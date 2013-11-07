Stopping By—Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano (Delos 3445)

One of WCLV Program Director Bill O'Connell's favorites from 2013: "American art songs to texts by American poets and what range! From Elliott Carter to Irving Berlin."

Add another singer to the list of champions of American art song: Kyle Bielfield. He and pianist Lachlen Glen offer an array of American songs—well-known and obscure—and all to texts by American poets! The album’s title comes from the fact that there are no fewer than three settings of Robert Frost’s famous Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening—by Samuel Barber, Ned Rorem and John Duke.

