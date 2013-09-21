Program Guide 09-21-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

00:16:00 00:38:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305

00:56:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat Op 20

Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

01:30:00 00:43:24 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

02:15:00 00:32:29 Franz Schubert Three Impromptus

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

02:49:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

03:25:00 00:20:19 William Grant Still Sahdji

Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman School of Music Chorus Mercury 434324

03:47:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G Op 106

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

04:26:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

05:17:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694

05:41:00 00:04:32 Fernando Sor Variations on "La Folia" Op 15

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

CONCIERTO: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge Calidoscopi Simfonic

BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

06:17:50 Leos Janácek Violin Sonata

Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera String Quartet #1

Simón Bolívar String Quartet DeutGram 17980

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993)

Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus 92164

07:12:28 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1

Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62338

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi String Quartet No. 1

Bretón String Quartet Naxos 573036

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy: Rufford Park Poachers

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor (Reference 117) Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 in c minor Op 67

Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos (Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen) Music: 7:49

Piano Puzzler: Mirabai Knight from New York City 06:39

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro moderato from Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Op 97 "Archduke"

Morgenstern Trio (Kunstraum Klosterkirche, Traunstein; Traunstein Summer Concerts) Music: 13:48

Philip Sparke: Music for Battle Creek: 1. Prelude and Toccata; 2. Elegy: In memoriam, John and Marguerite Gray; 3. Rondo Finale

Brass Band of Battle Creek; Sarah Ioannides, conductor (W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, Battle Creek, MI) Music: 15:17

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C D 89

Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor (RCA 60452) music: 4:32

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in D Op 5/1

Seattle Baroque Soloists; Kris Kwapis, baroque trumpet; Ingrid Matthews, violin; Tekla Cunningham, violin; Nathan Whittaker, cello; John Lenti, lute; Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Classical KING FM Studios, Seattle, Washington) Music: 10:55

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo Capriccioso

Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 6:35

Franz Schubert: Andantino from Sonata in A

Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 7:53

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, Claire de Lune

Inon Barnatan, piano (Steinway Hall, New York City) Music: 5:01

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango

Zamfirescu Guitar Trio: Ionut Zamfirescu, guitar; Stan Zamfirescu, guitar; Georgeta Zamfirescu, guitar (Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania) Music: 2:11

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Invective Part 2

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35: Allegro vivacissimo

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 5933 CD) 8:10

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Palladio 4213 CD) 10:18

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Selections

Solomon, piano (Testament 1084 CD) 5:10

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship from Scheherezade

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 10:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: Finale

Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Original Jacket Collection CD) 7:12

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music From Hollywood - In 1963, some of Hollywood's most famous living composers gathered at a historic event, conducting their own works at a benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Conquest from Captain From Castile, 1947 – Columbia CK 66691 - Alfred Newman

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Alfred Newman, cond.

Film Theme Fantasy – Columbia CK 66691 - various

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Johnny Green, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 – Sony SMK 60991 - Elmer Bernstein

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

How The West Was Won from How The West Was Won, 1962 – Columbia CK 66691 - Alfred Newman

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Alfred Newman, cond.

Laura from Laura, 1944 – Columbia CK 66691 - David Raksin

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/David Raksin, cond.

North By Northwest from North By Northwest, 1959 – Columbia CK 66691 - Bernard Herrmann

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Theme from A Summer Place, 1959 – Columbia CK 66691 - Max Steiner

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Percy Faith, cond.

Raintree County from Raintree County, 1957 – Columbia CK 66691 - Johnny Green

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Johnny Green, cond.

Prelude and Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959 – Columbia CK 66691 - Miklos Rozsa

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.

High Noon from High Noon, 1952 – Columbia CK 66691 - Dimitri Tiomkin

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Suite from A Place in the Sun, 1951 – Columbia CK 66691 - Franz Waxman

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Franz Waxman, cond.

Caesar’s Assassination/Cleopatra's Entrance into Rome from Cleopatra, 1963 - Columbia CK 66691 - Alex North

Music From Hollywood Orchestra/Alex North, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS: Robert Schumann - Is there a composer (or two) in the house?

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:09:00 00:14:07 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Murray Perahia, piano Sony 64577

12:26:00 00:02:33 Clara Schumann Liebst du um Schönheit Op 12 Nicole Cabell, soprano; John Axelrod, piano Telarc 34658

12:28:00 00:02:04 Robert Schumann Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 452898

12:33:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:36:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101 Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

12:47:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's "Tannhäuser" Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

12:57:00 00:01:32 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz "Danube Waves" Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute

Pamina... Heidi Stober

Tamino... Alek Shrader

Papageno... Nathan Gunn

The Queen of the Night... Albina Shagimuratova

Sarastro... Kristinn Sigmundsson

Conductor: Rory Macdonald

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:34:00 00:08:18 Gustav Holst A Fugal Concerto Op 40

English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Anna Pyne, flute; Philip Harmer, oboe Naxos 570339

15:44:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

16:00 13 DAYS WHEN MUSIC CHANGED FOREVER: January 28, 1936: The Publication in Pravda of the Article ‘Chaos Instead of Music’ - This article signaled Stalin’s displeasure with Shostakovich’s opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk and led to the composer’s “redemption” in his Symphony No. 5. This program will explore Shostakovich and the sometimes mutually beneficial, sometimes terrifying, relationship between music and the totalitarian state.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; for more information, visit the FTT website - recorded: August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO

Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA; Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]

Finale from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn

Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada

Villanelle by Paul Dukas, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA

First movement from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from China

Fuga: Allegro con spirito from Sonata by Samuel Barber

Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN

Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat "Feux follets" by Franz Liszt

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Screen

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:10 Irving Berlin Happy Easter

Fred Astaire Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

18:04:04 00:04:05 Irving Berlin A Couple of Swells

Fred Astaire, Judy Garland Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

18:09:17 00:01:01 Eliot Daniel-Larry Morey Lavender Blue

Burl Ives The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2

18:10:18 00:04:50 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane The Stanley Steamer

Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769

18:15:08 00:03:06 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane Afraid to Fall in Love

Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769

18:18:47 00:03:23 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Magic

Doris Day Doris Day: It's Magic Rhino R275543

18:22:10 00:02:44 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Put 'Em in a Box

Doris Day Doris Day: It's Magic Rhino R275543

18:26:10 00:03:43 Cole Porter Mack the Black

Judy Garland The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762

18:29:53 00:02:10 Cole Porter Be a Clown

Judy Garland, Gene Kelly The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762

18:32:17 00:02:39 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke But Beautiful

Bing Crosby The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA 19862

18:34:56 00:02:59 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke You Don't Have to Know the Language

Bing Crosby, Andrews Sisters The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA 18862

18:38:22 00:02:21 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin Hooray for Love

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS 62784

18:40:43 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin For Ev'ry Man There's a Woman

Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS 62784

18:43:44 00:02:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Wish I Were in Love Again

Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:46:05 00:02:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp

Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:48:45 00:02:41 Irving Berlin Easter Parade

Judy Garland, Fred Astaire Easter Parade Rhino R271960

18:51:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:05 00:03:57 Cole Porter Filler: Nina

Gene Kelly The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

19:18:00 00:34:42 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE - The Cleveland Orchestra/Fabio Luisi; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano; the opening concert of the 2013-2014 season, live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:38:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

21:05:00 00:57:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major

22:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Selections from New Faces of 1952 and New Faces of 1968...also a Message from Richard Howland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:10:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Dead Princess

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

23:18:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:31:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455

23:45:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

23:50:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:56:00 00:02:03 Gaspar Fernandes Lullaby "Xicochi Conetzintle"

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

