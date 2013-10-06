Program Guide 10-06-2013

LA PHILHARMONIC - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:08:00 00:06:47 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess

00:25:00 00:20:00 Steven Stucky Symphony

01:10:00 00:33:56 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: Composers at the Helm

02:04:00 00:03:50 Igor Stravinsky Fireworks Op 4

Hans Werner Henze (RCO Live 05001) [04:17]

02:10:00 00:30:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat

Leonard Bernstein (RCO Live 08005) [30:10]

02:42:00 00:19:40 Charles Ives Three Places in New England

John Adams (RCO Live 11004) [18:20]

03:04:00 00:37:22 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56

Bruno Maderna (RCO Live 05001) [37:38]

03:43:00 00:15:14 Willem van Otterloo Symphonietta

Willem van Otterloo (Composer's Voice CVCD 9) [15:14]

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria

Maya Beiser, cello, Anthony de Mare, piano Koch 7442 music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourree in g from English Suite No. 2

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, Texas music: 2:47

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, Texas Music: 3:31

Piano Puzzler: Keith Weber from Houston, Texas

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano - Con moto

Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213 Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 78

Anthony Marwood, violin; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Wigmore Hall, London, England Music: 19:15

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2/2 "Birthday"

Tempesta di Mare Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Music: 6:07

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Böcklin Op 128 - Bacchanale

Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:30

John Dowland: Four Galliards

Nigel North, lute; Minnesota Guitar Society Sundin Hall - Hamline University; St. Paul, Minnesota Music: 6:23

John Dowland (arr Patrick Russ): Come again! Sweet love doth now invite

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar CDC 47196 Music: 2:23

William Byrd: In nomine

Piffaro Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Music: 2:04

Edward Elgar: Allegro Piacevole (mv1) from Serenade for Strings Op 20

Martin Chalifour, concertmaster; William Pu, violin; Helen Nightengale, violin; Beth Newdome, violin; Philip Pan, violin; Jun Iwasaki, violin; Sabina Thatcher, viola; James Dunham, viola; Suzanne LeFevre, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello; Deborah Dunham, bass Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival Venues Unknown,

Fernandina Beach, Florida Music: 2:59

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat D 897

Juho Pohjonen, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo The Center for the Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, California Music: 10:26

Franz Schreker: Prelude to a Drama

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall; Buffalo, New York City Music: 17:10

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: New York Early Music Celebration 2013: Pro Musica Polonica - This wonderful celebration of early Polish music will be taking place from October 4 - 20; we will preview some of the music and performers.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse

John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109

07:14:00 00:20:16 Ignacio de Jerúsalem (attrib.): Polychoral Mass in D

Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 96353

07:36:00 00:18:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Missa Brevis in B flat

Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded March 3, 2013 in Athens, GA

Maria Ioudenitch, violin, age 17 from Overland Park, KS

Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Bokyung Byun, guitar, age 18 from New York, NY

Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Memories of the Alhambra) by Francisco Tárrega

Ariela Bohrod, piano, age 17 from Madison, WI, and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op.22 by Frédéric Chopin

Wickliffe Simmons, cello, age 19 from Atlanta, GA

Kaddish by Maurice Ravel, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The Hartman-Warren-Doyle Trio: Luther Warren, violin, age 17 from New Brighton, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 16 from Minneapolis, MN; and Derek Hartman, piano, age 15 from Blaine, MN

Moderato Assai from the Piano Trio in g Op 15 by Bedrich Smetana

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

10:04:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60

BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115

10:32:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

10:47:00 00:03:38 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 2 in G

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

10:50:00 00:05:21 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 3 in E flat

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:00:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

11:23:00 00:19:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

11:49:00 00:05:35 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

11:51:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire"

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433862

BBC NEWS; WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:08:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

12:22:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

12:36:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

12:50:00 00:10:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music - Excerpts from the following works:

Alexander Scriabin Piano Concerto No.1 in f-Sharp (1896)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Symphony No.4 Op 54 "Poem of ecstasy" (1905-08)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Prometheus Op 60 "Poem of Fire" (1908-10)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.1 in c-Sharp Op 2 (1894)

Vladimir Horowitz,piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.12 in d-Sharp Op 8 (1894)

Vladimir Horowitz,piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.4 in B Op 8 (1894)

Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)

Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.7 in b-Flat Op 8 (1894)

Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.9 in g-Sharp Op 8 (1894)

Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

Alexander Scriabin Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)

Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:30:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat Op 38

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591

15:34:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

15:47:00 00:03:26 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's "Widmung"

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

15:51:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo

Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Rosenwein, oboe – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:03:00 Paul Hindemith Kammermusik No. 1

16:25:00 00:26:33 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major

17:05:00 00:48:34 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:07:22 Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

18:11:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

19:22:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

19:57:00 00:56:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 461343

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001)

Melissa Chung, vilin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

Jeffrey Mumford: Two Haiku Settings: “of place and love” (2006)

Elisabeth Stevens, soprano; Network for New Music/Jan Krziwicki, cond. (private CD) 7:00

Jeffrey Mumford: ringing fields of enveloping blue

Joshua Gordon, cello; Christopher Oldfather, piano (private CD) 14:22

Jeffrey Mumford: verdant and shimmering air: four views of a reflected forest (2007)

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Senior Orchestra/Margery Deutsch, cond. (private CD) 8:45

Jeffrey Mumford: as a spray of reflected meadowlight informs the air

Nathan Mandel, alto saxophone; Anabelle Tirada, violin; Bryan Stanbridge, marimba and vibraphone; Jeffrey Heisler, cond. (CCG CD 11-09-04) 8:44

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Unlocking Locklair - a focus on the man behind the music of prolific American composer Dan Locklair.

Dan Locklair: O Festive Day (premiere)

Michael E. Lodico (1980 Schantz/1st United Methodist Church, Waynesville, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/7/12)

Dan Locklair: Trumpets of Light (premiere)

Lorraine Cohen, trumpet; Matthew Phelps (1957-65 Schantz/Reformed Church, Bronxville, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/23/11)

Dan Locklair: Anthem, The Lone Wild Bird (1979)

Las Cantates Women’s Choir, University of Mexico/Maxine Thévenot, director (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 938

Dan Locklair: Concerto for Organ and Orchestra (2010)

Eastern Festival Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Susan Bates (1982 Fisk/Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/11)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

23:09:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble

Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455

23:20:00 00:09:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

23:29:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings

Guildhall Strings RCA 7846

23:41:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

23:46:00 00:07:58 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude

Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571

23:55:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275