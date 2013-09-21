Program Guide 09-21-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT
00:02:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270
00:16:00 00:38:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305
00:56:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat Op 20
Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142
01:30:00 00:43:24 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683
02:15:00 00:32:29 Franz Schubert Three Impromptus
Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550
02:49:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
03:25:00 00:20:19 William Grant Still Sahdji
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman School of Music Chorus Mercury 434324
03:47:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G Op 106
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
04:26:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32
BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086
05:17:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694
05:41:00 00:04:32 Fernando Sor Variations on "La Folia" Op 15
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge Calidoscopi Simfonic
BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735
06:17:50 Leos Janácek Violin Sonata
Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213
06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera String Quartet #1
Simón Bolívar String Quartet DeutGram 17980
07:00:50 Jose Evangelista Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993)
Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus 92164
07:12:28 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1
Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62338
07:34:19 Jesús Guridi String Quartet No. 1
Bretón String Quartet Naxos 573036
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy: Rufford Park Poachers
Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor (Reference 117) Music: 4:35
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 in c minor Op 67
Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos (Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen) Music: 7:49
Piano Puzzler: Mirabai Knight from New York City 06:39
Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro moderato from Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Op 97 "Archduke"
Morgenstern Trio (Kunstraum Klosterkirche, Traunstein; Traunstein Summer Concerts) Music: 13:48
Philip Sparke: Music for Battle Creek: 1. Prelude and Toccata; 2. Elegy: In memoriam, John and Marguerite Gray; 3. Rondo Finale
Brass Band of Battle Creek; Sarah Ioannides, conductor (W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, Battle Creek, MI) Music: 15:17
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C D 89
Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor (RCA 60452) music: 4:32
Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in D Op 5/1
Seattle Baroque Soloists; Kris Kwapis, baroque trumpet; Ingrid Matthews, violin; Tekla Cunningham, violin; Nathan Whittaker, cello; John Lenti, lute; Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Classical KING FM Studios, Seattle, Washington) Music: 10:55
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso
Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 6:35
Franz Schubert: Andantino from Sonata in A
Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 7:53
Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, Claire de Lune
Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 5:01
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango
Zamfirescu Guitar Trio: Ionut Zamfirescu, guitar; Stan Zamfirescu, guitar; Georgeta Zamfirescu, guitar (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania) Music: 2:11
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Invective Part 2
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35: Allegro vivacissimo
Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 5933 CD) 8:10
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Palladio 4213 CD) 10:18
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Selections
Solomon, piano (Testament 1084 CD) 5:10
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship from Scheherezade
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 10:02
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: Finale
Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Original Jacket Collection CD) 7:12
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music From Hollywood - In 1963, some of Hollywood's most famous living composers gathered at a historic event, conducting their own works at a benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Conquest from Captain From Castile, 1947 – Columbia CK 66691 - Alfred Newman
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Alfred Newman, cond.
Film Theme Fantasy – Columbia CK 66691 - various
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Johnny Green, cond.
Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 – Sony SMK 60991 - Elmer Bernstein
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
How The West Was Won from How The West Was Won, 1962 – Columbia CK 66691 - Alfred Newman
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Alfred Newman, cond.
Laura from Laura, 1944 – Columbia CK 66691 - David Raksin
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/David Raksin, cond.
North By Northwest from North By Northwest, 1959 – Columbia CK 66691 - Bernard Herrmann
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.
Theme from A Summer Place, 1959 – Columbia CK 66691 - Max Steiner
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Percy Faith, cond.
Raintree County from Raintree County, 1957 – Columbia CK 66691 - Johnny Green
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Johnny Green, cond.
Prelude and Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959 – Columbia CK 66691 - Miklos Rozsa
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.
High Noon from High Noon, 1952 – Columbia CK 66691 - Dimitri Tiomkin
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.
Suite from A Place in the Sun, 1951 – Columbia CK 66691 - Franz Waxman
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Franz Waxman, cond.
Caesar’s Assassination/Cleopatra's Entrance into Rome from Cleopatra, 1963 - Columbia CK 66691 - Alex North
Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Alex North, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Robert Schumann - Is there a composer (or two) in the house?
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:09:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony 64577
12:26:00 00:02:33 Clara Schumann Liebst du um Schönheit Op 12 Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658
12:28:00 00:02:04 Robert Schumann Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 452898
12:33:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:36:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101 Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
12:47:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's "Tannhäuser" Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
12:57:00 00:01:32 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves" Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute
Pamina... Heidi Stober
Tamino... Alek Shrader
Papageno... Nathan Gunn
The Queen of the Night... Albina Shagimuratova
Sarastro... Kristinn Sigmundsson
Conductor: Rory Macdonald
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:34:00 00:08:18 Gustav Holst A Fugal Concerto Op 40
English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Anna Pyne, flute; Philip Harmer, oboe Naxos 570339
15:44:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: January 28, 1936: The Publication in Pravda of the Article ‘Chaos Instead of Music’ - This article signaled Stalin’s displeasure with Shostakovich’s opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk and led to the composer’s “redemption” in his Symphony No. 5. This program will explore Shostakovich and the sometimes mutually beneficial, sometimes terrifying, relationship between music and the totalitarian state.
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO
Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA; Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]
Finale from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn
Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada
Villanelle by Paul Dukas, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA
First movement from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from China
Fuga: Allegro con spirito from Sonata by Samuel Barber
Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY
Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN
Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat "Feux follets" by Franz Liszt
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Screen
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:03:10 Irving Berlin Happy Easter
Fred Astaire Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960
18:04:04 00:04:05 Irving Berlin A Couple of Swells
Fred Astaire, Judy Garland Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960
18:09:17 00:01:01 Eliot Daniel-Larry Morey Lavender Blue
Burl Ives The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2
18:10:18 00:04:50 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane The Stanley Steamer
Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769
18:15:08 00:03:06 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane Afraid to Fall in Love
Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769
18:18:47 00:03:23 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Magic
Doris Day Doris Day: It's Magic Rhino R275543
18:22:10 00:02:44 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Put 'Em in a Box
Doris Day Doris Day: It's Magic Rhino R275543
18:26:10 00:03:43 Cole Porter Mack the Black
Judy Garland The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762
18:29:53 00:02:10 Cole Porter Be a Clown
Judy Garland, Gene Kelly The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762
18:32:17 00:02:39 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke But Beautiful
Bing Crosby The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA 19862
18:34:56 00:02:59 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke You Don't Have to Know the Language
Bing Crosby, Andrews Sisters The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA 18862
18:38:22 00:02:21 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin Hooray for Love
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS 62784
18:40:43 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin For Ev'ry Man There's a Woman
Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS 62784
18:43:44 00:02:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Wish I Were in Love Again
Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney That's Entertainment Rhino R272182
18:46:05 00:02:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp
Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246
18:48:45 00:02:41 Irving Berlin Easter Parade
Judy Garland, Fred Astaire Easter Parade Rhino R271960
18:51:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:05 00:03:57 Cole Porter Filler: Nina
Gene Kelly The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
19:18:00 00:34:42 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Fabio Luisi; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano; the opening concert of the 2013-2014 season, live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:38:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73
21:05:00 00:57:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major
22:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Selections from New Faces of 1952 and New Faces of 1968...also a Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:10:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532
23:18:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
23:31:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40
Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455
23:45:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
23:50:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
23:56:00 00:02:03 Gaspar Fernandes Lullaby "Xicochi Conetzintle"
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957