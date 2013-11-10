Program Guide 11-10-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; David Fray, piano; Gerald Finley, baritone - Lutoslawski Centenary

00:04:00 00:20:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Nyx

00:27:00 00:31:56 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

01:05:00 00:16:00 Witold Lutoslawski Les espaces du sommeil

01:27:00 00:24:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: Great Guest Conductors - Kirill Kondrashin

02:04:00 00:09:00 Hendrik Andriessen Symphonic Study

(Composer's Voice CVCD 9)

02:13:00 00:39:23 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Krystian Zimerman, piano (DeutGram 463048)

02:54:00 00:27:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

(RCO Live 05001)

03:23:00 00:17:47 Jean Sibelius En Saga Op 9

(RCO Live 05004)

03:40:00 00:18:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55

(Emergo EC 3962-2)

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphonie Classique - Allegro

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 - music: 4:16

Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 3 in D minor, "After Scarlatti"

Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, harpsichord and conductor; Helena Rathbone, violin Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 9:26

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Pratt, Columbiana, Ohio - Length: 6:42

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-flat D 899

David Fray, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival Wellspring Theater, The Epic Center, Kalamazoo, Michigan - Music: 7:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Quintet in g minor for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola & Bass Op 39

Todd Palmer, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Liva Sohn, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Anthony Manzo, bass Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series Dock Street Theater, Charleston, South Carolina - Music: 19:55

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations - Variation 3: Danzon, Variation 1: Galop

Nashville Symphony; Andrew Morgrelia, conductor Naxos 559280 - Music: 4:15

William Kanengiser: Music from the Time of Cervantes

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Jácaras Chacona (La Vida Bona) Folias Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio - American Public Media; St. Paul, Minnesota - Music: 6:30

Fred Hand: Missing Her

William Kanengiser, guitar Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 4:01

John Bennet: All Creatures are Merry Minded

Edward Elgar: O Happy Eyes

Traditional (arr Philip Lawson): The Water Is Wide

Libby Larsen: Will you nill you

The King's Singers Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio - American Public Media; St. Paul, Minnesota - Length: 16:32

Percy Grainger: The Warriors, music to an imaginary ballet

Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, Tennessee - Music: 18:13

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Agostino Steffani - The Swiss conductor Diego Fasolis gives us two discs inspired by and featuring the work of Cecilia Bartoli, celebrating this underrepresented contemporary of Corelli

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:03:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

07:08:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:27:00 00:26:30 Alessandro Striggio Missa "Ecco sì beato giorno"

Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth I Fagiolini Decca 4782734

07:58:00 00:01:20 Charles Wood Oculi omnium

King's Singers Naxos 572987

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 28, 2013 in Bowling Green, Ohio

Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

Scherzo: Allegretto vivace from the Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Op 31/3 "Hunt" by Ludwig van Beethoven

Sein An, violin, age 15 from Maple Glen, PA

Havanaise in E Op 83 by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Lumière [Gallia Kastner, violin I, age 16 from Arlington Heights, IL; Rebecca Benjamin, violin II, age 18 from Warsaw, IN; Mira Williams, viola, age 15 from Chicago, IL; Josiah Yoo, cello, age 15 from Northbrook, IL]

Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1 in g Op 26 by Edvard Grieg

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Asleep by The Smiths (arr Christopher O'Riley)

Chason Goldfinger, composer, age 17 from Malvern, PA

Quartet Lumière performs Salamandrae (Fire) from his String Quartet No. 1 "Elemental" Op 15

Patrick Pan, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434 by Franz Liszt

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:05:00 00:27:14 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C

Sigiswald Kuijken La Petite Bande DHM 77294

10:35:00 00:14:53 Henri Rabaud Dances from "Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo"

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

10:56:00 00:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "A Mighty Fortress"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:02:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin

Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

11:33:00 00:12:09 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61

Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588

11:49:00 00:06:26 François Couperin Sonata No. 1 "La Pucelle"

Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

11:55:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

12:34:00 00:10:27 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Suite

City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1057

12:47:00 00:08:52 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 3 in G

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

12:57:00 00:02:44 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Hen

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich Pt.2.

Excerpts from...

Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Five Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)

Vladimir Ashkenazy,piano (Telarc 80042 CD

Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)

Vladimir Ashkenazy,piano (Telarc 80042 CD

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 - "The Tsarinain a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)

Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:29:08 Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor Op 1

Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

15:36:00 00:10:46 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Suite Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

15:50:00 00:02:34 François Couperin Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

15:52:00 00:04:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 100

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80282

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:31:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

16:40:00 00:42:21 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

17:41:00 00:18:00 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44005

DINNER CLASSICS

18:01:00 00:18:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor Op 13

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

18:21:00 00:07:10 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 2 in B flat

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:27:59 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156

19:31:00 00:18:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 119

North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

19:51:00 01:03:00 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430099

20:56:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3

Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Christopher Auerbach-Brown, Margi Griebling-Haigh, Nikola Resanovich and Daniel McCarthy

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Sleeping Beautifully, with Strength (2007)

Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 8:51

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Kipling Songs (2006)

Sandra Simon, soprano; Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:35

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004)

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra

Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward (Capstone 8736) 16:52

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Kney Sayers - positive returns from the numerous soloists who have presented concerts on the instrument Gabriel Kney built for the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, MN.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Piece d’Orgue (Fantasy) in G BWV 572

Hans Fagius (r. 11/6/07)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F Op 4/5

John Scott (r. 4/14/08)

Alexandre Boëly: Andante in b; Toccata in b Op 43/13

Michel Bouvard (r. 3/17/13)

Jean-Louis Florentz: La Croix du Sud (USA premiere)

Olivier Latry (r. 4/15/02)

Marcel Dupré: The World Awaiting the Savior from Symphonie-Passion Op 23

Thierry Escaich(r. 4/17/07

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:18 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186

23:07:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

23:12:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:24:00 00:03:53 François Couperin Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

23:27:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:35:00 00:02:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

23:40:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet

Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:55:00 00:02:24 Franz Joseph Haydn All Through the Night

Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; Jonathan Rees, violin; Dave Daniels, cello; Roger Vignoles, piano Sony 64498

23:56:00 00:02:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Air

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366