Recording of the Week

Ravel: Intimate Masterpieces

Published November 6, 2013 at 11:35 PM EST
ravel-intimate.jpg
ravel-intimate.jpg

Ravel: Intimate Masterpieces—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jupiter String Quartet; Alexa Still, flute; Ellie Dehn, soprano; Spencer Myer, piano; Richard Hawkins, clarinet (Oberlin Music 1304)
A CD on the brand new Oberlin Music label, released October 29th, features well-known artists who all have connections to Oberlin. Listen to the Ravel masterpieces on the disc—the String Quartet, Introduction & Allegro, Chansons madécasses and Cinq melodies populaires grecques—and read the authoritative liner notes by James O’Leary, the Oberlin musicologist.
Featured Wed 11/6, Fri 11/15, Tue 11/26