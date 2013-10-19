© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 10-19-2013

Published October 19, 2013 at 6:17 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

00:25:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

01:01:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

01:45:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

02:29:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

03:14:00 00:38:20 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

03:54:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos in F
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

04:20:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet
Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

04:49:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25
National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

05:17:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244

05:39:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

05:54:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture
Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal Koss 1021

06:05:57 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen Suite
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Reference 75

06:24:45 Gaetano Donizetti Una lacrima (A Tear)
José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:29:03 Giuseppe Verdi L'esule (The exile)
José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:32:53 Vincenzo Bellini Dolente imagine d'Fille mia
José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:37:03 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D G 448
José Rey de la Torre, guitar; Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188

07:00:50 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Piano Concerto
Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268

07:29:47 Edward Elgar Cello Concertoin e Minor, Op. 85
Sol Gabetta, cello; Danish National Symphony Orchestra Mario Venzago RCA 765824

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Enrique Granados: Goyescas-Intermezzo
Philharmonia Orchestra; Herbert von Karajan, conductor EMI 69467 - Music: 4:27

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico botticelliano (Botticelli Triptych) - Spring, The Adoration of the Magi & The Birth of Venus
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Fredrik Burstedt, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 19:15

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cameron Carpenter from New York City

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A from Six Piano Pieces Op 118/2
Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Marc Albrecht, conductor Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Music: 10:59

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse Russe" from Swan Lake op. 20 Act III
Joshua Bell, violin Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 94832 - Music: 4:25

Franz Liszt: Benediction de Dieu dans la Solitude
Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Massachusetts - Music: 17:08

Peter Tchaikovsky: None but the lonely heart
Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano; Malcom Martineau, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 2:52

Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13
Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51

Peteris Vasks: Gramata cellam (encore) 2. Dolcissimo
Sol Gabetta, cello and vocalist Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 3:58

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Courtroom Drama - We'll hear music from Philadelphia, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Times Square from Michael Clayton, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 850 2 - James Newton Howard
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

The Untouchables from The Untouchables, 1987 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1236 - Ennio Morricone
original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Horses from Michael Clayton, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 850 2 - James Newton Howard
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Precedent from Philadelphia, 1993 – Epic EK 57624 - Howard Shore
original soundtrack

Suite from To Kill A Mockingbird, 1962 – Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein
Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Inherit The Wind from Inherit The Wind, 1960 – Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold
The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

Liebesleid from Judgment at Nuremburg, 1961 – Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold
The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

Cue from A Man For All Seasons, 1966 – RCA VDM-116 - Georges Delerue
original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

The Long Road To Justice from Amistad, 1997 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams
Philip Collins, trumpet/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Plea Bargain from A Few Good Men, 1992 – Columbia CK 53391 - Marc Shaiman
original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Overture, Signing and Bellevue Carol from Miracle on 34th Street, 1994 - Fox Records 75517449802 - Bruce Broughton
original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Allegro from Concerto in A Major for Mandolin – Telarc 80221 - Antonio Vivaldi
Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Trial and Error and Pep Talk from A Few Good Men, 1992 – Columbia CK 53391
Marc Shaiman - original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

The Long Road to Justice from Amistad, 1997 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams
Philip Collins, trumpet/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Dry Your Tears Afrika from Amistad, 1997 – Silva SILCD 1182 - John Williams
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Titles from Presumed Innocent, 1990 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prologue from JFK, 1991 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Tim Morrison, trumpet/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky: Musical Arsonists

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:04:45 Arturo Márquez Conga del Fuego
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

12:15:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

12:33:00 00:06:07 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:39:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:47:00 00:08:49 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & Great Gate
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

OPERA IN AMERICA: Cleveland Orchestra
13:00:00 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff
Richard Sutcliff..Sir John Falstaff
Twyla Robinson...Mrs. Alice Ford
Vladimir Chernov...Mr. Ford
Cinzia Forte...Nannetta
Cataldo Caputo...Fenton
Felicity Palmer...Mistress Quickly
Kelly O’Connor...Mrs. Meg Page
Max Rene Cosotti...Dr. Caius
Scott Scully...Bardolfo
Ain Anger...Pistola
Conductor: Franz Welser-Möst

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:19:00 00:23:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

15:45:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

15:57:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER: Jerusalem String Quartet
16:04:00 00:21:15 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op 110

16:29:00 00:27:19 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 12 in D flat major Op 133

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded: May 30, 2012 in Bogota, Colombia
Filarmónica Joven de Colombia ("FJC", the Colombian Youth Philharmonic), Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Batalla Imperial from Tiento del Primer Tono y Batalla Imperial (aka "Tiento") by Cristóbal Halffter (b.1930)

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Excerpt from Death and Transfiguration Op 24 by Richard Strauss

Christopher O'Riley, piano; Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Vvariations 19-24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Allegro Ensemble, Martha Sofía Rivera, Director
El Abrazo by Gustavo Adolfo Renjifo (arr Martha Sofía Rivera) and Te Olvidé by Antonio María Peñaloza (arr Martha Sofía Rivera)

Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Colombia Tierra Querida (Colombia Beloved Land)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Pass That Football! - It’s that time of the year when the snap of the football is heard in the land, so we salute musicals set mostly on college and high school campuses.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:03 Cole Porter Bingo Eli Yale
Company Cole -- Original London Cast RCA CRL2-5054

18:01:57 00:02:57 Ralph Blane Buckle Down, Winsocki
Company Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:04:53 00:00:32 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Good Old Atwater
Company Leave It to Jane -- Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002

18:05:24 00:00:58 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song
Company All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:06:56 00:04:03 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse
Leave it to Jane Kathleen Murray Leave It to Jane -- Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002

18:11:27 00:02:17 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Pottawattamie
Company Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Pained Smiles PS1368

18:14:03 00:01:26 Richard Rodgers Heroes in the Fall
Company Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Painted Smiles PS1368

18:15:29 00:01:37 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Physical Fitness
Company All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:17:02 00:03:15 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green PassThat Football
Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48021

18:20:16 00:02:43 Carol Hall The Aggie Song
Company The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-11683

18:22:59 00:03:53 R.Edens-B.Comden-A.Green The French Lesson
Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027

18:26:48 00:02:54 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Varsity Drag
Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027

18:30:29 00:05:13 Hugh Martin You Are for Loving
Best Foot Forward Best Foot Forward -- Off B'way Revival Cadence CLP24012

18:36:01 00:03:08 Hugh Martin The Three B's
N.Walker,J.Allyson,G.DeHaven Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:39:37 00:02:28 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Mary Jane Walsh Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood JJA 19823

18:41:59 00:01:43 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Best Things in Life Are Free
June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027

18:43:37 00:02:03 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time
Ray Bolger, Eileen Herlie All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:46:09 00:04:47 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart College on Broadway
Company Fly With Me -- 1980 Columbia Cast Original Cast OC8023

18:51:06 00:01:54 Gershwins Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:49 Hugh Martin-Ralph Blane Filler: Finale from "Best Foot Forward"
Company Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

19:25:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Gaffigan; Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded live at the Blossom Festival
20:04:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude

20:14:00 00:43:49 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

21:02:00 00:49:53 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite

21:41:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gerard Hoffnung’s Oxford Union Speech and some of the Hoffnung/Charles Richardson Interviews...also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

23:23:00 00:05:22 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn
Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 56241

23:28:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from "The Wakeful Night"
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:34:00 00:05:25 John Sheppard Responsory "In pace in idipsum"
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

23:41:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:48:00 00:05:40 Benjamin Godard Berceuse from "Jocelyn"
Eroica Trio EMI 56482

23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India
Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

23:57:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192