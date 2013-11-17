Program Guide 11-17-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Zubin Mehta, conductor, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of his Music Directorship
00:05:00 00:06:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture
00:18:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
00:59:00 00:40:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Daniel Harding; Emily Magee, soprano (recorded 10/17/2013)
02:04:00 00:16:30 Anton Webern Six Pieces for Orchestra Op 6
02:20:00 00:24:03 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs Houston Symphony Orchestra
02:44:00 00:37:56 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
03:24:00 00:32:56 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Itzhak Perlman, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Bernard Haitink (EMI 7494862) [33:23]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Maurice Ravel (arr Narcis Bonet): Three Hebraic Melodies II. Mejerke, main Suhn (Chanson Hebraique)
Liat Cohen, guitar Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra; Frederic Chaslin, conductor Centaur 2537 - music: 4:40
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6
New Century Chamber Orchestra First Congregational Church, Berkeley, California - Music: 27:47
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Elizabeth Bird from Bozeman, Montana
Puzzler Payoff: Gounod/Bach: Ave Maria
Bobby McFerrin, voice; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 - Music: 2:37
Maurice Ravel: Kaddish
Daniel Hope, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Aspen Music Festival Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, Colorado - Music: 5:23
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach - Partita No. 4 in D 3. Courante 4. Menuet
Jeffrey Kahane, piano Nonesuch 79121 - music: 4:39
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Suite d'Alceste' - 1. Marche des Combattants 2. Menuet 3. Loure pour les Pekheurs 6. La Pompe Funebre 7. La Fete Infernale: Aria 1 8. Les Demons: Aria 2 9. Marche des Assiegeants
Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 13:10
Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds Op 44
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, music director Royce Hall, Westwood, California - Music: 25:43
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra; Jacques Lacombe, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, New Jersey - Music: 4:10
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: I Am Deprived - The Marian Consort is back with the first disc dedicated to a "disciple of Josquin," the mysterious Frenchman Jean Maillard, focusing on his Mass "Je suis déshéritée."
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:09:43 Aaron Copland Four Motets Op 20
Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
07:13:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite
London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722
07:29:00 00:24:17 Francis Poulenc Gloria
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80105
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 in New Albany, Ohio
Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy
Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL
Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt
Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH
Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms, with Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN
Capriccio by Lukas Foss, accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA
Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
10:33:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
10:48:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546
10:55:00 00:04:14 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:02:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
11:39:00 00:05:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64
Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009
11:47:00 00:08:48 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
12:40:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31
Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Teldec 90201
12:51:00 00:04:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Convento di Sant' La Pietà
Angèle Dubeau Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Franz Schubert with guest, pianist Zsolt Bognar
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No.1 in e-Flat D.946 (1828)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
Impromptu No.2 in E-Flat D.946 (1828)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
Impromptu No.3 in C D.946 (1828)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt) Der Doppelganger (1828)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt) Aufenhalt (1828)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt) Standchen von Shakespeare (1837-38)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
Franz Liszt: Dante Sonata for Piano (1849)
Zsolt Bognar,piano (Con Brio Recordings 666449825422 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213
15:29:00 00:14:24 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in G minor Op 56
Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
15:44:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
15:53:00 00:03:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 12
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
16:26:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31
16:52:00 00:44:04 César Franck Symphony in D minor
17:40:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:16:37 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416
18:20:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071
19:30:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793
19:58:00 00:01:17 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Harlequinade
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
20:11:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009
21:57:00 00:02:29 Claude Debussy Syrinx
Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986)
Howie Smith, wind controller/alto saxophone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 298) 11:38
Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar (1996)
William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24
Monica Houghton: String Quartet No. 1 (2001)
Ruth Marie Bridge, Daisuke Yamamoto, violins; Joanna Patterson, viola; Jared Balance, cello (private CD) 13:57
Edward J. Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal (1984)
Peter Takács, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Winds of Aeolus - a glimpse at some intriguing repertoire and exquisite recordings made by engineer-producer Christoph Frommen for his Aeolus Music label.
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578
Bernhard Klapprott (1761 J-A Silbermann/Arlesheim Cathedral, Switzerland).
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three Orgelbüchlein Chorales (Jesus Christus, unser Heiland BWV 626; Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier BWV 633; Christus, der uns selig macht BWV 620)
Ewald Kooiman (1709 Andreas Silbermann/St. Etienne Abbey, Marmoutier, Alsace) Aeolus 10761
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Prelude on the name of Frederick Tulan Op 170/49; Adoration from Sacred Service Op 122; Introduction, Aria and Fugue Op 159
Livia Mazzanti (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Zurich Tonhalle, Switzerland) Aeolus 10541
Thierry Escaich: Improvisation on a Basque Melody (Agur, Itziarko Birjina ederra)
José Ignacio Ansorena, Txistu; Thierry Escaich (2009 Grenzing/Parroquia de Santa Maria, Deba, Spain) Aeolus 10691
Flor Peeters: Chorale Prelude "Now rest beneath night’s shadow" Op 68/3; Paraphrase on Salve Regina Op 123
Peter Van de Velda (1891 Schyven/Our Lady’s Cathedral, Antwerp, Belgium) Aeolus 10711
LATE PROGRAM
23:00:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:08:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19
Padua Chamber Orchestra Alexandre Rabinovitch Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano Teldec 98407
23:16:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
23:28:00 00:06:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from "A Musical Offering"
Joshua Smith, flute; Allison Guest Edberg, violin; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
23:34:00 00:07:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263
23:41:00 00:06:58 Isaac Albéniz Córdoba from "Cantos de España" Op 232
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
23:48:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting
Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247