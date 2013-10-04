Great Works for Flute & Orchestra—Sharon Bezaly, flute; Residentie Orchestra of the Hague/Neeme Järvi (Bis 1679)

Sharon Bezaly's latest disc features the concertos by Carl Nielsen, Carl Reinecke and Cécile Chaminade, along with Charles T. Griffes’ Poem. But there are rarities here, too: Tchaikovsky’s youthful Largo and Allegro for flute and strings, written while the composer was still a student at the St Petersburg Conservatory and Poulenc's Sonata in an unusual version for flute and orchestra, orchestrated by the British composer Lennox Berkeley. And, to round things off, the Flight of the Bumblebee!

