Haydn Cello Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 and Myslivecek Concerto in C—Wendy Warner, cello; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall (Çedille 142)

Pity cellists who want to explore 18th century concerto repertoire. Historians say the two Haydn concertos that survive represent a fraction of his output; several others are lost. The work by Josef Myslivecek on this new disc was not even written for the cello; it’s an arrangement of one of the composer’s violin concertos. Camerata Chicago was formed in 2003 by conductor Drostan Hall.

