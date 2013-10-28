Program Guide 10-28-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:25:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 2 in A major Op 2

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

00:29:00 00:44:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130

01:15:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

02:19:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

03:01:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

03:31:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

04:02:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

04:32:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

04:57:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

05:17:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

05:38:00 00:05:40 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

05:52:00 00:04:55 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Elegie Op 27

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

05:57:00 00:01:55 Béla Bartók Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:00 00:02:06 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

06:10:00 00:08:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Allegro from Concerto in D

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

06:20:00 00:05:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

06:25:00 00:08:28 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156

06:35:00 00:02:17 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela"

New London Consort Members of l'Oiseau 436131

06:38:00 00:02:24 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses

Sir Thomas Beecham Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 63412

06:40:00 00:07:06 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

06:51:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens

Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029

06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March "The High School Cadets"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503

07:05:00 00:03:44 Gerardo Matos Rodríguez La Cumparsita

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

07:10:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915

07:16:00 00:03:51 Anderson & Roe Papageno!

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

07:25:00 00:06:01 Emil von Reznícek Donna Diana: Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80116

07:34:00 00:01:31 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba

Joshua Pierce, piano; Dorothy Jonas, piano MSR 1260

07:40:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

07:47:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

07:51:00 00:02:49 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: I am the very model

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353

07:55:00 00:02:22 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Concerto for 2 Violins in A Op 3

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001

08:05:00 00:01:07 Howard Hanson Fanfare for the Signal Corps

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80649

08:10:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

08:20:00 00:03:16 Sholom Secunda Bei mir bist du schön

Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105

08:23:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382

08:34:00 00:02:56 Karol Kurpinski Polish Wedding: Mazurka

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863

08:38:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

08:45:00 00:03:45 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

08:51:00 00:03:26 William Byrd Venite exultemus

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

08:55:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

09:05:00 00:16:49 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772

09:24:00 00:05:57 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

09:34:00 00:08:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90

Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234

09:43:00 00:07:48 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

09:55:00 00:02:58 Traditional Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

09:56:00 00:02:30 Richard Rodgers My Funny Valentine

Ellen Hargis, soprano; Paul O'Dette, lute Noyse 1

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313

10:02:00 00:03:25 Henry Mancini Drummer's Delight

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

10:09:00 00:07:45 Heinrich Marschner The Falconer's Bride: Overture Op 65

Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342

10:18:00 00:06:00 William Alwyn Five Preludes

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

10:26:00 00:04:57 Camargo Guàrnieri Dansa negra

Maximiano Valdés Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90227

10:32:00 00:12:30 Alberto Ginastera Panambí: Suite Op 1

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

10:45:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat Op 43

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

10:50:00 00:26:22 Franz Schubert Sonata in a "Arpeggione"

Sharon Robinson, cello; Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376

11:16:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Emlyn Ngai, violin; Naomi Guy, violin; Min-Young Kim, violin Eclectra 2059

11:28:00 00:04:31 Martin Peerson O rex gloriae

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

11:34:00 00:07:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo Op 34

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

12:18:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Op 47

Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27

12:27:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

12:34:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

12:44:00 00:11:06 Roger Quilter A Children's Overture Op 17

Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444

12:56:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

13:41:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams O Clap Your Hands

English Chamber Orchestra David Willcocks Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 69820

14:03:00 00:03:15 John Rutter O Clap Your Hands

Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John the Evangelist Choir St. John 2008

14:06:00 00:09:42 Felix Mendelssohn Overture for Wind Instruments Op 24

Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423104

14:20:00 00:08:10 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 5 in F Op 4

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Matthew Halls, organ Avie 2055

14:29:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava

BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311

14:42:00 00:10:07 Carl Nielsen Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

14:54:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

15:17:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

15:32:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

15:51:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Pianos

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano; Martha Argerich, piano Teldec 98407

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:00 Hieronymus Praetorius Cantate Domino

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

16:06:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

16:12:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat major Op 4

Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

16:28:00 00:06:18 Hans Zimmer Black Hawk Down: Leave No Man Behind

London Music Works Silva 1398

16:37:00 00:01:43 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in F major

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

16:41:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

16:52:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

16:55:00 00:04:22 Josef Suk Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

17:05:00 00:04:58 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

17:23:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Dance

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861

17:39:00 00:05:05 Thomas Tomkins Celebrate Jehovam

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

17:46:00 00:03:41 Thomas Lupo Miserere mei

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

17:52:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

17:56:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154

18:36:00 00:03:49 Maria Schneider Walking by Flashlight

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

18:43:00 00:03:30 Maria Schneider Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

18:49:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

18:53:00 00:04:30 Maria Schneider Drummond Stories: Quadrille

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Maria Schneider Dawn Upshaw, soprano ArtistShar 121

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:07:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La finta semplice: Overture

Mario Bernardi Calgary Philharmonic CBC 5149

19:11:00 00:43:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 4114

19:57:00 00:02:29 Julius Fucik March "The Merry Blacksmiths" Op 218

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

20:10:00 00:45:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Maria Larionoff, violin Naxos 572693

20:57:00 00:02:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Julianna De Giacomo, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Russell Thomas, tenor; Shenyang, bass; Manhattan School of Music Symphonic Chorus

21:10:00 00:26:00 Mark-Anthony Turnage Frieze [US Premiere - New York Philharmonic Co-Commission with the Royal Philharmonic Society and BBC Radio 3]

21:47:00 01:05:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:10:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

23:21:00 00:05:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "O Mensch, bewein dein' sünde Gross"

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

23:26:00 00:03:31 Thomas Weelkes O vos omnes

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

23:30:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 2 "Let my Prayer"

Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

23:39:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

23:45:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré

Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:56:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff

Daisies Op 38 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

23:57:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain

Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132