grand Prélude Op 66 (No. 5 in E-flat)

Olivier Latry (1853 Erard pedal-piano) Cité de la Musique 5278

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Grand Prélude Op 66/5; Benedictus Op 54

Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030

23:02:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp

Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:08:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes

Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

23:19:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

23:24:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:32:00 00:12:01 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61

Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6

23:44:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:55:00 00:03:04 Percy Grainger Brigg Fair

English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Johnston, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

23:58:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14

King's Singers Naxos 572987