Program Guide 11-15-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

00:36:00 00:14:40 Sir William Herschel Chamber Symphony in F

Davis Jerome Mozart Orchestra Newport 85612

00:52:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

01:43:00 00:28:55 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

02:13:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

03:17:00 00:27:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 5 in A Op 18

Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655

03:46:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

04:21:00 00:23:08 Gustav Holst Symphony in F Op 8

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

04:45:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

05:05:00 00:31:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell John Gibbons, fortepiano Koch Intl 7575

05:38:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

05:54:00 00:05:23 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13

Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871

06:17:00 00:07:27 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 2

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

06:27:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's "Tannhäuser"

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

06:42:00 00:06:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

06:52:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C sharp

Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner 61553

06:55:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

07:05:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.207: Chorus

Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651

07:13:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat

Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612

07:26:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from "Carmen Suite"

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

07:39:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

07:50:00 00:03:37 Jerome Kern Show Boat: Old Man River

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D Op 33

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

08:08:00 00:05:57 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

08:17:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 15

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

08:30:00 00:09:43 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

08:41:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

08:52:00 00:02:55 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

08:56:00 00:04:10 Carl Maria von Weber Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

09:05:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

09:29:00 00:04:37 Michael Giacchino Ratatouille: End Credits

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

09:37:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman"

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

09:46:00 00:05:11 Édouard Lalo Scherzo for Orchestra

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

09:53:00 00:02:31 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

09:56:00 00:02:03 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

10:03:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from "Interplay"

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

10:07:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

10:17:00 00:04:58 George Frideric Handel Sonata from "The Triumph of Time and Truth"

Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

10:23:00 00:05:13 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture in D minor

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

10:32:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese Nationa ANthem

l Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320

10:49:00 00:27:20 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 1 Op 210

Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

11:18:00 00:05:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

11:31:00 00:06:15 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Rondò from Idillio Concertino Op 15

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos 572921

11:37:00 00:08:41 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6

Fabio Biondi Europa Galante Naïve 20012

11:45:00 00:13:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of "Dives & Lazarus"

Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

12:19:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14

Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

12:27:00 00:07:43 Pablo de Sarasate Gypsy Airs Op 20

Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

12:37:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

12:54:00 00:04:35 Julius Fucik The Old Bear with a Sore Head Op 210

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Alan Pendlebury, bassoon VirginClas 59285

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

13:41:00 00:18:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 46 in B

Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO with Robert Conrad: pianist Daniel Shapiro & Friends preview their concert this Sunday afternoon in Pilgrim Church presented by Arts Renaissance Tremont

14:06:00 César Franck Movement 2 from Piano Quintet in f

14:26:00 Antonín Dvorák Movements 1 & 3 from Piano Quintet in A

14:50:00 Franz Schubert Movement 1 from Piano Sonata in A D 959

14:57:00 00:02:03 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56

Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

NOVEMBER CHOICE CDs

15:00:00 00:06:16 Robert White Christe, qui lux es et dies

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

15:10:00 00:11:16 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro

Jupiter String Quartet Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Alexa Still, flute; Richard Hawkins, clarinet OberlinMus 1304

15:17:00 00:24:03 Philip Glass Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber Orchestra

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

15:51:00 00:06:05 Howard Blake Finale from Bassoon Concerto Op 607

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Gustavo Nunez, bassoon PentaTone 5186506

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

16:06:00 00:02:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 3 in A Op 19

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 469376

16:11:00 00:13:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from "Triple" Concerto Op 56

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409

16:28:00 00:04:53 Miklós Rózsa The Golden Voyage of Sinbad: Suite

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

16:35:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

16:41:00 00:08:28 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156

16:52:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

16:56:00 00:02:27 John C. Heed March "In Storm and Sunshine"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

17:05:00 00:04:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

17:12:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418

Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

17:22:00 00:12:17 Gunnar de Frumerie Pastoral Suite Op 13

Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sarah Lindloff, flute Naxos 553715

17:42:00 00:05:07 Glenn Gould So You Want to Write a Fugue?

Juilliard String Quartet Vladimir Golschmann Elizabeth Benson-Guy, soprano; Anita Darian, mezzo-soprano; Charles Bressler, tenor; Donald Gramm, baritone Sony 52679

17:53:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 5 in D

Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

17:57:00 00:02:32 Carlos Gardel Por una cabeza

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

18:33:00 00:03:59 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 1 in A flat Op 29

Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

18:40:00 00:04:30 Gabriel Fauré Impromptu No. 3 in A flat Op 34

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

18:47:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

18:53:00 00:06:29 Léon Minkus Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

19:16:00 00:41:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

19:57:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage

Florilegium Channel 7595

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:15:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder Avie 2207

20:19:00 00:37:01 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 469529

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

21:02:00 00:05:03 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

21:09:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 469172

21:54:00 00:04:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Waltz Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Sean M. Decatur, President of Kenyon College "Is There a Future for Liberal Arts?"

LATE PROGRAM

23:10:00 00:07:06 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic CBS 42489

23:18:00 00:07:12 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

23:26:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:35:00 00:08:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73

Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871

23:45:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:54:00 00:07:31 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude

Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571