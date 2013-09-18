Program Guide 09-18-2013
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43 (1801)
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1932)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 Op 33 (1951)
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Modest Mussorgsky (arr Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (1922)
2:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Lars-Erik Larsson: Lyric Fantasy Op 54 (1966)
3:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS: A look at this week’s Severance Hall concerts
4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934)
7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901)
8:00 CIM LIVE: Stephen Rose, violin; Jeanne Preucil, violin, guest artist; Mark Jackobs, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Rena Kraut, clarinet, guest artist; Kathryn Brown, piano – Faculty Recital live from Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 12 in E-Flat (1774)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello in B-Flat Op 11 Gassenhauer (1797)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A K 581 (1789)
10:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Jessye Norman
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus (1973)