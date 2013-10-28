Program Guide 10-28-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:25:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 2 in A major Op 2
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
00:29:00 00:44:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130
01:15:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
02:19:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
03:01:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
03:31:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
04:02:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
04:32:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154
04:57:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
05:17:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody
Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726
05:38:00 00:05:40 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
05:52:00 00:04:55 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Elegie Op 27
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
05:57:00 00:01:55 Béla Bartók Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:02:06 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506
06:10:00 00:08:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Allegro from Concerto in D
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
06:20:00 00:05:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World
Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172
06:25:00 00:08:28 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156
06:35:00 00:02:17 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela"
New London Consort Members of l'Oiseau 436131
06:38:00 00:02:24 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses
Sir Thomas Beecham Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 63412
06:40:00 00:07:06 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
06:51:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens
Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029
06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March "The High School Cadets"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503
07:05:00 00:03:44 Gerardo Matos Rodríguez La Cumparsita
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
07:10:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915
07:16:00 00:03:51 Anderson & Roe Papageno!
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
07:25:00 00:06:01 Emil von Reznícek Donna Diana: Overture
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80116
07:34:00 00:01:31 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba
Joshua Pierce, piano; Dorothy Jonas, piano MSR 1260
07:40:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
07:47:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
07:51:00 00:02:49 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: I am the very model
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353
07:55:00 00:02:22 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Concerto for 2 Violins in A Op 3
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik 1001
08:05:00 00:01:07 Howard Hanson Fanfare for the Signal Corps
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80649
08:10:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612
08:20:00 00:03:16 Sholom Secunda Bei mir bist du schön
Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105
08:23:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382
08:34:00 00:02:56 Karol Kurpinski Polish Wedding: Mazurka
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863
08:38:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
08:45:00 00:03:45 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
08:51:00 00:03:26 William Byrd Venite exultemus
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
08:55:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
09:05:00 00:16:49 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772
09:24:00 00:05:57 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
09:34:00 00:08:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90
Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234
09:43:00 00:07:48 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
09:55:00 00:02:58 Traditional Just a Closer Walk with Thee
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
09:56:00 00:02:30 Richard Rodgers My Funny Valentine
Ellen Hargis, soprano; Paul O'Dette, lute Noyse 1
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313
10:02:00 00:03:25 Henry Mancini Drummer's Delight
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
10:09:00 00:07:45 Heinrich Marschner The Falconer's Bride: Overture Op 65
Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342
10:18:00 00:06:00 William Alwyn Five Preludes
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704
10:26:00 00:04:57 Camargo Guàrnieri Dansa negra
Maximiano Valdés Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90227
10:32:00 00:12:30 Alberto Ginastera Panambí: Suite Op 1
Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
10:45:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat Op 43
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
10:50:00 00:26:22 Franz Schubert Sonata in a "Arpeggione"
Sharon Robinson, cello; Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376
11:16:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Emlyn Ngai, violin; Naomi Guy, violin; Min-Young Kim, violin Eclectra 2059
11:28:00 00:04:31 Martin Peerson O rex gloriae
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
11:34:00 00:07:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo Op 34
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
12:18:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Op 47
Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27
12:27:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
12:34:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
12:44:00 00:11:06 Roger Quilter A Children's Overture Op 17
Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444
12:56:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
13:41:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams O Clap Your Hands
English Chamber Orchestra David Willcocks Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 69820
14:03:00 00:03:15 John Rutter O Clap Your Hands
Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John the Evangelist Choir St. John 2008
14:06:00 00:09:42 Felix Mendelssohn Overture for Wind Instruments Op 24
Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423104
14:20:00 00:08:10 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 5 in F Op 4
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Matthew Halls, organ Avie 2055
14:29:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava
BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311
14:42:00 00:10:07 Carl Nielsen Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
14:54:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
15:17:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
15:32:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
15:51:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Pianos
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano; Martha Argerich, piano Teldec 98407
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:00 Hieronymus Praetorius Cantate Domino
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
16:06:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
16:12:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat major Op 4
Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
16:28:00 00:06:18 Hans Zimmer Black Hawk Down: Leave No Man Behind
London Music Works Silva 1398
16:37:00 00:01:43 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in F major
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
16:41:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
16:52:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
16:55:00 00:04:22 Josef Suk Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
17:05:00 00:04:58 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
17:23:00 00:10:28 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Dance
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433861
17:39:00 00:05:05 Thomas Tomkins Celebrate Jehovam
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
17:46:00 00:03:41 Thomas Lupo Miserere mei
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
17:52:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
17:56:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9154
18:36:00 00:03:49 Maria Schneider Walking by Flashlight
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
18:43:00 00:03:30 Maria Schneider Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
18:49:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
18:53:00 00:04:30 Maria Schneider Drummond Stories: Quadrille
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Maria Schneider Dawn Upshaw, soprano ArtistShar 121
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:07:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart La finta semplice: Overture
Mario Bernardi Calgary Philharmonic CBC 5149
19:11:00 00:43:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Valéry Gergiev Vienna Philharmonic Philips 4114
19:57:00 00:02:29 Julius Fucik March "The Merry Blacksmiths" Op 218
Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
20:10:00 00:45:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Maria Larionoff, violin Naxos 572693
20:57:00 00:02:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée
Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171
THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Julianna De Giacomo, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Russell Thomas, tenor; Shenyang, bass; Manhattan School of Music Symphonic Chorus
21:10:00 00:26:00 Mark-Anthony Turnage Frieze [US Premiere - New York Philharmonic Co-Commission with the Royal Philharmonic Society and BBC Radio 3]
21:47:00 01:05:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
23:10:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104
23:21:00 00:05:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "O Mensch, bewein dein' sünde Gross"
Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835
23:26:00 00:03:31 Thomas Weelkes O vos omnes
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
23:30:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 2 "Let my Prayer"
Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304
23:39:00 00:06:30 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173
23:45:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré
Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911
23:56:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff
Daisies Op 38 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
23:57:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain
Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132