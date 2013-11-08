Also sprach Zarathustra—Berlin Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 4791041)

It's a breathtaking new recording and a rite of passage from the most exciting young conductor of our times: Gustavo Dudamel’s debut recording with the legendary Berlin Philharmonic. Recorded live at the Philharmonie in Berlin, it's Also sprach Zarathustra along with two other Richard Strauss symphonic poems, Don Juan and Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks. This is the first significant new release for the Strauss 150th anniversary year (2014). Gustavo Dudamel earned a Best Orchestral Recording Grammy® in 2012 for his recording of Brahms Symphony No. 4 with the LA Philharmonic and was named Musical America’s Musician of the Year for 2013.

