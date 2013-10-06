Program Guide 10-06-2013
LA PHILHARMONIC - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
00:08:00 00:06:47 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess
00:25:00 00:20:00 Steven Stucky Symphony
01:10:00 00:33:56 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring
LIVE AT THE CONCERTGEBOUW with Hans Haffmans: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Special: Composers at the Helm
02:04:00 00:03:50 Igor Stravinsky Fireworks Op 4
Hans Werner Henze (RCO Live 05001) [04:17]
02:10:00 00:30:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat
Leonard Bernstein (RCO Live 08005) [30:10]
02:42:00 00:19:40 Charles Ives Three Places in New England
John Adams (RCO Live 11004) [18:20]
03:04:00 00:37:22 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56
Bruno Maderna (RCO Live 05001) [37:38]
03:43:00 00:15:14 Willem van Otterloo Symphonietta
Willem van Otterloo (Composer's Voice CVCD 9) [15:14]
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock
Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria
Maya Beiser, cello, Anthony de Mare, piano Koch 7442 music: 4:27
Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourree in g from English Suite No. 2
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, Texas music: 2:47
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, Texas Music: 3:31
Piano Puzzler: Keith Weber from Houston, Texas
Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano - Con moto
Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213 Music: 4:28
Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 78
Anthony Marwood, violin; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Wigmore Hall, London, England Music: 19:15
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2/2 "Birthday"
Tempesta di Mare Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Music: 6:07
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Böcklin Op 128 - Bacchanale
Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:30
John Dowland: Four Galliards
Nigel North, lute; Minnesota Guitar Society Sundin Hall - Hamline University; St. Paul, Minnesota Music: 6:23
John Dowland (arr Patrick Russ): Come again! Sweet love doth now invite
Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar CDC 47196 Music: 2:23
William Byrd: In nomine
Piffaro Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Music: 2:04
Edward Elgar: Allegro Piacevole (mv1) from Serenade for Strings Op 20
Martin Chalifour, concertmaster; William Pu, violin; Helen Nightengale, violin; Beth Newdome, violin; Philip Pan, violin; Jun Iwasaki, violin; Sabina Thatcher, viola; James Dunham, viola; Suzanne LeFevre, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello; Deborah Dunham, bass Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival Venues Unknown,
Fernandina Beach, Florida Music: 2:59
Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat D 897
Juho Pohjonen, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo The Center for the Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, California Music: 10:26
Franz Schreker: Prelude to a Drama
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall; Buffalo, New York City Music: 17:10
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: New York Early Music Celebration 2013: Pro Musica Polonica - This wonderful celebration of early Polish music will be taking place from October 4 - 20; we will preview some of the music and performers.
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse
John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109
07:14:00 00:20:16 Ignacio de Jerúsalem (attrib.): Polychoral Mass in D
Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 96353
07:36:00 00:18:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Missa Brevis in B flat
Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded March 3, 2013 in Athens, GA
Maria Ioudenitch, violin, age 17 from Overland Park, KS
Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Bokyung Byun, guitar, age 18 from New York, NY
Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Memories of the Alhambra) by Francisco Tárrega
Ariela Bohrod, piano, age 17 from Madison, WI, and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy
Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op.22 by Frédéric Chopin
Wickliffe Simmons, cello, age 19 from Atlanta, GA
Kaddish by Maurice Ravel, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
The Hartman-Warren-Doyle Trio: Luther Warren, violin, age 17 from New Brighton, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 16 from Minneapolis, MN; and Derek Hartman, piano, age 15 from Blaine, MN
Moderato Assai from the Piano Trio in g Op 15 by Bedrich Smetana
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
10:04:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60
BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115
10:32:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
10:47:00 00:03:38 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 2 in G
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
10:50:00 00:05:21 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 3 in E flat
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:00:00 00:21:27 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
11:23:00 00:19:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
11:49:00 00:05:35 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
11:51:00 00:07:55 Riccardo Drigo Pas de deux for Adam's "Le Corsaire"
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433862
BBC NEWS; WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:08:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429
12:22:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347
12:36:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403
12:50:00 00:10:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music - Excerpts from the following works:
Alexander Scriabin Piano Concerto No.1 in f-Sharp (1896)
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Symphony No.4 Op 54 "Poem of ecstasy" (1905-08)
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Prometheus Op 60 "Poem of Fire" (1908-10)
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 417252 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.1 in c-Sharp Op 2 (1894)
Vladimir Horowitz,piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.12 in d-Sharp Op 8 (1894)
Vladimir Horowitz,piano (DeutGram 419499 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.4 in B Op 8 (1894)
Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)
Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.7 in b-Flat Op 8 (1894)
Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.9 in g-Sharp Op 8 (1894)
Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)
Alexander Scriabin Etude No.5 in E Op 8 (1894)
Garrick Ohlsson,piano (Bridge 9287 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:30:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat Op 38
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591
15:34:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
15:47:00 00:03:26 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's "Widmung"
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
15:51:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo
Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO - The Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Rosenwein, oboe – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:03:00 Paul Hindemith Kammermusik No. 1
16:25:00 00:26:33 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major
17:05:00 00:48:34 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:07:22 Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
18:11:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265
19:22:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19
Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115
19:57:00 00:56:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 461343
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild.
Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30
Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001)
Melissa Chung, vilin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46
Jeffrey Mumford: Two Haiku Settings: “of place and love” (2006)
Elisabeth Stevens, soprano; Network for New Music/Jan Krziwicki, cond. (private CD) 7:00
Jeffrey Mumford: ringing fields of enveloping blue
Joshua Gordon, cello; Christopher Oldfather, piano (private CD) 14:22
Jeffrey Mumford: verdant and shimmering air: four views of a reflected forest (2007)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Senior Orchestra/Margery Deutsch, cond. (private CD) 8:45
Jeffrey Mumford: as a spray of reflected meadowlight informs the air
Nathan Mandel, alto saxophone; Anabelle Tirada, violin; Bryan Stanbridge, marimba and vibraphone; Jeffrey Heisler, cond. (CCG CD 11-09-04) 8:44
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Unlocking Locklair - a focus on the man behind the music of prolific American composer Dan Locklair.
Dan Locklair: O Festive Day (premiere)
Michael E. Lodico (1980 Schantz/1st United Methodist Church, Waynesville, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/7/12)
Dan Locklair: Trumpets of Light (premiere)
Lorraine Cohen, trumpet; Matthew Phelps (1957-65 Schantz/Reformed Church, Bronxville, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/23/11)
Dan Locklair: Anthem, The Lone Wild Bird (1979)
Las Cantates Women’s Choir, University of Mexico/Maxine Thévenot, director (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 938
Dan Locklair: Concerto for Organ and Orchestra (2010)
Eastern Festival Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Susan Bates (1982 Fisk/Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/11)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7
BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
23:09:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble
Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455
23:20:00 00:09:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498
23:29:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings
Guildhall Strings RCA 7846
23:41:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
23:46:00 00:07:58 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude
Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571
23:55:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275