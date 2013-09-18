Program Guide 09-18-2013

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43 (1801)

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1932)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 Op 33 (1951)

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (1922)

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Lars-Erik Larsson: Lyric Fantasy Op 54 (1966)

3:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS: A look at this week’s Severance Hall concerts

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934)

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901)

8:00 CIM LIVE: Stephen Rose, violin; Jeanne Preucil, violin, guest artist; Mark Jackobs, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Rena Kraut, clarinet, guest artist; Kathryn Brown, piano – Faculty Recital live from Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 12 in E-Flat (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello in B-Flat Op 11 Gassenhauer (1797)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A K 581 (1789)

10:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Jessye Norman

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus (1973)