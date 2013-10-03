The Verdi Album—Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Coro del Teatro Municipale di Piacenza; Orchestra dell’ Opera di Parma/Pier Giorgio Morandi (Sony 549204)

Jonas Kaufmann made his international breakthrough in 2006 when he sang Alfredo Germont in La Traviata at the Met. The Verdi bicentenary this year has him singing works by the great Italian opera composer all over the world. This new album features twelve of Verdi's greatest tenor hits, eleven of which are recorded for the first time by Kaufmann.

Featured Thu 10/3, Mon 10/14, Wed 10/23

