Program Guide 10-19-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
00:25:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273
01:01:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633
01:45:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054
02:29:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
03:14:00 00:38:20 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
03:54:00 00:25:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos in F
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505
04:20:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet
Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706
04:49:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25
National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754
05:17:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber James Galway, flute RCA 60244
05:39:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
05:54:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture
Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal Koss 1021
06:05:57 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen Suite
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Reference 75
06:24:45 Gaetano Donizetti Una lacrima (A Tear)
José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863
06:29:03 Giuseppe Verdi L'esule (The exile)
José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863
06:32:53 Vincenzo Bellini Dolente imagine d'Fille mia
José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863
06:37:03 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D G 448
José Rey de la Torre, guitar; Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188
07:00:50 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Piano Concerto
Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268
07:29:47 Edward Elgar Cello Concertoin e Minor, Op. 85
Sol Gabetta, cello; Danish National Symphony Orchestra Mario Venzago RCA 765824
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Enrique Granados: Goyescas-Intermezzo
Philharmonia Orchestra; Herbert von Karajan, conductor EMI 69467 - Music: 4:27
Ottorino Respighi: Trittico botticelliano (Botticelli Triptych) - Spring, The Adoration of the Magi & The Birth of Venus
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Fredrik Burstedt, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 19:15
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cameron Carpenter from New York City
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A from Six Piano Pieces Op 118/2
Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Marc Albrecht, conductor Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Music: 10:59
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse Russe" from Swan Lake op. 20 Act III
Joshua Bell, violin Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Sony 94832 - Music: 4:25
Franz Liszt: Benediction de Dieu dans la Solitude
Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Chamber Music Festival Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Massachusetts - Music: 17:08
Peter Tchaikovsky: None but the lonely heart
Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano; Malcom Martineau, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, Georgia - Music: 2:52
Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13
Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51
Peteris Vasks: Gramata cellam (encore) 2. Dolcissimo
Sol Gabetta, cello and vocalist Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 3:58
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Courtroom Drama - We'll hear music from Philadelphia, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Times Square from Michael Clayton, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 850 2 - James Newton Howard
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.
The Untouchables from The Untouchables, 1987 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1236 - Ennio Morricone
original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Horses from Michael Clayton, 2007 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 850 2 - James Newton Howard
The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.
Precedent from Philadelphia, 1993 – Epic EK 57624 - Howard Shore
original soundtrack
Suite from To Kill A Mockingbird, 1962 – Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein
Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Inherit The Wind from Inherit The Wind, 1960 – Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold
The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.
Liebesleid from Judgment at Nuremburg, 1961 – Vocalion CDLK 4178 - Ernest Gold
The London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.
Cue from A Man For All Seasons, 1966 – RCA VDM-116 - Georges Delerue
original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.
The Long Road To Justice from Amistad, 1997 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams
Philip Collins, trumpet/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Plea Bargain from A Few Good Men, 1992 – Columbia CK 53391 - Marc Shaiman
original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
Overture, Signing and Bellevue Carol from Miracle on 34th Street, 1994 - Fox Records 75517449802 - Bruce Broughton
original soundtrack/Bruce Broughton, cond.
Allegro from Concerto in A Major for Mandolin – Telarc 80221 - Antonio Vivaldi
Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Trial and Error and Pep Talk from A Few Good Men, 1992 – Columbia CK 53391
Marc Shaiman - original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.
The Long Road to Justice from Amistad, 1997 – Telarc 80495 - John Williams
Philip Collins, trumpet/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Dry Your Tears Afrika from Amistad, 1997 – Silva SILCD 1182 - John Williams
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
End Titles from Presumed Innocent, 1990 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Prologue from JFK, 1991 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
Tim Morrison, trumpet/original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Igor Stravinsky: Musical Arsonists
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:04:45 Arturo Márquez Conga del Fuego
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
12:15:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012
12:33:00 00:06:07 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
12:39:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
12:47:00 00:08:49 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & Great Gate
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
OPERA IN AMERICA: Cleveland Orchestra
13:00:00 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff
Richard Sutcliff..Sir John Falstaff
Twyla Robinson...Mrs. Alice Ford
Vladimir Chernov...Mr. Ford
Cinzia Forte...Nannetta
Cataldo Caputo...Fenton
Felicity Palmer...Mistress Quickly
Kelly O’Connor...Mrs. Meg Page
Max Rene Cosotti...Dr. Caius
Scott Scully...Bardolfo
Ain Anger...Pistola
Conductor: Franz Welser-Möst
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:19:00 00:23:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827
15:45:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825
15:57:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER: Jerusalem String Quartet
16:04:00 00:21:15 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor Op 110
16:29:00 00:27:19 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 12 in D flat major Op 133
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded: May 30, 2012 in Bogota, Colombia
Filarmónica Joven de Colombia ("FJC", the Colombian Youth Philharmonic), Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Batalla Imperial from Tiento del Primer Tono y Batalla Imperial (aka "Tiento") by Cristóbal Halffter (b.1930)
Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Excerpt from Death and Transfiguration Op 24 by Richard Strauss
Christopher O'Riley, piano; Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Vvariations 19-24 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Allegro Ensemble, Martha Sofía Rivera, Director
El Abrazo by Gustavo Adolfo Renjifo (arr Martha Sofía Rivera) and Te Olvidé by Antonio María Peñaloza (arr Martha Sofía Rivera)
Filarmónica Joven de Colombia, Luis Guillermo Vicaria, conductor
Colombia Tierra Querida (Colombia Beloved Land)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Pass That Football! - It’s that time of the year when the snap of the football is heard in the land, so we salute musicals set mostly on college and high school campuses.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:03 Cole Porter Bingo Eli Yale
Company Cole -- Original London Cast RCA CRL2-5054
18:01:57 00:02:57 Ralph Blane Buckle Down, Winsocki
Company Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774
18:04:53 00:00:32 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Good Old Atwater
Company Leave It to Jane -- Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002
18:05:24 00:00:58 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song
Company All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216
18:06:56 00:04:03 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse
Leave it to Jane Kathleen Murray Leave It to Jane -- Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002
18:11:27 00:02:17 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Pottawattamie
Company Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Pained Smiles PS1368
18:14:03 00:01:26 Richard Rodgers Heroes in the Fall
Company Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Painted Smiles PS1368
18:15:29 00:01:37 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Physical Fitness
Company All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216
18:17:02 00:03:15 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green PassThat Football
Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48021
18:20:16 00:02:43 Carol Hall The Aggie Song
Company The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-11683
18:22:59 00:03:53 R.Edens-B.Comden-A.Green The French Lesson
Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027
18:26:48 00:02:54 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Varsity Drag
Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027
18:30:29 00:05:13 Hugh Martin You Are for Loving
Best Foot Forward Best Foot Forward -- Off B'way Revival Cadence CLP24012
18:36:01 00:03:08 Hugh Martin The Three B's
N.Walker,J.Allyson,G.DeHaven Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774
18:39:37 00:02:28 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Mary Jane Walsh Rodgers and Hart in Hollywood JJA 19823
18:41:59 00:01:43 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Best Things in Life Are Free
June Allyson Good News -- Original Film Soundtrack Sony AK47027
18:43:37 00:02:03 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time
Ray Bolger, Eileen Herlie All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216
18:46:09 00:04:47 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart College on Broadway
Company Fly With Me -- 1980 Columbia Cast Original Cast OC8023
18:51:06 00:01:54 Gershwins Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:09 00:03:49 Hugh Martin-Ralph Blane Filler: Finale from "Best Foot Forward"
Company Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155
19:25:00 00:27:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/James Gaffigan; Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded live at the Blossom Festival
20:04:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude
20:14:00 00:43:49 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
21:02:00 00:49:53 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite
21:41:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Gerard Hoffnung’s Oxford Union Speech and some of the Hoffnung/Charles Richardson Interviews...also Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224
23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
23:23:00 00:05:22 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn
Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 56241
23:28:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from "The Wakeful Night"
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715
23:34:00 00:05:25 John Sheppard Responsory "In pace in idipsum"
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419
23:41:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
23:48:00 00:05:40 Benjamin Godard Berceuse from "Jocelyn"
Eroica Trio EMI 56482
23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India
Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640
23:57:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192