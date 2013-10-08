© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Madrigalian Motets from Jacobean England

Published October 8, 2013 at 3:39 PM EDT
quire-motets.jpg
quire-motets.jpg

Madrigalian Motets from Jacobean England—Quire Cleveland/Ross Duffin (Quire Cleveland )
These Latin motets are from the reign of James I when the Church of England had no sanctioned Latin liturgy and Catholic services were illegal. This music basically should not exist, and many of the works had to be painstakingly reconstructed by musicologist/conductor Ross Duffin. The composers—some of the best madrigalists of their day—include Byrd, Weelkes, Tomkins, Ferrabosco Jr., Wilbye and others. (The link sends you to the CD Baby website.)
Featured Tue 10/8, Thu 10/17, Mon 10/28