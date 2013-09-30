Program Guide 09-30-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 in f "Irish" (1887)

Benjamin Britten: Piano Concerto Op 13 (1938)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22 (1868)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 (1934)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66 (1931)

3:00 MONDAY MOZART

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat K 495 (1786)

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto in a (1944)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 4 (1867)

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem in d K 626 (1791)

9:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Happy Birthday, Dmitri!

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 (1954)--Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Op 107 (1959)--Lynn Harrell, cello; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 4 in c Op 43 (1936)–Andrei Boreyko, conductor

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 (1866)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)