Program Guide 11-03-2013
LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor - Lutoslawski Centenary
00:11:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117
00:25:00 00:25:00 Witold Lutoslawski Symphony No. 1
00:57:00 00:02:00 Witold Lutoslawski Fanfare for the Los Angeles Philharmonic
01:15:00 00:34:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: The Radio Legacy
02:03:00 00:12:49 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture
Mariss Jansons (RCO Live 13006)
02:18:00 00:20:39 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor
Glenn Gould, piano; Dimitri Mitropoulos (RCO Live 13006)
02:41:00 00:43:33 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
Carlo Maria Giulini (RCO Live 13006)
03:26:00 00:22:52 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105
Eugene Ormandy (RCO Live 13006
03:50:00 00:10:00 Maurice Ravel: Excerpts from Ma mère l'oye
Bernard Haitink (RCO Live 13006)
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik: Quatuor in d for 2 flutes
Musica Amphion: recorder & basso continuo, Pieter-Jan Belder, recorder; Wilbert Hazelzet, traverso; Kate Clark, traverso; Menno van Delft, harpsichord; Alber Bruggen, cello Brilliant 93311 - Music: 4:16
David Maslanka: Symphony No. 8
Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor 1. Moderate/very fast Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas - Music: 13:35
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Justin Kohmetscher from Overland Park, Kansas
Puzzler Payoff: Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben I. The Hero
Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, Chicago, IL 0812(04-06) CSO Resound 901 1002 - Music: 4:27
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in D for Viola da Gamba & Strings TWV 55:d5
Concerto Copenhagen; Jordi Savall, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - Music: 18:19
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D: Menuetto (Allegro)
English Chamber Orchestra. Jesus Lopez Cobos, conductor Ensayo 3417 - Music: 4:18
Lili Boulanger: Cortege
Catherine Peterson, flute; Rachelle McCabe, piano Chintimini Chamber Music Festival First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis, Oregon - Music: 1:45
Giovanni Pergolesi (arr Lesser): Sinfonia a Violoncello Solo: Presto
Laurence Lesser and Carol Ou, cellos Jordan Hall, New England Conservatory, Boston, Massachusetts New England Conservatory - Music: 1:25
Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b D 759 "Unfinished"
New York Philharmonic. Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, New York - Music: 22:49
Andre Mathieu: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano
Alain Lefevre, piano; Laura Andriani, violin; David Ellis, cello Analekta 9286 - Music: 16:31
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Shipwrecks and Possession - With the positive reaction we got from September's show that included the work of Catriona O'Leary, we'll have a Halloween-themed program with her latest projects.
7:00 MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:03:58 William Byrd Ave verum corpus
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
07:09:00 00:05:27 Orlando Gibbons O clap your hands together
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
07:17:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
07:31:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
07:54:00 00:03:10 Thomas Tallis Salvator mundi
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 12, 2012 in the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, Texas
Houston Youth Symphony (Michael Webster, Artistic Director and Conductor, 82 members)
Excerpt from Leonore Overture No.3 Op 72b by Ludwig van Beethoven
Charles Seo, cello, age 16 from Houston, TX
Excerpt from Zigeunerweisen by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Shelby Nugent, horn, age 18 from Waterloo, IL
Movement (Massig bewegt) from Sonata in F by Paul Hindemith, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Aaron Bigeleisen, baritone, age 17 from Pittsford, NY
Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Esther Liao, piano, age 15 from Houston, TX
La Campanella from Grandes études de Paganini S 141/3 in g-Sharp by Franz Liszt
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:05:00 00:06:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tsar's Bride: Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
10:12:00 00:09:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Sea and Sinbad's Ship from "Scheherazade"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Cecylia Arzewski, violin Telarc 80568
10:25:00 00:18:19 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
10:46:00 00:12:44 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Maria Larionoff, violin Naxos 572693
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:01:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154
11:42:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049
11:53:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca
Paramount Brass Centaur 2355
11:57:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:10:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319
12:17:00 00:04:23 John Barry Out of Africa: Love Theme
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
12:22:00 00:14:19 Eric Coates London Suite
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
12:39:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:48:00 00:06:30 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 2 in G Op 41
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
12:55:00 00:04:31 Pablo de Sarasate Introduction & Tarantella Op 43
Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich.
Excerpts from...
Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)
Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)
Five Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)
Vladimir Ashkenazy,piano (Telarc 80042 CD
Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)
Vladimir Ashkenazy,piano (Telarc 80042 CD
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 - "The Tsarinain a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509
15:33:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
15:51:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor – Archival concert recorded live in Severance Hall March 12, 1981
16:04:00 00:52:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D major
17:01:00 00:18:42 Richard Strauss Die Frau ohne Schatten: Interludes
17:23:00 00:09:41 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
17:40:00 00:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:19:21 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
18:23:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
19:23:00 00:25:37 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat Op 70
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 2487
19:50:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Loris Chobanian, Donald Erb and Jack Gallagher
Loris Chobanian Miniatures for Cello & Orchestra
Regina Mushabac, cello Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble Dwight Oltman (private CD) 16:02
Donald Erb Ritual Observances
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin New World 80415 29:49
Jack Gallagher Berceuse
London Symphony Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 5:19
21:54:00 00:05:48 Vincent Persichetti Pastoral for Winds Op 21
Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet Boston Rec 1063
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Outside the Box - prize-winning young organists explore intriguing repertoire beyond the same-old-same-old
Gaston Litaize: Epiphany.
Augustin Barié: Elegy
Joseph Ripka (2005 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/20/11)
Gaston Litaize: Scherzo from Douze Pieces
Jacob Street, organist.
Gaston Litaize: Prelude et danse fuguée
Daniel O’Connor (2009 Schlueter/New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/10)
Elsa Barraine: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in g
Dongho Lee (2010 Fisk/Auer Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN) Pro Organo 7245
David Yazbek: Dirt Rotten Scoundrels Overture.
Randy Newman: When she loved me.
Bruce Healey: Fantasmic
Nathan Avakian (1928 Kimball/Cleveland High School Auditorium, Portland, OR) Avakian Creative Works 709
Calvin Hampton: In Paradisium.
Emma Lou Diemer: I danced in the morning
Marshall Cuffe (1998 Dobson/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/22/08)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40
Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325
23:09:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498
23:19:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200
23:26:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
23:36:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:44:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794
23:53:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250