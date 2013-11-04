Mendelssohn & Schumann Concertos

Mendelssohn & Schumann Violin Concertos; Beethoven Romances Opp. 40 & 50—Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Göttingen Symphony/Christoph-Mathias Mueller (Çedille 144)

Here is another musician who appeared in Cleveland this fall: violinist Rachel Barton Pine helped open the CityMusic Cleveland season in October playing all five Mozart concertos. Ms. Barton Pine told me during her recent visit to WCLV “For the majority of my career, I had not been drawn to play Schumann’s concerto, but my opinion changed four years ago when I studies the score closely and collaborated with Maestro Mueller. His detailed and imaginative shaping of the orchestral accompaniment brought the music to life, and I was inspired to find new beauty in the solo violin part.” Hear the fruits of that partnership on this new disc!

