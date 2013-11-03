Program Guide 11-03-2013

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor - Lutoslawski Centenary

00:11:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117

00:25:00 00:25:00 Witold Lutoslawski Symphony No. 1

00:57:00 00:02:00 Witold Lutoslawski Fanfare for the Los Angeles Philharmonic

01:15:00 00:34:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: The Radio Legacy

02:03:00 00:12:49 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

Mariss Jansons (RCO Live 13006)

02:18:00 00:20:39 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor

Glenn Gould, piano; Dimitri Mitropoulos (RCO Live 13006)

02:41:00 00:43:33 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

Carlo Maria Giulini (RCO Live 13006)

03:26:00 00:22:52 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105

Eugene Ormandy (RCO Live 13006

03:50:00 00:10:00 Maurice Ravel: Excerpts from Ma mère l'oye

Bernard Haitink (RCO Live 13006)

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik: Quatuor in d for 2 flutes

Musica Amphion: recorder & basso continuo, Pieter-Jan Belder, recorder; Wilbert Hazelzet, traverso; Kate Clark, traverso; Menno van Delft, harpsichord; Alber Bruggen, cello Brilliant 93311 - Music: 4:16

David Maslanka: Symphony No. 8

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor 1. Moderate/very fast Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 13:35

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Justin Kohmetscher from Overland Park, Kansas

Puzzler Payoff: Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben I. The Hero

Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, Chicago, IL 0812(04-06) CSO Resound 901 1002 - Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in D for Viola da Gamba & Strings TWV 55:d5

Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 18:19

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D: Menuetto (Allegro)

English Chamber Orchestra. Jesus Lopez Cobos, conductor Ensayo 3417 - Music: 4:18

Lili Boulanger: Cortege

Catherine Peterson, flute; Rachelle McCabe, piano Chintimini Chamber Music Festival First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis, Oregon - Music: 1:45

Giovanni Pergolesi (arr Lesser): Sinfonia a Violoncello Solo: Presto

Laurence Lesser and Carol Ou, cellos Jordan Hall, New England Conservatory, Boston, Massachusetts New England Conservatory - Music: 1:25

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b D 759 "Unfinished"

New York Philharmonic. Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York - Music: 22:49

Andre Mathieu: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano

Alain Lefevre, piano; Laura Andriani, violin; David Ellis, cello Analekta 9286 - Music: 16:31

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Shipwrecks and Possession - With the positive reaction we got from September's show that included the work of Catriona O'Leary, we'll have a Halloween-themed program with her latest projects.

7:00 MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:03:58 William Byrd Ave verum corpus

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:09:00 00:05:27 Orlando Gibbons O clap your hands together

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:17:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:31:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:54:00 00:03:10 Thomas Tallis Salvator mundi

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 12, 2012 in the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, Texas

Houston Youth Symphony (Michael Webster, Artistic Director and Conductor, 82 members)

Excerpt from Leonore Overture No.3 Op 72b by Ludwig van Beethoven

Charles Seo, cello, age 16 from Houston, TX

Excerpt from Zigeunerweisen by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Shelby Nugent, horn, age 18 from Waterloo, IL

Movement (Massig bewegt) from Sonata in F by Paul Hindemith, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Aaron Bigeleisen, baritone, age 17 from Pittsford, NY

Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Esther Liao, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX

La Campanella from Grandes études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:05:00 00:06:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tsar's Bride: Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

10:12:00 00:09:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Sea and Sinbad's Ship from "Scheherazade"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Cecylia Arzewski, violin Telarc 80568

10:25:00 00:18:19 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

10:46:00 00:12:44 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Maria Larionoff, violin Naxos 572693

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:01:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

11:42:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049

11:53:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

11:57:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:10:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

12:17:00 00:04:23 John Barry Out of Africa: Love Theme

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

12:22:00 00:14:19 Eric Coates London Suite

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

12:39:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:48:00 00:06:30 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 2 in G Op 41

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

12:55:00 00:04:31 Pablo de Sarasate Introduction & Tarantella Op 43

Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich.

Excerpts from...

Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Five Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)

Vladimir Ashkenazy,piano (Telarc 80042 CD

Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)

Vladimir Ashkenazy,piano (Telarc 80042 CD

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 - "The Tsarinain a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)

Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

15:33:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

15:51:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor – Archival concert recorded live in Severance Hall March 12, 1981

16:04:00 00:52:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D major

17:01:00 00:18:42 Richard Strauss Die Frau ohne Schatten: Interludes

17:23:00 00:09:41 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

17:40:00 00:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:21 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

18:23:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

19:23:00 00:25:37 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat Op 70

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 2487

19:50:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Loris Chobanian, Donald Erb and Jack Gallagher

Loris Chobanian Miniatures for Cello & Orchestra

Regina Mushabac, cello Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble Dwight Oltman (private CD) 16:02

Donald Erb Ritual Observances

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin New World 80415 29:49

Jack Gallagher Berceuse

London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 5:19

21:54:00 00:05:48 Vincent Persichetti Pastoral for Winds Op 21

Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet Boston Rec 1063

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Outside the Box - prize-winning young organists explore intriguing repertoire beyond the same-old-same-old

Gaston Litaize: Epiphany.

Augustin Barié: Elegy

Joseph Ripka (2005 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/20/11)

Gaston Litaize: Scherzo from Douze Pieces

Jacob Street, organist.

Gaston Litaize: Prelude et danse fuguée

Daniel O’Connor (2009 Schlueter/New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/10)

Elsa Barraine: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in g

Dongho Lee (2010 Fisk/Auer Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN) Pro Organo 7245

David Yazbek: Dirt Rotten Scoundrels Overture.

Randy Newman: When she loved me.

Bruce Healey: Fantasmic

Nathan Avakian (1928 Kimball/Cleveland High School Auditorium, Portland, OR) Avakian Creative Works 709

Calvin Hampton: In Paradisium.

Emma Lou Diemer: I danced in the morning

Marshall Cuffe (1998 Dobson/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/22/08)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40

Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:09:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

23:19:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

23:26:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:36:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:44:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794

23:53:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

