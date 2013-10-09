© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Haydn Cello Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 and Myslivecek Concerto in C

Published October 9, 2013 at 3:42 PM EDT
Haydn Cello Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 and Myslivecek Concerto in C—Wendy Warner, cello; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall (Çedille 142)
Pity cellists who want to explore 18th century concerto repertoire. Historians say the two Haydn concertos that survive represent a fraction of his output; several others are lost. The work by Josef Myslivecek on this new disc was not even written for the cello; it’s an arrangement of one of the composer’s violin concertos. Camerata Chicago was formed in 2003 by conductor Drostan Hall.
Featured Wed 10/9, Fri 10/18, Tue 10/29