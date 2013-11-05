© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Glass, Rutter, Françaix Harpsichord Concertos

Published November 5, 2013 at 11:33 PM EST
harpsichord-concertos.jpg
harpsichord-concertos.jpg

Glass, Rutter, Françaix Harpsichord Concertos—Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord; West Side Chamber Orchestra/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 573146)
What a great disc this is, awarded 10's in Artistic Quality and Sound Quality by the ArkivMusic.com website. These three contemporary works for harpsichord and orchestra are easy on the ear, but clever and consistently interesting. John Rutter’s Suite Antique is a pure delight. Philip Glass’s Harpsichord Concerto displays and unquenchable vitality and touches of humor and takes advantage of the harpsichord’s natural role as soloist and accompanist. And the Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute and Strings by Jean Françaix is typically a zesty romp. The West Side Chamber Orchestra--based in New York--gave its first concert just two years ago.
Featured Tue 11/5, Thu 11/14, Mon 11/25