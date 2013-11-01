The Phoenix Rising: Tudor Church Music—Stile Antico (Harm Mundi 807572)

Among the many good works funded by the Carnegie UK Trust (celebrating its centenary this year), their publication of an anthology entitled Tudor Church Music in the 1920s helped transform the musical life England. For the first time, a significant body of the greatest compositions from around the turn of the 17th century became accessible to scholars, performers and listeners alike. On The Phoenix Rising, Stile Antico presents a varied selection of the finest pieces from the collection in a program centered around William Byrd's masterful five-part mass. The ensemble recently appeared here in Cleveland singing selections from this new disc.

