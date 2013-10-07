Alessio Bax Plays Brahms—Alessio Bax, piano (Signum 309)

"...Alessio Bax proves himself here to be an ideal Brahmsian. The disc’s sampling of Brahms’s early, middle, and late piano music follows an artful sequence that moves from the yearning, gloomy Op 10 Ballades, to the emotionally varied, experimental Op 76 pieces, to the Paganini Variations’ splendid showiness, and into even further levels of exhibitionism with Bax’s doctoring of a Cziffra-transcribed Hungarian Dance." --Paul Orgel in Fanfare

