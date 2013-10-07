© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Alessio Bax Plays Brahms

Published October 7, 2013 at 3:36 PM EDT
brahms-bax.jpg
brahms-bax.jpg

Alessio Bax Plays Brahms—Alessio Bax, piano (Signum 309)
"...Alessio Bax proves himself here to be an ideal Brahmsian. The disc’s sampling of Brahms’s early, middle, and late piano music follows an artful sequence that moves from the yearning, gloomy Op 10 Ballades, to the emotionally varied, experimental Op 76 pieces, to the Paganini Variations’ splendid showiness, and into even further levels of exhibitionism with Bax’s doctoring of a Cziffra-transcribed Hungarian Dance." --Paul Orgel in Fanfare
Featured Mon 10/7, Wed 10/16, Fri 10/25