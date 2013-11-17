Program Guide 11-17-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Zubin Mehta, conductor, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of his Music Directorship

00:05:00 00:06:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture

00:18:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

00:59:00 00:40:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Daniel Harding; Emily Magee, soprano (recorded 10/17/2013)

02:04:00 00:16:30 Anton Webern Six Pieces for Orchestra Op 6

02:20:00 00:24:03 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs Houston Symphony Orchestra

02:44:00 00:37:56 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

03:24:00 00:32:56 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Itzhak Perlman, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Bernard Haitink (EMI 7494862) [33:23]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel (arr Narcis Bonet): Three Hebraic Melodies II. Mejerke, main Suhn (Chanson Hebraique)

Liat Cohen, guitar Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra; Frederic Chaslin, conductor Centaur 2537 - music: 4:40

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6

New Century Chamber Orchestra First Congregational Church, Berkeley, California - Music: 27:47

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Elizabeth Bird from Bozeman, Montana

Puzzler Payoff: Gounod/Bach: Ave Maria

Bobby McFerrin, voice; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 - Music: 2:37

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish

Daniel Hope, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Aspen Music Festival Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado - Music: 5:23

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach - Partita No. 4 in D 3. Courante 4. Menuet

Jeffrey Kahane, piano Nonesuch 79121 - music: 4:39

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Suite d'Alceste' - 1. Marche des Combattants 2. Menuet 3. Loure pour les Pekheurs 6. La Pompe Funebre 7. La Fete Infernale: Aria 1 8. Les Demons: Aria 2 9. Marche des Assiegeants

Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 13:10

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds Op 44

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, music director Royce Hall, Westwood, California - Music: 25:43

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, New Jersey - Music: 4:10

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: I Am Deprived - The Marian Consort is back with the first disc dedicated to a "disciple of Josquin," the mysterious Frenchman Jean Maillard, focusing on his Mass "Je suis déshéritée."

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:09:43 Aaron Copland Four Motets Op 20

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:13:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite

London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:29:00 00:24:17 Francis Poulenc Gloria

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80105

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 in New Albany, Ohio

Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL

Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt

Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH

Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Capriccio by Lukas Foss, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

10:33:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

10:48:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

10:55:00 00:04:14 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

11:39:00 00:05:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

11:47:00 00:08:48 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

12:40:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31

Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Teldec 90201

12:51:00 00:04:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Convento di Sant' La Pietà

Angèle Dubeau Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Franz Schubert with guest, pianist Zsolt Bognar

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No.1 in e-Flat D.946 (1828)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

Impromptu No.2 in E-Flat D.946 (1828)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

Impromptu No.3 in C D.946 (1828)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt) Der Doppelganger (1828)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt) Aufenhalt (1828)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt) Standchen von Shakespeare (1837-38)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

Franz Liszt: Dante Sonata for Piano (1849)

Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213

15:29:00 00:14:24 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in G minor Op 56

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

15:44:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

15:53:00 00:03:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 12

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

16:26:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

16:52:00 00:44:04 César Franck Symphony in D minor

17:40:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:16:37 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

18:20:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

19:30:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

19:58:00 00:01:17 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Harlequinade

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

20:11:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

21:57:00 00:02:29 Claude Debussy Syrinx

Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986)

Howie Smith, wind controller/alto saxophone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 298) 11:38

Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar (1996)

William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24

Monica Houghton: String Quartet No. 1 (2001)

Ruth Marie Bridge, Daisuke Yamamoto, violins; Joanna Patterson, viola; Jared Balance, cello (private CD) 13:57

Edward J. Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal (1984)

Peter Takács, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Winds of Aeolus - a glimpse at some intriguing repertoire and exquisite recordings made by engineer-producer Christoph Frommen for his Aeolus Music label.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578

Bernhard Klapprott (1761 J-A Silbermann/Arlesheim Cathedral, Switzerland).

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three Orgelbüchlein Chorales (Jesus Christus, unser Heiland BWV 626; Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier BWV 633; Christus, der uns selig macht BWV 620)

Ewald Kooiman (1709 Andreas Silbermann/St. Etienne Abbey, Marmoutier, Alsace) Aeolus 10761

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Prelude on the name of Frederick Tulan Op 170/49; Adoration from Sacred Service Op 122; Introduction, Aria and Fugue Op 159

Livia Mazzanti (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Zurich Tonhalle, Switzerland) Aeolus 10541

Thierry Escaich: Improvisation on a Basque Melody (Agur, Itziarko Birjina ederra)

José Ignacio Ansorena, Txistu; Thierry Escaich (2009 Grenzing/Parroquia de Santa Maria, Deba, Spain) Aeolus 10691

Flor Peeters: Chorale Prelude "Now rest beneath night’s shadow" Op 68/3; Paraphrase on Salve Regina Op 123

Peter Van de Velda (1891 Schyven/Our Lady’s Cathedral, Antwerp, Belgium) Aeolus 10711

LATE PROGRAM

23:00:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:08:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19

Padua Chamber Orchestra Alexandre Rabinovitch Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano Teldec 98407

23:16:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:28:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"

Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

23:34:00 00:07:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263

23:41:00 00:06:58 Isaac Albéniz Córdoba from "Cantos de España" Op 232

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

23:48:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting

Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247