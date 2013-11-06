Ravel: Intimate Masterpieces—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jupiter String Quartet; Alexa Still, flute; Ellie Dehn, soprano; Spencer Myer, piano; Richard Hawkins, clarinet (Oberlin Music 1304)

A CD on the brand new Oberlin Music label, released October 29th, features well-known artists who all have connections to Oberlin. Listen to the Ravel masterpieces on the disc—the String Quartet, Introduction & Allegro, Chansons madécasses and Cinq melodies populaires grecques—and read the authoritative liner notes by James O’Leary, the Oberlin musicologist.

