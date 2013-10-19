Program Guide 10-19-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

00:25:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

01:01:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

01:45:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

02:29:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

03:14:00 00:38:20 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

03:54:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos in F

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

04:20:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet

Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

04:49:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25

National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

05:17:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

05:39:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

05:54:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture

Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal Koss 1021

06:05:57 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen Suite

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Reference 75

06:24:45 Gaetano Donizetti Una lacrima (A Tear)

José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:29:03 Giuseppe Verdi L'esule (The exile)

José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:32:53 Vincenzo Bellini Dolente imagine d'Fille mia

José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:37:03 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D G 448

José Rey de la Torre, guitar; Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188

07:00:50 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Piano Concerto

Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268

07:29:47 Edward Elgar Cello Concertoin e Minor, Op. 85

Sol Gabetta, cello; Danish National Symphony Orchestra Mario Venzago RCA 765824

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Granados: Goyescas-Intermezzo

Philharmonia Orchestra; Herbert von Karajan, conductor EMI 69467 - Music: 4:27

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico botticelliano (Botticelli Triptych) - Spring, The Adoration of the Magi & The Birth of Venus

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Fredrik Burstedt, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 19:15

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cameron Carpenter from New York City

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A from Six Piano Pieces Op 118/2

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Marc Albrecht, conductor Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Music: 10:59

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse Russe" from Swan Lake op. 20 Act III

Joshua Bell, violin Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 94832 - Music: 4:25

Franz Liszt: Benediction de Dieu dans la Solitude

Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Massachusetts - Music: 17:08

Peter Tchaikovsky: None but the lonely heart

Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano; Malcom Martineau, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 2:52

Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13

Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51

Peteris Vasks: Gramata cellam (encore) 2. Dolcissimo

Sol Gabetta, cello and vocalist Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 3:58

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Courtroom Drama - We'll hear music from Philadelphia, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Times Square from Michael Clayton, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 850 2 - James Newton Howard

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

The Untouchables from The Untouchables, 1987 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1236 - Ennio Morricone

original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Horses from Michael Clayton, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 850 2 - James Newton Howard

The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Precedent from Philadelphia, 1993 – Epic EK 57624 - Howard Shore

original soundtrack

Suite from To Kill A Mockingbird, 1962 – Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein

Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Inherit The Wind from Inherit The Wind, 1960 – Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold

The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

Liebesleid from Judgment at Nuremburg, 1961 – Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold

The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

Cue from A Man For All Seasons, 1966 – RCA VDM-116 - Georges Delerue

original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

The Long Road To Justice from Amistad, 1997 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams

Philip Collins, trumpet/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Plea Bargain from A Few Good Men, 1992 – Columbia CK 53391 - Marc Shaiman

original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Overture, Signing and Bellevue Carol from Miracle on 34th Street, 1994 - Fox Records 75517449802 - Bruce Broughton

original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Allegro from Concerto in A Major for Mandolin – Telarc 80221 - Antonio Vivaldi

Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Trial and Error and Pep Talk from A Few Good Men, 1992 – Columbia CK 53391

Marc Shaiman - original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Dry Your Tears Afrika from Amistad, 1997 – Silva SILCD 1182 - John Williams

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Titles from Presumed Innocent, 1990 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prologue from JFK, 1991 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Tim Morrison, trumpet/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky: Musical Arsonists

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:04:45 Arturo Márquez Conga del Fuego

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

12:15:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

12:33:00 00:06:07 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:39:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:47:00 00:08:49 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & Great Gate

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

OPERA IN AMERICA: Cleveland Orchestra

13:00:00 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff

Richard Sutcliff..Sir John Falstaff

Twyla Robinson...Mrs. Alice Ford

Vladimir Chernov...Mr. Ford

Cinzia Forte...Nannetta

Cataldo Caputo...Fenton

Felicity Palmer...Mistress Quickly

Kelly O’Connor...Mrs. Meg Page

Max Rene Cosotti...Dr. Caius

Scott Scully...Bardolfo

Ain Anger...Pistola

Conductor: Franz Welser-Möst

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:19:00 00:23:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

15:45:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

15:57:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER: Jerusalem String Quartet

16:04:00 00:21:15 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op 110

16:29:00 00:27:19 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 12 in D flat major Op 133

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded: May 30, 2012 in Bogota, Colombia

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia ("FJC", the Colombian Youth Philharmonic), Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Batalla Imperial from Tiento del Primer Tono y Batalla Imperial (aka "Tiento") by Cristóbal Halffter (b.1930)

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Excerpt from Death and Transfiguration Op 24 by Richard Strauss

Christopher O'Riley, piano; Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Vvariations 19-24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Allegro Ensemble, Martha Sofía Rivera, Director

El Abrazo by Gustavo Adolfo Renjifo (arr Martha Sofía Rivera) and Te Olvidé by Antonio María Peñaloza (arr Martha Sofía Rivera)

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor

Colombia Tierra Querida (Colombia Beloved Land)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Pass That Football! - It’s that time of the year when the snap of the football is heard in the land, so we salute musicals set mostly on college and high school campuses.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:03 Cole Porter Bingo Eli Yale

Company Cole -- Original London Cast RCA CRL2-5054

18:01:57 00:02:57 Ralph Blane Buckle Down, Winsocki

Company Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:04:53 00:00:32 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Good Old Atwater

Company Leave It to Jane -- Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002

18:05:24 00:00:58 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song

Company All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:06:56 00:04:03 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse

Leave it to Jane Kathleen Murray Leave It to Jane -- Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002

18:11:27 00:02:17 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Pottawattamie

Company Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Pained Smiles PS1368

18:14:03 00:01:26 Richard Rodgers Heroes in the Fall

Company Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Painted Smiles PS1368

18:15:29 00:01:37 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Physical Fitness

Company All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:17:02 00:03:15 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green PassThat Football

Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48021

18:20:16 00:02:43 Carol Hall The Aggie Song

Company The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-11683

18:22:59 00:03:53 R.Edens-B.Comden-A.Green The French Lesson

Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027

18:26:48 00:02:54 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Varsity Drag

Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027

18:30:29 00:05:13 Hugh Martin You Are for Loving

Best Foot Forward Best Foot Forward -- Off B'way Revival Cadence CLP24012

18:36:01 00:03:08 Hugh Martin The Three B's

N.Walker,J.Allyson,G.DeHaven Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:39:37 00:02:28 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Mary Jane Walsh Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood JJA 19823

18:41:59 00:01:43 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Best Things in Life Are Free

June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027

18:43:37 00:02:03 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time

Ray Bolger, Eileen Herlie All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:46:09 00:04:47 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart College on Broadway

Company Fly With Me -- 1980 Columbia Cast Original Cast OC8023

18:51:06 00:01:54 Gershwins Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:49 Hugh Martin-Ralph Blane Filler: Finale from "Best Foot Forward"

Company Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:25:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Gaffigan; Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded live at the Blossom Festival

20:04:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude

20:14:00 00:43:49 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

21:02:00 00:49:53 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite

21:41:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gerard Hoffnung’s Oxford Union Speech and some of the Hoffnung/Charles Richardson Interviews...also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

23:23:00 00:05:22 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn

Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 56241

23:28:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from "The Wakeful Night"

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:34:00 00:05:25 John Sheppard Responsory "In pace in idipsum"

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

23:41:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:48:00 00:05:40 Benjamin Godard Berceuse from "Jocelyn"

Eroica Trio EMI 56482

23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

23:57:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192